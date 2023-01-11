Read full article on original website
Wednesday's HS roundup: Traip girls basketball team allows 10 points in win
KITTERY, Maine — Senior Hannah Thorsen scored a game-high 12 points and the Traip Academy girls basketball team improved to 4-4 with a 37-10 win over Class B Poland Wednesday night. Senior Emme Hale added 10 points for Class C Traip, and sophomore Lilly Stuart had seven. ...
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: Cam Vedovelli leads Pope Francis boys basketball past Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD — The Pope Francis boys basketball team walked into Blake Arena on the campus of Springfield College on Thursday sore and beaten down.
Thursday's Scores
Kents Hill vs. Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls), ppd. Mountain Valley vs. Madison Area Memorial, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Thursday's HS roundup: Kortes, Brent pace York girls basketball to win
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine - McKayla Kortes and Ava Brent both scored eight points and led the York High School girls basketball team to a 50-36 win over Cape Elizabeth on Thursday in a Class B South showdown. York, which trailed 19-14 at halftime, is now 2-6 on the season. Emily...
Buffalo visits Central Michigan after Powell's 20-point showing
Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo's 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams...
Michigan State basketball game score vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: How to watch tonight
Michigan State Spartans (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (11-5, 2-3) When: 9 p.m. Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois. ...
IOWA 93, MICHIGAN 84, OT
Percentages: FG .493, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Je.Howard 7-13, McDaniel 2-6, Tschetter 1-1, Baker 1-2, Dickinson 1-2, Williams 1-2, Bufkin 1-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dickinson 3, Reed, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Dickinson 4, Bufkin 2, Je.Howard 2, Reed 2, McDaniel). Steals: 4 (Bufkin,...
Stony Brook 67, Drexel 66
DREXEL (9-8) Williams 6-8 2-7 14, Moore 5-14 2-3 13, Washington 4-6 0-0 9, House 3-5 1-2 10, Oden 1-4 0-0 2, Bergens 4-7 1-2 9, Okros 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-53 6-14 66. STONY BROOK (7-10) Policelli 5-8 4-4 16, Sarvan 2-9 0-0 6, Fitzmorris...
TROY 65, GEORGIA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Punter 3-6, Eugene 1-2, Muhammad 1-6, Fields 0-1, Williams 0-1, Turner 0-2, Phillips 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Phillips). Turnovers: 9 (Muhammad 3, Punter 2, Eugene, McNeill, Phillips, Williams). Steals: 12 (McNeill 3, Phillips...
LIBERTY 72, NORTH ALABAMA 54
Percentages: FG .370, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Ortiz 2-6, Nelson 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Howell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, Ortiz 4, Soucie 2, Agbaosi, Kuhl, Lane, Nelson). Steals: 6 (Soucie 2, Agbaosi, Dawkins, Howell, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LIBERTYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 84, DETROIT MERCY 79
Percentages: FG .533, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Rush 5-8, Covington 2-4, McBride 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Green 0-2, Cohill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lovelace, Rush). Turnovers: 6 (Cohill 4, Green, McBride). Steals: 4 (Nelson 3, Rush). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
No. 13 Virginia Tech 81, Louisville 79
VIRGINIA TECH (14-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.00, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Traylor 3-4, Amoore 2-8, Geiman 1-1, King 0-6, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Kitley 2, Traylor 2, King 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Soule 3, Kitley 2, Amoore 2, Traylor 2, King 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Soule...
OAKLAND 69, ROBERT MORRIS 65
Percentages: FG .397, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Cheeks 4-8, Spear 2-3, Green 1-5, Last 1-5, Corbin 1-8, Wainwright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cheeks, Green). Turnovers: 15 (Cheeks 5, Spear 4, Last 2, Walker 2, Ford, Wainwright). Steals: 7 (Cheeks 2, Spear 2,...
Sacramento State puts home win streak on the line against Northern Arizona
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-13, 1-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Hornets take on Northern Arizona. The Hornets are 6-0 in home games. Sacramento State has a 4-4 record in...
E. Kentucky 97, Florida Gulf Coast 76
FLORIDA GULF COAST (13-5) Weir 5-10 2-3 12, Catto 4-12 0-0 12, Johnston 3-13 3-3 10, Largie 2-4 2-2 7, Thompson 4-11 6-6 15, Bishop 5-10 2-2 13, Rivers 1-4 2-2 4, Miller 0-6 1-2 1, Richie 0-2 2-2 2, Ricca 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-72 20-22 76. E. KENTUCKY...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m. Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m. Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m. Toronto at Detroit,...
Penn State loses transfer commitment to West Virginia
After seemingly having a veteran with plenty of experience locked in through the transfer portal, Penn State is back on the prowl looking for some depth at wide receiver. Devin Carter, who had committed to Penn State out of the transfer portal, has flipped his commitment to West Virginia. This did seemingly happen pretty quickly as Carter announced his commitment to Penn State within hours of watching the Nittany Lions win the Rose Bowl. But perhaps there was some writing on the wall as he was not formally introduced by Penn State as the new semester began this week. The loss of...
No. 16 Duke 66, Clemson 56
DUKE (15-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Taylor 3-9, Balogun 2-2, de Jesus 2-5, Day-Wilson 1-4, Jackson 1-3, Richardson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Brown 5, Taylor 2, Heide 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Balogun 3, Taylor 2, Jackson 2, Day-Wilson 1, de Jesus 1, Oliver 1,...
Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 12: See how your favorite team fared
To report scores Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. ►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5. ...
