Curious Nature: The joy and heartbreak of Colorado’s current snowpack
At of the beginning of January the snowpack depth in the Upper Colorado Headwaters, which includes Eagle County, is 126% of average for this time of year. If you are a local snow slider, you are well aware of the spectacular snowfall we have received this season. While there was...
Letter: A wonderful neighbor going the extra mile
After 20 years, I reluctantly had to change my post office box from Avon to Edwards. Along with all the minutia this entails, there is the simple fact that some things are going to fall through the cracks. Some of the issues were my fault, some were caused by businesses not following through on information and a variety of other mishaps all exasperating to say the very least.
On thin ice: Eagle River Fire performs annual ice rescue refresher training
While a beautiful element of the valley’s winterscapes, frozen bodies of water often present a slew of hazards. Rescuers within the Eagle River Fire Protection District prepare to encounter these dangers themselves in rescue scenarios during the agency’s annual ice rescue refresher training. Eagle River Fire rescuers took...
Vail Resorts, town of Vail working to settle East Vail case outside of court
The town of Vail and Vail Resorts are working outside of the district court to settle a dispute over the parcel of land in East Vail that is owned by the ski resort operator. Currently, the town’s motion for immediate possession of the East Vail parcel — which was filed on Oct. 14 — is scheduled to be heard by District Court Judge Paul Dunkelman on Jan. 30 and 31. This hearing is the first step in the condemnation process that the council voted to begin in May 2022.
Fireworks, a parade, comedy, ice sculptures and photography on snow: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/13/23
Watch the sky sparkle over Avon this Saturday as fireworks light up the night. Avon is hosting a fireworks show starting at 6 p.m. at Harry A. Nottingham Park, but get there early, the town of Avon will be giving away free hot chocolate and peppermint schnapps while supplies last. The venue opens at 5:30 p.m.
Western Slope Veterans Coalition to offer writers workshop
The Western Slope Veterans Coalition will offer a new writers workshop series for veterans and their families. The first workshop will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Western Slope Veterans Coalition Resource Center, located at 801 Colorado Ave. in Glenwood Springs. The workshops will be...
Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
PHOTOS: Haul rope now up on new Sun Down Express chairlift at Vail
Crews have been working on the haul rope splice portion of the new Sun Down Express chairlift on Vail Mountain in recent days. After the installation of the haul rope line is complete, chairs will be hung on the lift. The lift will be a four-person detachable quad from Leitner-Poma,...
Beaver Creek workers gather to dedicate run in honor of Gary Shimanowitz
Sunbeams hit a thin layer of snow atop the freshly groomed trail “Gary’s” Thursday morning at Beaver Creek as Nadia Guerriero, the resort’s COO, addressed a small group of workers who gathered to remember their former colleague. Calling it a glorious day, she told the crowd...
State warns of dangerous avalanche conditions following four fatalities: ‘We need to stop this deadly trend’
Colorado is experiencing heightened avalanche risk in the backcountry this month after heavy December and January snowfall, with four avalanche fatalities recorded in the past three weekends and nine people caught in slides since the beginning of the season. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has recorded 973 avalanches in the...
Vail drops ropes on Sun Down Bowl, the last of Back Bowls to open
Vail Mountain dropped the ropes Tuesday on Sun Down Bowl, the last piece of the Back Bowls to open for the season. While there has been ample snow this season, a haul rope to be used for the new Sun Down Express lift had been laying on the runs, creating an obvious hazard. The recent hanging of those cables has now made the area safe for skiers and riders.
Meals made easy
Lauren McElroy makes fresh, quality cuisine affordable and easily accessible to everyone. While her business, Lauren’s Kitchen, has won the local readers’ choice award for Best Catering Services three years running, the Edwards storefront solves the “what’s for dinner” dilemma for anyone with quick dine-in or take away scratch-made food. McElroy’s Southern comfort-style food — with a healthy twist — includes two-person entrees, soups, sides, salads and desserts. Though everything comes a la carte, each item complements others; they’re a perfect way to create a lavish meal at home, or just enjoy a relatively quick and easy bite. Customer favorites include lasagna Bolognese, pecan-crusted chicken and chicken salad, and any of her soups.
Lucas and Arthur Jussen make their Colorado debut at the Vilar
Dutch brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen debut in Colorado with their piano performance at Vilar Performing Arts Center Tuesday. The brothers, ages 29 and 26 respectively, have been part of the international concert world for years, despite their young age. Their first CD, “Piano Sonates” in 2010, earned platinum status, as well as the Edison Klassiek audience award, and subsequent recordings have garnered plenty of accolades.
Large slash piles to be burned north of Vail this week￼
Firefighters with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are planning to burn large slash piles this week beginning Tuesday about 4 miles northwest of Vail along Red and White Mountain Road (NFSR 734). Smoke and potentially flames could be visible from Vail and the Interstate 70 corridor. “We...
Van Beek: Keeping teens safe online
For all those who once had an account on MySpace … the world has changed. For many of us, Facebook changed the way we communicate with friends. In fact, we never knew we had so many friends until we began posting on this website. We also discovered the word “frenemy,” which later became anyone that disagreed with us.
Bindu memorial film night to premiere Vail freeride competitor Kevin Nichols’ new film ‘Dropping’ on Friday
The annual Bindu Sky Pomeroy Memorial film night is returning Friday to Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, where Pomeroy is remembered as a beloved educator who continues to inspire his former students. Among those students is Kevin Nichols who, after Pomeroy was killed in a snowboarding accident in 2018, went...
