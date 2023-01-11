Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
Related
Bakersfield Californian
OAKLAND 69, ROBERT MORRIS 65
Percentages: FG .397, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Cheeks 4-8, Spear 2-3, Green 1-5, Last 1-5, Corbin 1-8, Wainwright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cheeks, Green). Turnovers: 15 (Cheeks 5, Spear 4, Last 2, Walker 2, Ford, Wainwright). Steals: 7 (Cheeks 2, Spear 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 84, DETROIT MERCY 79
Percentages: FG .533, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Rush 5-8, Covington 2-4, McBride 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Green 0-2, Cohill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lovelace, Rush). Turnovers: 6 (Cohill 4, Green, McBride). Steals: 4 (Nelson 3, Rush). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
TROY 65, GEORGIA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Punter 3-6, Eugene 1-2, Muhammad 1-6, Fields 0-1, Williams 0-1, Turner 0-2, Phillips 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Phillips). Turnovers: 9 (Muhammad 3, Punter 2, Eugene, McNeill, Phillips, Williams). Steals: 12 (McNeill 3, Phillips...
Bakersfield Californian
IOWA 93, MICHIGAN 84, OT
Percentages: FG .493, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Je.Howard 7-13, McDaniel 2-6, Tschetter 1-1, Baker 1-2, Dickinson 1-2, Williams 1-2, Bufkin 1-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dickinson 3, Reed, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Dickinson 4, Bufkin 2, Je.Howard 2, Reed 2, McDaniel). Steals: 4 (Bufkin,...
Bakersfield Californian
E. Kentucky 97, Florida Gulf Coast 76
FLORIDA GULF COAST (13-5) Weir 5-10 2-3 12, Catto 4-12 0-0 12, Johnston 3-13 3-3 10, Largie 2-4 2-2 7, Thompson 4-11 6-6 15, Bishop 5-10 2-2 13, Rivers 1-4 2-2 4, Miller 0-6 1-2 1, Richie 0-2 2-2 2, Ricca 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-72 20-22 76. E. KENTUCKY...
Bakersfield Californian
STONY BROOK 67, DREXEL 66
Percentages: FG .509, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (House 3-4, Washington 1-1, Moore 1-4, Okros 1-4, Bergens 0-2, Oden 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (House). Turnovers: 6 (Moore 2, Oden, Washington, Williams). Steals: 5 (Bergens 3, Moore, Washington). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. STONY BROOKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
#25 Marquette 82 #6 UCONN 76/ Oso with 19pts/ 3 reb/ 4 Ast/ 2 ST and Omax 17 tps 6 reb
I spoke to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports after the game...he said...'That was a big time win for Marquette!'. Well played game......UCONN is a lot better than Baylor...they are deep....really played defense to get MU out of their normal offense esp in 1H. The crowd [15,116]was great and appreciative.. Oso...
Bakersfield Californian
Buffalo visits Central Michigan after Powell's 20-point showing
Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo's 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams...
Bakersfield Californian
Thursday's Scores
S. Bend Career Academy 60, S. Central (Union Mills) 46. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian
Sacramento State puts home win streak on the line against Northern Arizona
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-13, 1-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Hornets take on Northern Arizona. The Hornets are 6-0 in home games. Sacramento State has a 4-4 record in...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 16 Duke 66, Clemson 56
DUKE (15-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Taylor 3-9, Balogun 2-2, de Jesus 2-5, Day-Wilson 1-4, Jackson 1-3, Richardson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Brown 5, Taylor 2, Heide 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Balogun 3, Taylor 2, Jackson 2, Day-Wilson 1, de Jesus 1, Oliver 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
Liberty 72, North Alabama 54
NORTH ALABAMA (9-9) Forrest 0-3 0-0 0, Howell 0-5 0-0 0, Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Ortiz 4-10 0-0 10, Soucie 3-9 3-3 10, Lane 5-11 7-9 17, Nelson 1-4 0-1 3, Dawkins 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Agbaosi 1-3 0-1 2, Kuhl 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-54 10-14 54.
Bakersfield Californian
Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 2
Buffalo011—2 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Samberg 2 (Schmidt), 6:35. Penalties_Okposo, BUF (Hooking), 11:36; Maenalanen, WPG (High Sticking), 14:42. Second Period_2, Buffalo, Olofsson 16 (Jokiharju, Mittelstadt), 12:02. 3, Winnipeg, Morrissey 8 (Ehlers, DeMelo), 14:11. Penalties_Wheeler, WPG (Tripping), 1:37; Lowry, WPG (Elbowing), 9:51; Tuch, BUF (Tripping), 19:17. Third Period_4, Buffalo, Jost 4...
Comments / 0