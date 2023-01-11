ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bakersfield Californian

IOWA 93, MICHIGAN 84, OT

Percentages: FG .493, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Je.Howard 7-13, McDaniel 2-6, Tschetter 1-1, Baker 1-2, Dickinson 1-2, Williams 1-2, Bufkin 1-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dickinson 3, Reed, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Dickinson 4, Bufkin 2, Je.Howard 2, Reed 2, McDaniel). Steals: 4 (Bufkin,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Bakersfield Californian

LIBERTY 72, NORTH ALABAMA 54

Percentages: FG .370, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Ortiz 2-6, Nelson 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Howell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, Ortiz 4, Soucie 2, Agbaosi, Kuhl, Lane, Nelson). Steals: 6 (Soucie 2, Agbaosi, Dawkins, Howell, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LIBERTYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
FLORENCE, AL
Bakersfield Californian

YOUNGSTOWN STATE 84, DETROIT MERCY 79

Percentages: FG .533, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Rush 5-8, Covington 2-4, McBride 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Green 0-2, Cohill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lovelace, Rush). Turnovers: 6 (Cohill 4, Green, McBride). Steals: 4 (Nelson 3, Rush). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Bakersfield Californian

No. 13 Virginia Tech 81, Louisville 79

VIRGINIA TECH (14-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.00, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Traylor 3-4, Amoore 2-8, Geiman 1-1, King 0-6, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Kitley 2, Traylor 2, King 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Soule 3, Kitley 2, Amoore 2, Traylor 2, King 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Soule...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Bakersfield Californian

OAKLAND 69, ROBERT MORRIS 65

Percentages: FG .397, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Cheeks 4-8, Spear 2-3, Green 1-5, Last 1-5, Corbin 1-8, Wainwright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cheeks, Green). Turnovers: 15 (Cheeks 5, Spear 4, Last 2, Walker 2, Ford, Wainwright). Steals: 7 (Cheeks 2, Spear 2,...
OAKLAND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Stony Brook 67, Drexel 66

DREXEL (9-8) Williams 6-8 2-7 14, Moore 5-14 2-3 13, Washington 4-6 0-0 9, House 3-5 1-2 10, Oden 1-4 0-0 2, Bergens 4-7 1-2 9, Okros 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-53 6-14 66. STONY BROOK (7-10) Policelli 5-8 4-4 16, Sarvan 2-9 0-0 6, Fitzmorris...
WASHINGTON, PA
Bakersfield Californian

Buffalo visits Central Michigan after Powell's 20-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo's 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams...
BUFFALO, NY
Bakersfield Californian

No. 16 Duke 66, Clemson 56

DUKE (15-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Taylor 3-9, Balogun 2-2, de Jesus 2-5, Day-Wilson 1-4, Jackson 1-3, Richardson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Brown 5, Taylor 2, Heide 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Balogun 3, Taylor 2, Jackson 2, Day-Wilson 1, de Jesus 1, Oliver 1,...
CLEMSON, SC
Bakersfield Californian

N.Y. Rangers 2, Dallas 1

First Period_None. Penalties_None. Second Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 10 (Marchment, Gurianov), 17:53 (pp). Penalties_Faksa, DAL (Tripping), 5:34; Marchment, DAL (Delay of Game), 8:44; Suter, DAL (Roughing), 12:23; Lindgren, NYR (Roughing), 16:59. Third Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Miller 5 (Fox, Trocheck), 19:59. Penalties_Dallas bench, served by Marchment (Delay of Game), 9:12. Overtime_3, N.Y....
DALLAS, TX
The West Virginia Daily News

Lady Cavaliers roll Richwood

CHARMCO (WVDN) – The Greenbrier West girls basketball team continued its string of early season success with a 59-19 victory over longtime rival Richwood Tuesday night, Jan 10. The Cavaliers improved their record to 10-2 and bolstered their No. 6 ranking in the Associated Press sports writers’ poll. Sophomore standout Preslee Treadway outscored the Lumberjacks […] The post Lady Cavaliers roll Richwood appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
RICHWOOD, WV

