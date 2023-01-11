Hunter Tyson recorded his fifth consecutive double-double by collecting 28 points and 11 rebounds on Wednesday, fueling host Clemson to an 83-70 victory over Louisville. Tyson made 9 of 14 shots from the floor -- including 4 of 7 from 3-point range -- for the Tigers (14-3, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Clemson set a program record by winning its first six games in conference play, eclipsing the mark of the 1996-97 team that started 5-0 in the ACC.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO