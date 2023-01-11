Read full article on original website
Kansas and Oklahoma react to historic free throw, foul numbers in Tuesday night's game
Oklahoma players Grant Sherfield and Sam Godwin hung and shook their heads at the 62 combined free throws in Kansas’ 79-75 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. They struggled to adequately translate what had just taken place in the prior two and a half hours. “I mean, I’m just...
Late Run Sparks Kansas Comeback Over Oklahoma 79-75
It was a rough night shooting for the Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday.
Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Kansas storms back to down Oklahoma
KJ Adams Jr. scored a career-high 22 points to lead No. 2 Kansas to a 79-75 come-from-behind victory over Oklahoma
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Liberty 72, North Alabama 54
NORTH ALABAMA (9-9) Forrest 0-3 0-0 0, Howell 0-5 0-0 0, Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Ortiz 4-10 0-0 10, Soucie 3-9 3-3 10, Lane 5-11 7-9 17, Nelson 1-4 0-1 3, Dawkins 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Agbaosi 1-3 0-1 2, Kuhl 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-54 10-14 54.
E. Kentucky 97, Florida Gulf Coast 76
FLORIDA GULF COAST (13-5) Weir 5-10 2-3 12, Catto 4-12 0-0 12, Johnston 3-13 3-3 10, Largie 2-4 2-2 7, Thompson 4-11 6-6 15, Bishop 5-10 2-2 13, Rivers 1-4 2-2 4, Miller 0-6 1-2 1, Richie 0-2 2-2 2, Ricca 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-72 20-22 76. E. KENTUCKY...
No. 13 Virginia Tech 81, Louisville 79
VIRGINIA TECH (14-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.00, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Traylor 3-4, Amoore 2-8, Geiman 1-1, King 0-6, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Kitley 2, Traylor 2, King 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Soule 3, Kitley 2, Amoore 2, Traylor 2, King 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Soule...
Stony Brook 67, Drexel 66
DREXEL (9-8) Williams 6-8 2-7 14, Moore 5-14 2-3 13, Washington 4-6 0-0 9, House 3-5 1-2 10, Oden 1-4 0-0 2, Bergens 4-7 1-2 9, Okros 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-53 6-14 66. STONY BROOK (7-10) Policelli 5-8 4-4 16, Sarvan 2-9 0-0 6, Fitzmorris...
247Sports
TCU lands Oklahoma State transfer receiver John Paul Richardson
TCU’s success landing players from the transfer portal continued on Wednesday as they landed Oklahoma State transfer receiver John Paul Richardson. Richardson announced the news via his Twitter account. Richardson spoke about his time at Oklahoma State and thanking those who supported him before announcing he will continue his...
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 84, DETROIT MERCY 79
Percentages: FG .533, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Rush 5-8, Covington 2-4, McBride 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Green 0-2, Cohill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lovelace, Rush). Turnovers: 6 (Cohill 4, Green, McBride). Steals: 4 (Nelson 3, Rush). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
TROY 65, GEORGIA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Punter 3-6, Eugene 1-2, Muhammad 1-6, Fields 0-1, Williams 0-1, Turner 0-2, Phillips 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Phillips). Turnovers: 9 (Muhammad 3, Punter 2, Eugene, McNeill, Phillips, Williams). Steals: 12 (McNeill 3, Phillips...
Five things we learned from the Kansas State win over Oklahoma State
Identifying what we learned from the Kansas State win over Oklahoma State to move to 4-0 in Big 12 play.
Buffalo visits Central Michigan after Powell's 20-point showing
Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo's 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams...
No. 16 Duke 66, Clemson 56
DUKE (15-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Taylor 3-9, Balogun 2-2, de Jesus 2-5, Day-Wilson 1-4, Jackson 1-3, Richardson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Brown 5, Taylor 2, Heide 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Balogun 3, Taylor 2, Jackson 2, Day-Wilson 1, de Jesus 1, Oliver 1,...
Thursday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
