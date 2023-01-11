Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Plori Greek Restaurant Opens in Carle Place
Plori, a new Greek restaurant has opened in Carle Place replacing Italian eatery Cafe Formaggio. The space has been opened up and the decor is light, with a nautical feel of whites and natural wood giving the sense of a beachside village restaurant. According to the owners, “plori” is the...
northforker.com
Hunker down with these book recs from local bibliophiles
Burton’s Books in Greenport is a great stop, especially as you’re trying to hit your reading goal for the new year. (Credit: Felicia LaLomia) The season for curling up with a good book is here. We asked five local book lovers for their picks of winter reads in the mystery and thriller, romance, and non-fiction categories. Here’s what they had to share:
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: Adult Skate Night at the GDC Roller Skate Rink
At GDC Roller Skate Rink in Greenport, Wednesday nights are for the adults. At 5 p.m., the overhead lights go down, a funky pop playlist comes on, and the disco ball starts turning. The rink, located at the Greenport American Legion, was completely refurbished in 2018. In addition to hosting...
East End Full Show: Heated outdoor spaces at East End wineries
Doug Geed takes us to some of the East End's great wineries that offer heated outdoor spaces for patrons to enjoy during the cold winter months.
Woodbury Clothing Boutique Sold Counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Gucci: Police
The owner of a Long Island clothing boutique is accused of selling counterfeits of high-end fashion brands, authorities said. Mitchell Feig, age 66, of Merrick, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, following an investigation by Nassau County Police. Feig owns Max & Gino’s, located in Woodbury on Jericho Turnpike. Detectives...
longisland.com
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens Feb. 3 in Westbury
More than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh come to life at Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. The three-dimensional sensory extravaganza featuring one of the world's most influential artists will take place at Samanea New York in Westbury beginning Friday, February 3. Become one...
Commercial Observer
Thor Snaps Up Long Island Industrial Site for $35M Via Bankruptcy Sale
Thor Equities is the official owner of a 23.3-acre industrial site in Deer Park, Long Island, Commercial Observer has learned. The site, at 377 Carlls Path, sold via bankruptcy auction for $35 million, with Thor — as the winning bidder —making its purchase in cash, per court filings in New York Eastern District Bankruptcy Court.
longisland.com
Farmingdale Location on List of Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing in 2023
The woes at retailer Bed Bath & Beyond keep on getting worse. The beleaguered housewares store, known for their giant blue direct mail marketing postcards giving discounts on purchases that would arrive in Long Islander’s mailboxes, suffered from giant swings in its share prices over the last six months as online traders tried to make the store’s stock another meme like they did with GameStop and AMC. The company recently said it is considering bankruptcy amid weak sales.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin shave $4M off Hamptons farmhouse
Alec Baldwin is chopping $4 million off the price of his Hamptons farmhouse, which he first listed for $29 million in September. The 18th-century property is now on the market for $24.9 million. Over the years, the actor and his wife Hilaria could often be spotted in restaurants around Amagansett — where the home is located at 335 Town Lane — and it’s where the couple and their six kids (a seventh child has since been born) reportedly hunkered down during the pandemic. Baldwin also has an eighth child, the fashion model Ireland, with his Oscar-winning actress ex-wife Kim Basinger. The Baldwins have also been...
ctbites.com
Preview: Greer Fredericks is Coming Back to Norwalk to Open "Greer Southern Table"
At the tail end of December, I woke up to a text message from Greer Fredericks saying she’s coming back to Norwalk to open a southern themed restaurant. That style of cuisine in a sit-down restaurant setting is something I’ve thought this area has had a need for ever since Fredericks closed Peaches Southern Pub & Juke Joint in March 2020.
longisland.com
Wegmans Gets Closer to Opening in Lake Grove
The Rochester Business Journal reported on Wednesday that Wegmans has crossed another hurdle in getting their Lake Grove store built. The village of Lake Grove gave the food store special-use permits and variances it needed along with approving the site plan. In April, Wegmans announced that it was bringing its...
longislandadvance.net
Holtsville Hal’s famous prediction to be revealed
Six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Hundreds will gather at the Holtsville Ecology Site on Thursday, Feb. 2, to hear highway superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro announce Holtsville …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Long Island’s winter snowstorm season is just beginning
If this weather keeps up through the end of the month – and it looks like it could – it will be the warmest January on record for the Island.
greenwichfreepress.com
Neighbor to Neighbor’s Executive Director to Depart
Neighbor to Neighbor’s executive director Margaret Tjimos Goldberg plans to step down. According to an announcement Saturday morning from the non profit that provides food, clothing and household items to people in need in Greenwich, Stamford and Port Chester, Ms Tjimos Goldberg has agreed to assist with the transition through March 10.
Watch: Moment Boy Steals Puppy From Long Island Pet Store Caught On Video
Surveillance footage captured the moment a boy fled a Long Island pet store with a stolen 4-month-old puppy with the help of two adults.The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11,…
mxdwn.com
Cascada at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall on February 2nd, 2022
Cascada is making a stop in New York on February 2nd, 2023 at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall. Cascada is a German dance music group established in 2004, consisting of vocalist Natalie Horler, and producers/DJs Manian and Yanou. They achieved widespread fame with hit songs like “Everytime We Touch”, “What Hurts the Most”, “Evacuate the Dancefloor”, and “Miracle”. In 2013, they represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest with their song “Glorious”. Their impressive success within the dance music genre has earned them recognition as the third most successful German act of the 21st century.
Duo Steals Boston Terrier Puppy From Long Island Pet Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people suspected of stealing a 4-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store.The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. …
greenwichfreepress.com
105 Unit, Five-Story 8-30g Proposed to Replace Two Historic Tudor Homes behind Greenwich Library
A new pre-application has been submitted for review by Greenwich Planning & Zoning Commission for an 8-30g affordable housing development behind Greenwich Library. The 105-unit development would replace two historic Tudor houses on adjoining parcels at 51 and 69 Dearfield Drive. On a combined basis, the property is approximately 4.7...
Nassau BOCES student remembered as kind and talented athlete
Nassau BOCES student Gerrin Hagen was riding his skateboard home from school when he was struck by an SUV on Cantiague Lane in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
fox5ny.com
Huntington offering drivers over $120 an hour to plow snow
NEW YORK - We may not have seen much snow just yet this winter, but the season is far from over and if you have a plow and want to make some extra cash, the town of Huntington would like you to give them a call. Huntington’s Highway Department is...
