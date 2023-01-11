Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
No. 13 Virginia Tech 81, Louisville 79
VIRGINIA TECH (14-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.00, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Traylor 3-4, Amoore 2-8, Geiman 1-1, King 0-6, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Kitley 2, Traylor 2, King 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Soule 3, Kitley 2, Amoore 2, Traylor 2, King 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Soule...
Bakersfield Californian
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 84, DETROIT MERCY 79
Percentages: FG .533, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Rush 5-8, Covington 2-4, McBride 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Green 0-2, Cohill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lovelace, Rush). Turnovers: 6 (Cohill 4, Green, McBride). Steals: 4 (Nelson 3, Rush). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
TROY 65, GEORGIA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Punter 3-6, Eugene 1-2, Muhammad 1-6, Fields 0-1, Williams 0-1, Turner 0-2, Phillips 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Phillips). Turnovers: 9 (Muhammad 3, Punter 2, Eugene, McNeill, Phillips, Williams). Steals: 12 (McNeill 3, Phillips...
Bakersfield Californian
STONY BROOK 67, DREXEL 66
Percentages: FG .509, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (House 3-4, Washington 1-1, Moore 1-4, Okros 1-4, Bergens 0-2, Oden 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (House). Turnovers: 6 (Moore 2, Oden, Washington, Williams). Steals: 5 (Bergens 3, Moore, Washington). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. STONY BROOKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
LIBERTY 72, NORTH ALABAMA 54
Percentages: FG .370, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Ortiz 2-6, Nelson 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Howell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, Ortiz 4, Soucie 2, Agbaosi, Kuhl, Lane, Nelson). Steals: 6 (Soucie 2, Agbaosi, Dawkins, Howell, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LIBERTYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
No. 16 Duke 66, Clemson 56
DUKE (15-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Taylor 3-9, Balogun 2-2, de Jesus 2-5, Day-Wilson 1-4, Jackson 1-3, Richardson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Brown 5, Taylor 2, Heide 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Balogun 3, Taylor 2, Jackson 2, Day-Wilson 1, de Jesus 1, Oliver 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
OAKLAND 69, ROBERT MORRIS 65
Percentages: FG .397, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Cheeks 4-8, Spear 2-3, Green 1-5, Last 1-5, Corbin 1-8, Wainwright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cheeks, Green). Turnovers: 15 (Cheeks 5, Spear 4, Last 2, Walker 2, Ford, Wainwright). Steals: 7 (Cheeks 2, Spear 2,...
How Manual boys basketball hopes to pull off LIT upset without 2024 prospect Damone King
The Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament is loaded with talented point guards. From Male's Jack Edelen to Ballard's Gabe Sisk to Western's Trent Hinkle, Friday's semifinals at Valley will showcase the some of the best playmakers around the city. But not all of them. ...
UCF Wins 2OT Thriller Over Memphis
Ithiel Horton goes for 30 as Knights knock off the Tigers.
USF flirts with No. 1 upset but can’t finish it off at Houston
HOUSTON — USF has never had a top-five win in program history, but on Wednesday night, the Bulls put a scare into the nation’s No. 1-ranked team. Marcus Sasser scored a career-high 31, Jamal Shead added 20 points and top-ranked Houston used a huge second half to slip past USF 83-77.
Yardbarker
Clemson beats Louisville, improves to 6-0 in ACC play
Hunter Tyson recorded his fifth consecutive double-double by collecting 28 points and 11 rebounds on Wednesday, fueling host Clemson to an 83-70 victory over Louisville. Tyson made 9 of 14 shots from the floor -- including 4 of 7 from 3-point range -- for the Tigers (14-3, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Clemson set a program record by winning its first six games in conference play, eclipsing the mark of the 1996-97 team that started 5-0 in the ACC.
Metro News
George Washington outlasts Huntington in 2OT to remain unbeaten, 86-83
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In 40 minutes of basketball, neither George Washington or Huntington led by more than seven points. The Patriots outscored the Highlanders 16-13 in the second overtime period to remain unbeaten with an 86-83 victory in a matchup between two of the state’s top teams. “That’s...
Bakersfield Californian
Sacramento State puts home win streak on the line against Northern Arizona
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-13, 1-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Hornets take on Northern Arizona. The Hornets are 6-0 in home games. Sacramento State has a 4-4 record in...
Bakersfield Californian
Buffalo visits Central Michigan after Powell's 20-point showing
Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo's 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams...
Bakersfield Californian
Thursday's Scores
S. Bend Career Academy 60, S. Central (Union Mills) 46. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
