Wisconsin State

The FADER

Daughter announce first new music in seven years

Daughter, the folk-leaning indie rock band signed to 4AD/Glassnote, have announced details of their first studio album since 2016. Stereo Mind Game is due on April 7 and today's news is accompanied by the release of lead single "Be On Your Way." Check that out below. Stereo Mind Game arrives...
XXL Mag

Videos Surface of Big Scarr’s Friend, Family Filming Music Video at His Funeral While Wearing His 1017 Chains

Videos have surfaced of Big Scarr's friends and family shooting a music video at his funeral while wearing the late rapper's 1017 chains. Big Scarr was laid to rest on Jan. 7 in Memphis following a home going service with artists like NLE Choppa and 1017's BigWalkDog in attendance. Footage of a music video reportedly being filmed on location has since spread online. In one clip posted to YouTube, Scarr frequent collaborator Quezz Ruthless is surrounded by several people all wearing dark clothing and filming a video for a song that appears to be a tribute to their late friend.
MEMPHIS, TN
Digital Music News

Coachella 2023 Announces Lineup with Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Calvin Harris

Coachella announces its 2023 lineup, featuring Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, and Despacio. Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for two weekends: April 14 – 16 and April 21 – 23, 2023, with Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Burna Boy, ROSALÍA, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Kali Uchis, and many more performing both weekends.
INDIO, CA
The FADER

Jai Paul is playing his first-ever live show at Coachella 2023

Today’s announcement of the Coachella 2023 lineup came with some fairly stunning news: Jai Paul will be performing at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for both weekends of the long-running festival, once on April 16 and again on April 23. The performance will be the elusive electronic producer’s first public performance ever.
INDIO, CA
Loudwire

Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More

The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
MANCHESTER, TN
hypebeast.com

SZA Releases Digital 'SOS' Album With "PSA" and Her "Open Arms" Solo Version

Since SZA released SOS last month, the highly-anticipated album has continued to run up the streaming numbers. And to celebrate its chart-topping success, the R&B artist has decided to bless her fans with a new digital version of the record that includes “PSA” and her solo rendition of “Open Arms.”
BET

SZA Releases 'Kill Bill' Video While Scoring First No. 1 Single

To say the last month has been a good one for SZA would be an understatement. The TDE singer has not only conquered the feat of having the No. 1 album in the country for the last four weeks straight with S.O.S., but now, she can claim the No. ! single as well.
thebrag.com

Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny & The Kid LAROI lead Coachella 2023 lineup

The lineup for Coachella 2023 is here, featuring the likes of Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Gorillaz and a special sub-headliner. The U.S.’s biggest music festival will return this April. As previously reported, R&B icon Frank Ocean will perform, headlining the final Sunday night. Evergreen art pop star Björk joins him on that day, as does cult producer Jai Paul with his eagerly-anticipated first ever live show.
INDIO, CA
guitar.com

Fender unveils Blue Marlin Limited Edition H.E.R. Stratocaster to “inspire the next generation of female artists”

Fender has unveiled a new Blue Marlin finish for the Fender Limited Edition H.E.R. Stratocaster, with just 300 available globally. The launch comes as a continuation of her long-standing collaboration with the brand, following the launch of the first Limited H.E.R Strat back in 2020. The original launch established H.E.R. as the first Black female artist in Fender’s 77-year history to launch a signature guitar.
Pitchfork

Paramore Share New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Listen

Have shared the third single from their new album, This Is Why. The new song, “C’est Comme Ça,” follows the title track and “The News.” Find the lyric video for the track below. The new song’s title translates to “It’s Like That.” In a...
Rolling Stone

Radiohead Drummer Philip Selway Drops New Solo Single ‘Picking Up Pieces’

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has shared the propulsive new song “Picking Up Pieces,” the latest single off his upcoming album Strange Dance, his first solo LP in eight years. Ahead of Strange Dance’s Feb. 24 release, Selway also revealed the video for the track, which features guitar work courtesy of Portishead’s Adrian Utley. “‘Picking Up Pieces’ is a song about the masking that we do when we’re young adults,” Selway said of the track in a statement. “It’s a time of life when your sense of identity can feel shaky, you can feel anxious about making the grade, and life can...
Pitchfork

The 34 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023

A new year means a new batch of albums to which we can look forward. Some, like Gorillaz’s Cracker Island, feel like they’ve been on the way for as long as we can remember. While others, like Mac DeMarco’s Five Easy Hot Dogs and Popcaan’s Great Is He, seem to have taken us happily by surprise. And, of course, there are the records shrouded in mystery, the ones we hope to see, that feel as likely to drop tomorrow as they are to stay locked away at the studio—we’re looking at you, Rihanna, Cardi B, and Normani. Here are some of the most anticipated albums of 2023. (As of January 9, all release dates have been confirmed. But as usual, everything is subject to change.)
Stereogum

21 Thoughts On The Coachella 2023 Poster

Like we always do at this time! Every January, Goldenvoice, the booking firm behind the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, unveils the lineup for another year of the mega-fest. And every year, we analyze every weird little piece of data that the Coachella poster gives us. Listen. Shut up. Fuck you. It’s not like you’re doing anything all that important with your time.
soultracks.com

Blue Note Records announces massive vinyl reissue series

Blue Note Records has announced the upcoming 2023 line-up for the Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series. The acclaimed series is produced by the “Tone Poet” Joe Harley and features all-analog, 180g audiophile vinyl reissues that are mastered from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray of Cohearent Audio. Tone Poet vinyl is manufactured at RTI in Camarillo, California, and packaged in deluxe gatefold tip-on jackets. The titles were once again handpicked by Harley and include acknowledged treasures of the Blue Note catalog as well as underrated classics, modern era standouts, and albums from other labels under the Blue Note umbrella including Pacific Jazz.
CALIFORNIA STATE
papermag.com

SZA Releases Tarantino-Inspired 'Kill Bill' Video

It's SZA season and we couldn't be happier. The Top Dawg Entertainment queen finally unleashed the long-awaited SOS last month after 2017's Ctrl dominated the charts (and our hearts). One of the biggest singles has been "Kill Bill," which tells the tale of SZA witnessing her ex pursue another relationship with a healthy dose of murderous thoughts.

