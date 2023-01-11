LSU guard Alexis Morris hadn’t been feeling well lately, an illness forcing her to play sparingly in the Tigers’ recent win over Kentucky, and coach Kim Mulkey was prepared to go without the senior against Missouri on Thursday night. Morris had other ideas. Finally feeling a bit better, she proceeded to hit five 3-pointers and score 24 points, helping fifth-ranked LSU survive Angel Reese’s foul trouble and a second-half lull for a 77-57 victory that extended the best start in school history. “We couldn’t really tell you what her problem was, just didn’t have energy, wasn’t feeling good,” Mulkey said. “She had a good night considering she’s been kind of out of sync with how she’s been feeling the last four or five days.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO