Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Alabama Basketball Uses Second Half Run To Pull Away From Arkansas
The Crimson Tide use a 13-0 run to put away the Razorbacks and move to 4-0 in SEC play.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. LSU
Everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.
Bakersfield Californian
E. Kentucky 97, Florida Gulf Coast 76
FLORIDA GULF COAST (13-5) Weir 5-10 2-3 12, Catto 4-12 0-0 12, Johnston 3-13 3-3 10, Largie 2-4 2-2 7, Thompson 4-11 6-6 15, Bishop 5-10 2-2 13, Rivers 1-4 2-2 4, Miller 0-6 1-2 1, Richie 0-2 2-2 2, Ricca 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-72 20-22 76. E. KENTUCKY...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 13 Virginia Tech 81, Louisville 79
VIRGINIA TECH (14-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.00, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Traylor 3-4, Amoore 2-8, Geiman 1-1, King 0-6, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Kitley 2, Traylor 2, King 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Soule 3, Kitley 2, Amoore 2, Traylor 2, King 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Soule...
What the Departure of QB Walker Howard Means for LSU
The LSU legacy will suit up for another program in 2023 after one season in Baton Rouge, but what's next for the Tigers?
Bakersfield Californian
No. 16 Duke 66, Clemson 56
DUKE (15-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Taylor 3-9, Balogun 2-2, de Jesus 2-5, Day-Wilson 1-4, Jackson 1-3, Richardson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Brown 5, Taylor 2, Heide 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Balogun 3, Taylor 2, Jackson 2, Day-Wilson 1, de Jesus 1, Oliver 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
TROY 65, GEORGIA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Punter 3-6, Eugene 1-2, Muhammad 1-6, Fields 0-1, Williams 0-1, Turner 0-2, Phillips 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Phillips). Turnovers: 9 (Muhammad 3, Punter 2, Eugene, McNeill, Phillips, Williams). Steals: 12 (McNeill 3, Phillips...
Bakersfield Californian
IOWA 93, MICHIGAN 84, OT
Percentages: FG .493, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Je.Howard 7-13, McDaniel 2-6, Tschetter 1-1, Baker 1-2, Dickinson 1-2, Williams 1-2, Bufkin 1-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dickinson 3, Reed, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Dickinson 4, Bufkin 2, Je.Howard 2, Reed 2, McDaniel). Steals: 4 (Bufkin,...
Bakersfield Californian
LIBERTY 72, NORTH ALABAMA 54
Percentages: FG .370, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Ortiz 2-6, Nelson 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Howell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, Ortiz 4, Soucie 2, Agbaosi, Kuhl, Lane, Nelson). Steals: 6 (Soucie 2, Agbaosi, Dawkins, Howell, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LIBERTYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
OAKLAND 69, ROBERT MORRIS 65
Percentages: FG .397, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Cheeks 4-8, Spear 2-3, Green 1-5, Last 1-5, Corbin 1-8, Wainwright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cheeks, Green). Turnovers: 15 (Cheeks 5, Spear 4, Last 2, Walker 2, Ford, Wainwright). Steals: 7 (Cheeks 2, Spear 2,...
Texas A&M takes it to No. 20 Missouri in blowout win
Tyrece Radford scored 16 points and dished out six assists to lead Texas A&M past No. 20 Missouri 82-64 Wednesday
Bakersfield Californian
Stony Brook 67, Drexel 66
DREXEL (9-8) Williams 6-8 2-7 14, Moore 5-14 2-3 13, Washington 4-6 0-0 9, House 3-5 1-2 10, Oden 1-4 0-0 2, Bergens 4-7 1-2 9, Okros 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-53 6-14 66. STONY BROOK (7-10) Policelli 5-8 4-4 16, Sarvan 2-9 0-0 6, Fitzmorris...
Bakersfield Californian
Buffalo visits Central Michigan after Powell's 20-point showing
Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo's 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams...
Morris helps No. 5 LSU weather lull in 77-57 win over Mizzou
LSU guard Alexis Morris hadn’t been feeling well lately, an illness forcing her to play sparingly in the Tigers’ recent win over Kentucky, and coach Kim Mulkey was prepared to go without the senior against Missouri on Thursday night. Morris had other ideas. Finally feeling a bit better, she proceeded to hit five 3-pointers and score 24 points, helping fifth-ranked LSU survive Angel Reese’s foul trouble and a second-half lull for a 77-57 victory that extended the best start in school history. “We couldn’t really tell you what her problem was, just didn’t have energy, wasn’t feeling good,” Mulkey said. “She had a good night considering she’s been kind of out of sync with how she’s been feeling the last four or five days.”
Bakersfield Californian
Thursday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
