The FADER
Daughter announce first new music in seven years
Daughter, the folk-leaning indie rock band signed to 4AD/Glassnote, have announced details of their first studio album since 2016. Stereo Mind Game is due on April 7 and today's news is accompanied by the release of lead single "Be On Your Way." Check that out below. Stereo Mind Game arrives...
Videos Surface of Big Scarr’s Friend, Family Filming Music Video at His Funeral While Wearing His 1017 Chains
Videos have surfaced of Big Scarr's friends and family shooting a music video at his funeral while wearing the late rapper's 1017 chains. Big Scarr was laid to rest on Jan. 7 in Memphis following a home going service with artists like NLE Choppa and 1017's BigWalkDog in attendance. Footage of a music video reportedly being filmed on location has since spread online. In one clip posted to YouTube, Scarr frequent collaborator Quezz Ruthless is surrounded by several people all wearing dark clothing and filming a video for a song that appears to be a tribute to their late friend.
Digital Music News
Coachella 2023 Announces Lineup with Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Calvin Harris
Coachella announces its 2023 lineup, featuring Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, and Despacio. Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for two weekends: April 14 – 16 and April 21 – 23, 2023, with Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Burna Boy, ROSALÍA, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Kali Uchis, and many more performing both weekends.
The FADER
Jai Paul is playing his first-ever live show at Coachella 2023
Today’s announcement of the Coachella 2023 lineup came with some fairly stunning news: Jai Paul will be performing at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for both weekends of the long-running festival, once on April 16 and again on April 23. The performance will be the elusive electronic producer’s first public performance ever.
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More
The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
hiphop-n-more.com
Logic Announces New Independent Album ‘College Park’, Reveals Artwork & Release Date
Yesterday, Logic released the trailer for a new project of his called College Park. It looked like a cartoon documenting the rapper’s come up but throughout the trailer, you could hear new music from him, so fans wondered whether a new album would be attached like he did for his Supermarket book.
hypebeast.com
SZA Releases Digital 'SOS' Album With "PSA" and Her "Open Arms" Solo Version
Since SZA released SOS last month, the highly-anticipated album has continued to run up the streaming numbers. And to celebrate its chart-topping success, the R&B artist has decided to bless her fans with a new digital version of the record that includes “PSA” and her solo rendition of “Open Arms.”
BET
SZA Releases 'Kill Bill' Video While Scoring First No. 1 Single
To say the last month has been a good one for SZA would be an understatement. The TDE singer has not only conquered the feat of having the No. 1 album in the country for the last four weeks straight with S.O.S., but now, she can claim the No. ! single as well.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Local publicist Alli Cripe releases first song with video after 15 years of secret songwriting
Publicist by day and songwriter at night, East Valley native Alli Cripe has been doing it all for several years. Now, the former actress and model, who’s worked with L’Official, Vogue, Teen Vogue, Skingraft and more, has released her first musical single and music video. Cripe dropped her...
thebrag.com
Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny & The Kid LAROI lead Coachella 2023 lineup
The lineup for Coachella 2023 is here, featuring the likes of Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Gorillaz and a special sub-headliner. The U.S.’s biggest music festival will return this April. As previously reported, R&B icon Frank Ocean will perform, headlining the final Sunday night. Evergreen art pop star Björk joins him on that day, as does cult producer Jai Paul with his eagerly-anticipated first ever live show.
guitar.com
Fender unveils Blue Marlin Limited Edition H.E.R. Stratocaster to “inspire the next generation of female artists”
Fender has unveiled a new Blue Marlin finish for the Fender Limited Edition H.E.R. Stratocaster, with just 300 available globally. The launch comes as a continuation of her long-standing collaboration with the brand, following the launch of the first Limited H.E.R Strat back in 2020. The original launch established H.E.R. as the first Black female artist in Fender’s 77-year history to launch a signature guitar.
Paramore Share New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Listen
Have shared the third single from their new album, This Is Why. The new song, “C’est Comme Ça,” follows the title track and “The News.” Find the lyric video for the track below. The new song’s title translates to “It’s Like That.” In a...
TikToker Waffler69, best known for his adventurous food content, died suddenly age 33
Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor LeJeune, had 1.8 million followers and was best known for trying unusual and extreme foods.
Radiohead Drummer Philip Selway Drops New Solo Single ‘Picking Up Pieces’
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has shared the propulsive new song “Picking Up Pieces,” the latest single off his upcoming album Strange Dance, his first solo LP in eight years. Ahead of Strange Dance’s Feb. 24 release, Selway also revealed the video for the track, which features guitar work courtesy of Portishead’s Adrian Utley. “‘Picking Up Pieces’ is a song about the masking that we do when we’re young adults,” Selway said of the track in a statement. “It’s a time of life when your sense of identity can feel shaky, you can feel anxious about making the grade, and life can...
The 34 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023
A new year means a new batch of albums to which we can look forward. Some, like Gorillaz’s Cracker Island, feel like they’ve been on the way for as long as we can remember. While others, like Mac DeMarco’s Five Easy Hot Dogs and Popcaan’s Great Is He, seem to have taken us happily by surprise. And, of course, there are the records shrouded in mystery, the ones we hope to see, that feel as likely to drop tomorrow as they are to stay locked away at the studio—we’re looking at you, Rihanna, Cardi B, and Normani. Here are some of the most anticipated albums of 2023. (As of January 9, all release dates have been confirmed. But as usual, everything is subject to change.)
Stereogum
21 Thoughts On The Coachella 2023 Poster
Like we always do at this time! Every January, Goldenvoice, the booking firm behind the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, unveils the lineup for another year of the mega-fest. And every year, we analyze every weird little piece of data that the Coachella poster gives us. Listen. Shut up. Fuck you. It’s not like you’re doing anything all that important with your time.
Bad Bunny will executive produce an upcoming queer Netflix series
Bad Bunny will executive produce the forthcoming Netflix adaption of the New York Times bestselling novel They Both Die in the End. According to several reports, the book written by Adam Silvera is backed by Chris Van Dusen, Drew Comins, and Silvera. The book tells the story of...
musictimes.com
BottleRock Festival 2023 Lineup Headliners: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers + More Details
Another annual music festival is headed this way. The BottleRock Festival just announced its 2023 headliners and lineup, and fans wouldn't want to miss out on this. According to Forbes magazine, this year's BottleRock Festival will be a little more special than the rest, because it marks the annual music festival's 10th year anniversary.
soultracks.com
Blue Note Records announces massive vinyl reissue series
Blue Note Records has announced the upcoming 2023 line-up for the Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series. The acclaimed series is produced by the “Tone Poet” Joe Harley and features all-analog, 180g audiophile vinyl reissues that are mastered from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray of Cohearent Audio. Tone Poet vinyl is manufactured at RTI in Camarillo, California, and packaged in deluxe gatefold tip-on jackets. The titles were once again handpicked by Harley and include acknowledged treasures of the Blue Note catalog as well as underrated classics, modern era standouts, and albums from other labels under the Blue Note umbrella including Pacific Jazz.
papermag.com
SZA Releases Tarantino-Inspired 'Kill Bill' Video
It's SZA season and we couldn't be happier. The Top Dawg Entertainment queen finally unleashed the long-awaited SOS last month after 2017's Ctrl dominated the charts (and our hearts). One of the biggest singles has been "Kill Bill," which tells the tale of SZA witnessing her ex pursue another relationship with a healthy dose of murderous thoughts.
