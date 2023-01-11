ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Fmr. Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson gets previous police job back, with more pay

By David Schuman
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – The controversial former top cop of Hennepin County is now collecting a paycheck from a different department.

Dave Hutchinson was reinstated to his prior job with Metro Transit Police, and not everyone's happy about it.

RELATED: 'What Happened Is Inexcusable' - Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson Says He Won't Resign After DWI Conviction

Before he was elected sheriff in 2018, Hutchinson was a sergeant with MTPD. WCCO has learned that a state statute forced the department to give him that same job back once his term ended.

That statute also gives Hutchinson raises as if he never left, bumping his salary by about $20,000 – to nearly $115,000 a year.

Hutchinson went on indefinite leave from the sheriff's office last May after a drunk driving crash in December 2021 .

Dave Hutchinson CBS

And then there was a scathing internal report last month that found he "engaged in racist, sexist, bullying, and retaliatory behavior" at work.

Now he's under investigation again. A spokesperson for the Met Council gave this statement to WCCO Tuesday evening: "Since Mr. Hutchinson's reinstatement, a formal complaint has been filed. The Met Council takes this complaint very seriously and has begun a full investigation into the allegations."

It's unclear what the complaint is regarding. WCCO has also learned he's on paid leave while that investigation continues.

And sources told WCCO Tuesday night that the Met Council and Metro Transit PD are "very upset."

MORE: Sheriff Hutchinson Agrees To Pay Hennepin County $47K For Squad Vehicle Wrecked In DWI Crash

CBS Minnesota

