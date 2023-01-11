ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

E. Kentucky 97, Florida Gulf Coast 76

FLORIDA GULF COAST (13-5) Weir 5-10 2-3 12, Catto 4-12 0-0 12, Johnston 3-13 3-3 10, Largie 2-4 2-2 7, Thompson 4-11 6-6 15, Bishop 5-10 2-2 13, Rivers 1-4 2-2 4, Miller 0-6 1-2 1, Richie 0-2 2-2 2, Ricca 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-72 20-22 76. E. KENTUCKY...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bakersfield Californian

No. 13 Virginia Tech 81, Louisville 79

VIRGINIA TECH (14-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.00, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Traylor 3-4, Amoore 2-8, Geiman 1-1, King 0-6, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Kitley 2, Traylor 2, King 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Soule 3, Kitley 2, Amoore 2, Traylor 2, King 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Soule...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Bakersfield Californian

No. 16 Duke 66, Clemson 56

DUKE (15-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Taylor 3-9, Balogun 2-2, de Jesus 2-5, Day-Wilson 1-4, Jackson 1-3, Richardson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Brown 5, Taylor 2, Heide 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Balogun 3, Taylor 2, Jackson 2, Day-Wilson 1, de Jesus 1, Oliver 1,...
CLEMSON, SC
Bakersfield Californian

TROY 65, GEORGIA STATE 53

Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Punter 3-6, Eugene 1-2, Muhammad 1-6, Fields 0-1, Williams 0-1, Turner 0-2, Phillips 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Phillips). Turnovers: 9 (Muhammad 3, Punter 2, Eugene, McNeill, Phillips, Williams). Steals: 12 (McNeill 3, Phillips...
ATLANTA, GA
Bakersfield Californian

IOWA 93, MICHIGAN 84, OT

Percentages: FG .493, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Je.Howard 7-13, McDaniel 2-6, Tschetter 1-1, Baker 1-2, Dickinson 1-2, Williams 1-2, Bufkin 1-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dickinson 3, Reed, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Dickinson 4, Bufkin 2, Je.Howard 2, Reed 2, McDaniel). Steals: 4 (Bufkin,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Bakersfield Californian

LIBERTY 72, NORTH ALABAMA 54

Percentages: FG .370, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Ortiz 2-6, Nelson 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Howell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, Ortiz 4, Soucie 2, Agbaosi, Kuhl, Lane, Nelson). Steals: 6 (Soucie 2, Agbaosi, Dawkins, Howell, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LIBERTYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
FLORENCE, AL
Bakersfield Californian

OAKLAND 69, ROBERT MORRIS 65

Percentages: FG .397, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Cheeks 4-8, Spear 2-3, Green 1-5, Last 1-5, Corbin 1-8, Wainwright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cheeks, Green). Turnovers: 15 (Cheeks 5, Spear 4, Last 2, Walker 2, Ford, Wainwright). Steals: 7 (Cheeks 2, Spear 2,...
OAKLAND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Stony Brook 67, Drexel 66

DREXEL (9-8) Williams 6-8 2-7 14, Moore 5-14 2-3 13, Washington 4-6 0-0 9, House 3-5 1-2 10, Oden 1-4 0-0 2, Bergens 4-7 1-2 9, Okros 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-53 6-14 66. STONY BROOK (7-10) Policelli 5-8 4-4 16, Sarvan 2-9 0-0 6, Fitzmorris...
WASHINGTON, PA
Bakersfield Californian

Buffalo visits Central Michigan after Powell's 20-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo's 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Morris helps No. 5 LSU weather lull in 77-57 win over Mizzou

LSU guard Alexis Morris hadn’t been feeling well lately, an illness forcing her to play sparingly in the Tigers’ recent win over Kentucky, and coach Kim Mulkey was prepared to go without the senior against Missouri on Thursday night. Morris had other ideas. Finally feeling a bit better, she proceeded to hit five 3-pointers and score 24 points, helping fifth-ranked LSU survive Angel Reese’s foul trouble and a second-half lull for a 77-57 victory that extended the best start in school history. “We couldn’t really tell you what her problem was, just didn’t have energy, wasn’t feeling good,” Mulkey said. “She had a good night considering she’s been kind of out of sync with how she’s been feeling the last four or five days.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bakersfield Californian

Thursday's Scores

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy