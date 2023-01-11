ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Driver pleads guilty in I-85 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings speaks about violent crime in Charlotte in 2022. The chief, along with others in the department, gave their 2022 end-of-year report on Thursday. Charlotte Symphony exploring themes of freedom, strength, justice. Updated: 9 hours ago. Christopher James Lees, the symphony's resident conductor, stopped by the studio...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man accused of killing stepfather now in custody, Gastonia police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, and police say his own stepson is accused of shooting him. The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to West 6th Avenue near Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They arrived at a home to find 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhr dead of at least one gunshot wound.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Driver pleads guilty for CMPD officer's death

WBTV Investigation: Charity hasn’t made donations to local police department it’s held fundraisers. Since WBTV started investigating, the charity announced it is placing donors’ contributions into a secure bank account before taking any more steps. Former South Iredell baseball players remember assistant coach. Updated: 9 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD Chief Jennings speaks about guilty plea in Office Mia Goodwin's death

Christopher James Lees, the symphony's resident conductor, stopped by the studio to talk more about the event. Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia. Gastonia Police are conducting a death investigation that began late Wednesday night. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to give 2022 end-of-year crime report. Updated: 6 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan County homicides believed to be connected, officials say

Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 7 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are conducting a death investigation that began late Wednesday night. A WBTV crew was on the scene on West 6th Avenue, in the area of West Garrison Boulevard and South Weldon Street, around 11:30 p.m. They saw what appeared to be a body under...
GASTONIA, NC
WNCT

NC man fatally shot himself after killing woman: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; second body found Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday […]
DENVER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
DENVER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man located after going missing from Charlotte nursing facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have located a man who left a Charlotte nursing facility early Wednesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 90-year-old Harold Markowitz Jr. left his skilled nursing facility on Sharon Road around 1:30 a.m. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said that Markowitz showed up at his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Victims identified after I-85 crash leaves 4 dead

Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia Police searching for suspect who shot and killed stepdad

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are investigating a homicide that took place outside a home on Wednesday evening. A WBTV crew was on the scene on West 6th Avenue, in the area of West Garrison Boulevard and South Weldon Street, around 11:30 p.m. According to police, the shooting took...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to give 2022 end-of-year crime report

Christopher James Lees, the symphony's resident conductor, stopped by the studio to talk more about the event. CMPD Chief Jennings speaks about guilty plea in Officer Mia Goodwin's death. Updated: 3 hours ago. Driver Daniel Morgan pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced from the deadly Dec. 22, 2021...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy