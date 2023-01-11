ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Letter: A wonderful neighbor going the extra mile

After 20 years, I reluctantly had to change my post office box from Avon to Edwards. Along with all the minutia this entails, there is the simple fact that some things are going to fall through the cracks. Some of the issues were my fault, some were caused by businesses not following through on information and a variety of other mishaps all exasperating to say the very least.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Resorts, town of Vail working to settle East Vail case outside of court

The town of Vail and Vail Resorts are working outside of the district court to settle a dispute over the parcel of land in East Vail that is owned by the ski resort operator. Currently, the town’s motion for immediate possession of the East Vail parcel — which was filed on Oct. 14 — is scheduled to be heard by District Court Judge Paul Dunkelman on Jan. 30 and 31. This hearing is the first step in the condemnation process that the council voted to begin in May 2022.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail drops ropes on Sun Down Bowl, the last of Back Bowls to open

Vail Mountain dropped the ropes Tuesday on Sun Down Bowl, the last piece of the Back Bowls to open for the season. While there has been ample snow this season, a haul rope to be used for the new Sun Down Express lift had been laying on the runs, creating an obvious hazard. The recent hanging of those cables has now made the area safe for skiers and riders.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meals made easy

Lauren McElroy makes fresh, quality cuisine affordable and easily accessible to everyone. While her business, Lauren’s Kitchen, has won the local readers’ choice award for Best Catering Services three years running, the Edwards storefront solves the “what’s for dinner” dilemma for anyone with quick dine-in or take away scratch-made food. McElroy’s Southern comfort-style food — with a healthy twist — includes two-person entrees, soups, sides, salads and desserts. Though everything comes a la carte, each item complements others; they’re a perfect way to create a lavish meal at home, or just enjoy a relatively quick and easy bite. Customer favorites include lasagna Bolognese, pecan-crusted chicken and chicken salad, and any of her soups.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Lucas and Arthur Jussen make their Colorado debut at the Vilar

Dutch brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen debut in Colorado with their piano performance at Vilar Performing Arts Center Tuesday. The brothers, ages 29 and 26 respectively, have been part of the international concert world for years, despite their young age. Their first CD, “Piano Sonates” in 2010, earned platinum status, as well as the Edison Klassiek audience award, and subsequent recordings have garnered plenty of accolades.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Large slash piles to be burned north of Vail this week￼

Firefighters with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are planning to burn large slash piles this week beginning Tuesday about 4 miles northwest of Vail along Red and White Mountain Road (NFSR 734). Smoke and potentially flames could be visible from Vail and the Interstate 70 corridor. “We...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Van Beek: Keeping teens safe online

For all those who once had an account on MySpace … the world has changed. For many of us, Facebook changed the way we communicate with friends. In fact, we never knew we had so many friends until we began posting on this website. We also discovered the word “frenemy,” which later became anyone that disagreed with us.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

