Kansas and Oklahoma react to historic free throw, foul numbers in Tuesday night's game
Oklahoma players Grant Sherfield and Sam Godwin hung and shook their heads at the 62 combined free throws in Kansas’ 79-75 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. They struggled to adequately translate what had just taken place in the prior two and a half hours. “I mean, I’m just...
Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State escapes Oklahoma State as Bramlage rocks for the Wildcats
Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 65, Oklahoma State 57. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State moved to 15-1 and 4-0 in Big 12 play with a hard-fought 65-57 victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum. Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats with 20 points but Keyontae Johnson stole the show with a thunderous one-handed dunk off a pass from Nowell. The real star of the game, though, was a loud and engaged crowd that had the Octagon of Doom rocking.
Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Kansas storms back to down Oklahoma
KJ Adams Jr. scored a career-high 22 points to lead No. 2 Kansas to a 79-75 come-from-behind victory over Oklahoma
TROY 65, GEORGIA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Punter 3-6, Eugene 1-2, Muhammad 1-6, Fields 0-1, Williams 0-1, Turner 0-2, Phillips 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Phillips). Turnovers: 9 (Muhammad 3, Punter 2, Eugene, McNeill, Phillips, Williams). Steals: 12 (McNeill 3, Phillips...
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 84, DETROIT MERCY 79
Percentages: FG .533, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Rush 5-8, Covington 2-4, McBride 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Green 0-2, Cohill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lovelace, Rush). Turnovers: 6 (Cohill 4, Green, McBride). Steals: 4 (Nelson 3, Rush). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
No. 13 Virginia Tech 81, Louisville 79
VIRGINIA TECH (14-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.00, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Traylor 3-4, Amoore 2-8, Geiman 1-1, King 0-6, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Kitley 2, Traylor 2, King 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Soule 3, Kitley 2, Amoore 2, Traylor 2, King 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Soule...
E. Kentucky 97, Florida Gulf Coast 76
FLORIDA GULF COAST (13-5) Weir 5-10 2-3 12, Catto 4-12 0-0 12, Johnston 3-13 3-3 10, Largie 2-4 2-2 7, Thompson 4-11 6-6 15, Bishop 5-10 2-2 13, Rivers 1-4 2-2 4, Miller 0-6 1-2 1, Richie 0-2 2-2 2, Ricca 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-72 20-22 76. E. KENTUCKY...
No. 10 Texas mounts furious rally to defeat No. 17 TCU
Timmy Allen scored 17 points and Sir’Jabari Rice added 15, including three key free throws in the final 6.2 seconds,
OAKLAND 69, ROBERT MORRIS 65
Percentages: FG .397, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Cheeks 4-8, Spear 2-3, Green 1-5, Last 1-5, Corbin 1-8, Wainwright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cheeks, Green). Turnovers: 15 (Cheeks 5, Spear 4, Last 2, Walker 2, Ford, Wainwright). Steals: 7 (Cheeks 2, Spear 2,...
Stony Brook 67, Drexel 66
DREXEL (9-8) Williams 6-8 2-7 14, Moore 5-14 2-3 13, Washington 4-6 0-0 9, House 3-5 1-2 10, Oden 1-4 0-0 2, Bergens 4-7 1-2 9, Okros 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-53 6-14 66. STONY BROOK (7-10) Policelli 5-8 4-4 16, Sarvan 2-9 0-0 6, Fitzmorris...
IOWA 93, MICHIGAN 84, OT
Percentages: FG .493, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Je.Howard 7-13, McDaniel 2-6, Tschetter 1-1, Baker 1-2, Dickinson 1-2, Williams 1-2, Bufkin 1-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dickinson 3, Reed, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Dickinson 4, Bufkin 2, Je.Howard 2, Reed 2, McDaniel). Steals: 4 (Bufkin,...
Liberty 72, North Alabama 54
NORTH ALABAMA (9-9) Forrest 0-3 0-0 0, Howell 0-5 0-0 0, Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Ortiz 4-10 0-0 10, Soucie 3-9 3-3 10, Lane 5-11 7-9 17, Nelson 1-4 0-1 3, Dawkins 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Agbaosi 1-3 0-1 2, Kuhl 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-54 10-14 54.
Penn State loses transfer commitment to West Virginia
After seemingly having a veteran with plenty of experience locked in through the transfer portal, Penn State is back on the prowl looking for some depth at wide receiver. Devin Carter, who had committed to Penn State out of the transfer portal, has flipped his commitment to West Virginia. This did seemingly happen pretty quickly as Carter announced his commitment to Penn State within hours of watching the Nittany Lions win the Rose Bowl. But perhaps there was some writing on the wall as he was not formally introduced by Penn State as the new semester began this week. The loss of...
Buffalo visits Central Michigan after Powell's 20-point showing
Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo's 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams...
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Preview: Five things to know, projected starters, betting info
OKLAHOMA STATE (9-6, 1-2 Big 12) vs. No. 11 KANSAS STATE (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) ARENA: Bramlage Coliseum (11,000) TV Crew: Chuckie Kempf (play-by-play), King McClure (analyst) OSU RADIO: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb) LIVE STATS: okstate.com. To get more information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball...
Sooners separate in fourth for 89-79 victory at Texas Tech
Road wins are precious in the Big 12, and the 16th-ranked Sooners added a second one to their count Wednesday evening. They pulled away late for an 89-79 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock. “What a great game for the Big 12 and a great game, and...
Inside College Basketball: #11 Kansas State Defeats Oklahoma State
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts recap the win from the #11 Kansas State Wildcats over the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a final score of 65-57.
Sacramento State puts home win streak on the line against Northern Arizona
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-13, 1-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Hornets take on Northern Arizona. The Hornets are 6-0 in home games. Sacramento State has a 4-4 record in...
No. 16 Duke 66, Clemson 56
DUKE (15-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Taylor 3-9, Balogun 2-2, de Jesus 2-5, Day-Wilson 1-4, Jackson 1-3, Richardson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Brown 5, Taylor 2, Heide 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Balogun 3, Taylor 2, Jackson 2, Day-Wilson 1, de Jesus 1, Oliver 1,...
Former Oklahoma State WR John Paul Richardson makes transfer commitment to TCU
One of the top receivers from this past season for Oklahoma State football has found a new home within the Big 12. John Paul Richardson announced his transfer commitment to TCU on Wednesday afternoon. Richardson, who was voted by teammates as a captain for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, played in...
