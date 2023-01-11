ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

No. 13 Virginia Tech 81, Louisville 79

VIRGINIA TECH (14-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.00, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Traylor 3-4, Amoore 2-8, Geiman 1-1, King 0-6, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Kitley 2, Traylor 2, King 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Soule 3, Kitley 2, Amoore 2, Traylor 2, King 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Soule...
BLACKSBURG, VA
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 84, DETROIT MERCY 79

Percentages: FG .533, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Rush 5-8, Covington 2-4, McBride 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Green 0-2, Cohill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lovelace, Rush). Turnovers: 6 (Cohill 4, Green, McBride). Steals: 4 (Nelson 3, Rush). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
TROY 65, GEORGIA STATE 53

Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Punter 3-6, Eugene 1-2, Muhammad 1-6, Fields 0-1, Williams 0-1, Turner 0-2, Phillips 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Phillips). Turnovers: 9 (Muhammad 3, Punter 2, Eugene, McNeill, Phillips, Williams). Steals: 12 (McNeill 3, Phillips...
ATLANTA, GA
STONY BROOK 67, DREXEL 66

Percentages: FG .509, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (House 3-4, Washington 1-1, Moore 1-4, Okros 1-4, Bergens 0-2, Oden 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (House). Turnovers: 6 (Moore 2, Oden, Washington, Williams). Steals: 5 (Bergens 3, Moore, Washington). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. STONY BROOKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
WASHINGTON, PA
LIBERTY 72, NORTH ALABAMA 54

Percentages: FG .370, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Ortiz 2-6, Nelson 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Howell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, Ortiz 4, Soucie 2, Agbaosi, Kuhl, Lane, Nelson). Steals: 6 (Soucie 2, Agbaosi, Dawkins, Howell, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LIBERTYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
FLORENCE, AL
No. 16 Duke 66, Clemson 56

DUKE (15-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Taylor 3-9, Balogun 2-2, de Jesus 2-5, Day-Wilson 1-4, Jackson 1-3, Richardson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Brown 5, Taylor 2, Heide 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Balogun 3, Taylor 2, Jackson 2, Day-Wilson 1, de Jesus 1, Oliver 1,...
CLEMSON, SC
OAKLAND 69, ROBERT MORRIS 65

Percentages: FG .397, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Cheeks 4-8, Spear 2-3, Green 1-5, Last 1-5, Corbin 1-8, Wainwright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cheeks, Green). Turnovers: 15 (Cheeks 5, Spear 4, Last 2, Walker 2, Ford, Wainwright). Steals: 7 (Cheeks 2, Spear 2,...
OAKLAND, CA
Clemson beats Louisville, improves to 6-0 in ACC play

Hunter Tyson recorded his fifth consecutive double-double by collecting 28 points and 11 rebounds on Wednesday, fueling host Clemson to an 83-70 victory over Louisville. Tyson made 9 of 14 shots from the floor -- including 4 of 7 from 3-point range -- for the Tigers (14-3, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Clemson set a program record by winning its first six games in conference play, eclipsing the mark of the 1996-97 team that started 5-0 in the ACC.
CLEMSON, SC
George Washington outlasts Huntington in 2OT to remain unbeaten, 86-83

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In 40 minutes of basketball, neither George Washington or Huntington led by more than seven points. The Patriots outscored the Highlanders 16-13 in the second overtime period to remain unbeaten with an 86-83 victory in a matchup between two of the state’s top teams. “That’s...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Buffalo visits Central Michigan after Powell's 20-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo's 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams...
BUFFALO, NY
Thursday's Scores

S. Bend Career Academy 60, S. Central (Union Mills) 46. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

