Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Related
Bakersfield Californian
IOWA 93, MICHIGAN 84, OT
Percentages: FG .493, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Je.Howard 7-13, McDaniel 2-6, Tschetter 1-1, Baker 1-2, Dickinson 1-2, Williams 1-2, Bufkin 1-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dickinson 3, Reed, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Dickinson 4, Bufkin 2, Je.Howard 2, Reed 2, McDaniel). Steals: 4 (Bufkin,...
Bakersfield Californian
LIBERTY 72, NORTH ALABAMA 54
Percentages: FG .370, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Ortiz 2-6, Nelson 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Howell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, Ortiz 4, Soucie 2, Agbaosi, Kuhl, Lane, Nelson). Steals: 6 (Soucie 2, Agbaosi, Dawkins, Howell, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LIBERTYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 84, DETROIT MERCY 79
Percentages: FG .533, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Rush 5-8, Covington 2-4, McBride 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Green 0-2, Cohill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lovelace, Rush). Turnovers: 6 (Cohill 4, Green, McBride). Steals: 4 (Nelson 3, Rush). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
No. 13 Virginia Tech 81, Louisville 79
VIRGINIA TECH (14-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.00, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Traylor 3-4, Amoore 2-8, Geiman 1-1, King 0-6, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Kitley 2, Traylor 2, King 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Soule 3, Kitley 2, Amoore 2, Traylor 2, King 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Soule...
Bakersfield Californian
OAKLAND 69, ROBERT MORRIS 65
Percentages: FG .397, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Cheeks 4-8, Spear 2-3, Green 1-5, Last 1-5, Corbin 1-8, Wainwright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cheeks, Green). Turnovers: 15 (Cheeks 5, Spear 4, Last 2, Walker 2, Ford, Wainwright). Steals: 7 (Cheeks 2, Spear 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Stony Brook 67, Drexel 66
DREXEL (9-8) Williams 6-8 2-7 14, Moore 5-14 2-3 13, Washington 4-6 0-0 9, House 3-5 1-2 10, Oden 1-4 0-0 2, Bergens 4-7 1-2 9, Okros 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-53 6-14 66. STONY BROOK (7-10) Policelli 5-8 4-4 16, Sarvan 2-9 0-0 6, Fitzmorris...
Bakersfield Californian
Sacramento State puts home win streak on the line against Northern Arizona
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-13, 1-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Hornets take on Northern Arizona. The Hornets are 6-0 in home games. Sacramento State has a 4-4 record in...
How Manual boys basketball hopes to pull off LIT upset without 2024 prospect Damone King
The Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament is loaded with talented point guards. From Male's Jack Edelen to Ballard's Gabe Sisk to Western's Trent Hinkle, Friday's semifinals at Valley will showcase the some of the best playmakers around the city. But not all of them. ...
Bakersfield Californian
Buffalo visits Central Michigan after Powell's 20-point showing
Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo's 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 16 Duke 66, Clemson 56
DUKE (15-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Taylor 3-9, Balogun 2-2, de Jesus 2-5, Day-Wilson 1-4, Jackson 1-3, Richardson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Brown 5, Taylor 2, Heide 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Balogun 3, Taylor 2, Jackson 2, Day-Wilson 1, de Jesus 1, Oliver 1,...
Newton boys can’t overcome sluggish first half in loss to Norwalk
Newton head boys basketball coach Jason Carter had an extra bit of intensity on the bench during the Cardinals’ home game against Norwalk on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, his team did not bring that same fire and intensity for the entire four quarters. And Norwalk took full advantage during a...
Bakersfield Californian
N.Y. Rangers 2, Dallas 1
First Period_None. Penalties_None. Second Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 10 (Marchment, Gurianov), 17:53 (pp). Penalties_Faksa, DAL (Tripping), 5:34; Marchment, DAL (Delay of Game), 8:44; Suter, DAL (Roughing), 12:23; Lindgren, NYR (Roughing), 16:59. Third Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Miller 5 (Fox, Trocheck), 19:59. Penalties_Dallas bench, served by Marchment (Delay of Game), 9:12. Overtime_3, N.Y....
Lady Cavaliers roll Richwood
CHARMCO (WVDN) – The Greenbrier West girls basketball team continued its string of early season success with a 59-19 victory over longtime rival Richwood Tuesday night, Jan 10. The Cavaliers improved their record to 10-2 and bolstered their No. 6 ranking in the Associated Press sports writers’ poll. Sophomore standout Preslee Treadway outscored the Lumberjacks […] The post Lady Cavaliers roll Richwood appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Comments / 0