Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
The 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Will Be In Lake Charles!
Louisiana is the largest commercial fishery in the United States, producing over 850 million pounds of seafood annually from the Gulf of Mexico. The Bayou State is only 2nd to Alaska for producing the biggest volume of seafood by state. The Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board (LSPMB) wants to keep it that way!
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
It’s Official! Louisiana Is Finally Getting A Buc-ee’s [VIDEO]
It is finally happening Louisiana is getting its first Buc-ee’s travel center! The deal was announced by Ruston, LA Mayor Ronny Walker after a Monday, January 9, City Council meeting solidified the negotiations between Buc-ee's development group CSMS Managment LLC. Mayor Walker announced Buc-ee's first Louisiana convenience store will be built on the western side of the city's border along I-20, at the Tarbutton Rd exit and the newly constructed $25 million dollar Tarbutton Exchange.
Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Winners, Jackpot Still Growing
You can ask Louisiana Mega Millions Lottery players in Eunice, New Orleans, Houma, and Slidell if it pays to play the game. They'll likely say yes because lottery players in each of those Louisiana cities have experienced firsthand what it's like to win big money while hoping for bigger money.
Atlantic Hurricane Names For The 2023 Season
Too soon? The one list no one in Southwest Louisiana wants to see but needs to see is the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane names for the upcoming season. We are all too familiar when it comes to hurricanes. Every year, we have to keep vigilant with our plan of action, get our supplies together and have our affairs in order. It's only been a couple of years since Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana got slammed with two hurricanes within six weeks of each other.
How Much Louisiana Made From Sports Betting In 2022
The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has released the data on how much money the Bayou State made in its first year of legalized sports betting. Let's just say it was a good year of collecting taxes for Louisiana and one man scored huge while betting at casinos here in Lake Charles.
Universal Studios Reveals Plans for New Texas Theme Park
Texas and Louisiana residents may soon no longer have to head east through that God-forsaken tunnel in Mobile or wait endless hours for a Southwest "Fun Fare" to Florida to get their Universal Studios theme park fix. The company unveiled plans yesterday that suggests the new center of family fun might be just a few hours' drive in the other direction.
Popular Louisiana TikTok Star Dies Suddenly At 33
Taylor LeJeune of Lafayette, known as wafffler69, who had over 1.8 million followers on TikTok passed away died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He became very popular by posting videos on TikTok of himself eating bizarre and very unique foods. Clayton Claydorm, Taylor's brother, released a video on TikTok breaking the heart-breaking...
Playing Mega Millions? These Winning Numbers are the Most Common
Lottery players from across Louisiana and the nation are taking a moment today to contemplate what their new life is going to look like. A life filled with financial freedom. They'll have the ability to travel whenever and wherever they want to go. They'll be able to afford the finest foods and hotels. They will be Mega Millions Jackpot winners.
Donice Morace Depicts Love Slipping Away in New ‘Goin’ Goin” Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Texas based neo-traditional country artist Donice Morace is exploring one of country music's most important themes in his new song and video, and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the clip first in this exclusive premiere. Morace's new video for "Goin' Goin'" depicts a once-happy love relationship that is...
