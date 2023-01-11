ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Bakersfield Californian

OAKLAND 69, ROBERT MORRIS 65

Percentages: FG .397, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Cheeks 4-8, Spear 2-3, Green 1-5, Last 1-5, Corbin 1-8, Wainwright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cheeks, Green). Turnovers: 15 (Cheeks 5, Spear 4, Last 2, Walker 2, Ford, Wainwright). Steals: 7 (Cheeks 2, Spear 2,...
OAKLAND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

YOUNGSTOWN STATE 84, DETROIT MERCY 79

Percentages: FG .533, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Rush 5-8, Covington 2-4, McBride 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Green 0-2, Cohill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lovelace, Rush). Turnovers: 6 (Cohill 4, Green, McBride). Steals: 4 (Nelson 3, Rush). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Bakersfield Californian

TROY 65, GEORGIA STATE 53

Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Punter 3-6, Eugene 1-2, Muhammad 1-6, Fields 0-1, Williams 0-1, Turner 0-2, Phillips 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Phillips). Turnovers: 9 (Muhammad 3, Punter 2, Eugene, McNeill, Phillips, Williams). Steals: 12 (McNeill 3, Phillips...
ATLANTA, GA
Bakersfield Californian

IOWA 93, MICHIGAN 84, OT

Percentages: FG .493, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Je.Howard 7-13, McDaniel 2-6, Tschetter 1-1, Baker 1-2, Dickinson 1-2, Williams 1-2, Bufkin 1-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dickinson 3, Reed, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Dickinson 4, Bufkin 2, Je.Howard 2, Reed 2, McDaniel). Steals: 4 (Bufkin,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Bakersfield Californian

E. Kentucky 97, Florida Gulf Coast 76

FLORIDA GULF COAST (13-5) Weir 5-10 2-3 12, Catto 4-12 0-0 12, Johnston 3-13 3-3 10, Largie 2-4 2-2 7, Thompson 4-11 6-6 15, Bishop 5-10 2-2 13, Rivers 1-4 2-2 4, Miller 0-6 1-2 1, Richie 0-2 2-2 2, Ricca 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-72 20-22 76. E. KENTUCKY...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bakersfield Californian

STONY BROOK 67, DREXEL 66

Percentages: FG .509, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (House 3-4, Washington 1-1, Moore 1-4, Okros 1-4, Bergens 0-2, Oden 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (House). Turnovers: 6 (Moore 2, Oden, Washington, Williams). Steals: 5 (Bergens 3, Moore, Washington). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. STONY BROOKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
WASHINGTON, PA
Bakersfield Californian

Buffalo visits Central Michigan after Powell's 20-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo's 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams...
BUFFALO, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Thursday's Scores

S. Bend Career Academy 60, S. Central (Union Mills) 46. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian

No. 16 Duke 66, Clemson 56

DUKE (15-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Taylor 3-9, Balogun 2-2, de Jesus 2-5, Day-Wilson 1-4, Jackson 1-3, Richardson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Brown 5, Taylor 2, Heide 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Balogun 3, Taylor 2, Jackson 2, Day-Wilson 1, de Jesus 1, Oliver 1,...
CLEMSON, SC
Bakersfield Californian

Liberty 72, North Alabama 54

NORTH ALABAMA (9-9) Forrest 0-3 0-0 0, Howell 0-5 0-0 0, Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Ortiz 4-10 0-0 10, Soucie 3-9 3-3 10, Lane 5-11 7-9 17, Nelson 1-4 0-1 3, Dawkins 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Agbaosi 1-3 0-1 2, Kuhl 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-54 10-14 54.
FLORENCE, AL
Bakersfield Californian

Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 2

Buffalo011—2 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Samberg 2 (Schmidt), 6:35. Penalties_Okposo, BUF (Hooking), 11:36; Maenalanen, WPG (High Sticking), 14:42. Second Period_2, Buffalo, Olofsson 16 (Jokiharju, Mittelstadt), 12:02. 3, Winnipeg, Morrissey 8 (Ehlers, DeMelo), 14:11. Penalties_Wheeler, WPG (Tripping), 1:37; Lowry, WPG (Elbowing), 9:51; Tuch, BUF (Tripping), 19:17. Third Period_4, Buffalo, Jost 4...
BUFFALO, NY

