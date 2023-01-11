ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?

After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

It’s Official! Louisiana Is Finally Getting A Buc-ee’s [VIDEO]

It is finally happening Louisiana is getting its first Buc-ee’s travel center! The deal was announced by Ruston, LA Mayor Ronny Walker after a Monday, January 9, City Council meeting solidified the negotiations between Buc-ee's development group CSMS Managment LLC. Mayor Walker announced Buc-ee's first Louisiana convenience store will be built on the western side of the city's border along I-20, at the Tarbutton Rd exit and the newly constructed $25 million dollar Tarbutton Exchange.
RUSTON, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Atlantic Hurricane Names For The 2023 Season

Too soon? The one list no one in Southwest Louisiana wants to see but needs to see is the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane names for the upcoming season. We are all too familiar when it comes to hurricanes. Every year, we have to keep vigilant with our plan of action, get our supplies together and have our affairs in order. It's only been a couple of years since Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana got slammed with two hurricanes within six weeks of each other.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Universal Studios Reveals Plans for New Texas Theme Park

Texas and Louisiana residents may soon no longer have to head east through that God-forsaken tunnel in Mobile or wait endless hours for a Southwest "Fun Fare" to Florida to get their Universal Studios theme park fix. The company unveiled plans yesterday that suggests the new center of family fun might be just a few hours' drive in the other direction.
FRISCO, TX
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Popular Louisiana TikTok Star Dies Suddenly At 33

Taylor LeJeune of Lafayette, known as wafffler69, who had over 1.8 million followers on TikTok passed away died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He became very popular by posting videos on TikTok of himself eating bizarre and very unique foods. Clayton Claydorm, Taylor's brother, released a video on TikTok breaking the heart-breaking...
LAFAYETTE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy