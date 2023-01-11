Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw
Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
FOX Sports
Former finalist Cilic out of Australian Open due to injury
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former finalist Marin Cilic has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a knee injury. Cilic, 34, was a runner-up in Melbourne in 2018 when he lost to Roger Federer in the final. “Not a great start to 2023 and few tough days in Melbourne,”...
tennismajors.com
ATP Adelaide International: Kokkinakis upsets Krajinovic, gets Bautista Agut in semis
Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis upset Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 6 seed, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 to move into the semi-finals of the ATP Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday. Kokkinakis, ranked No 110 in the world, will face No 4 seed Roberto Bautista Agut for...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Bautista Agut moves into last four
No 4 seed Roberto Bautista Agut won against No 7 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last four of the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday. Bautista Agut, ranked No 26, will play the winner of the match between Australian wildcard Thanasi...
Tennis-Undercooked Nadal targets number 23 at Melbourne Park
SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will head into the Australian Open undercooked and with only one win to his name since September's U.S. Open, but it would surprise nobody if he retained the title he won for the second time last year.
World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge
World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Wang makes quarter-finals
Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang reached the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 by winning against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Wang, ranked No 89, will face American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Ahead of her victory, the 21-year-old Chinese defeated Australian...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Bencic moves into last four, defeating Garcia
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, edged out Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the No 4 seed, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to advance to the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday. Bencic, ranked No 13, will play Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed,...
tennismajors.com
ATP Adelaide International: Davidovich Fokina beats Millman to reach last eight
Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 7 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Adelaide International by defeating Australian qualifier John Millman 6-3, 6-3 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Davidovich Fokina, ranked No 32, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut,...
Yardbarker
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw: Nadal faces tough test, can meet Djokovic only in final
The 2023 Australian Open is set to begin on January 16 and the draw has been announced, and it features some interesting first-round matchups. The tournament, which is the first Grand Slam of the year, will feature only the top players in the world competing for the coveted title. Despite missing the world no. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew because of an injury, the draw for the 2023 Australian Open is as packed as ever.
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kasatkina advances to last four, defeating Kvitova
Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, reached the last four of the Adelaide International 2 by beating Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 12 seed, 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday night. Kasatkina, ranked No 8, will face the winner of the match between Brazilian...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Kudermetova saves five match points to beat Australian Open finalist Collins
Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed, defeated Australian Open finalist American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday. Kudermetova, ranked No 9, will face the winner of the match...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Badosa sets up Kasatkina semi-final showdown
Spaniard Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, beat Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, 7-6 (5), 7-5 to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday. Badosa, ranked No 11, will face Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kasatkina reaches quarter-finals, defeating Krejcikova
Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, won against Czech Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Making a Dash(a) to the final eight 👏@DKasatkina shows her best to defeat Krejcikova 6-2, 7-5. Kvitova next!#AdelaideTennis...
tennismajors.com
Swiatek, Gauff projected to repeat French Open final in Australian Open quarters
World No 1 Iga Swiatek and one of the young challengers to her throne, 18-year-old American Coco Gauff, are projected to meet in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Australian Open as organizers released the women’s singles draw on Thursday. The two have met five times, including last year’s Roland-Garros...
Yardbarker
"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev
After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Lestienne sets up all French semi-final against Gasquet
Frenchman Constant Lestienne moved into the semi-finals of the Auckland Open by edging out Serb Laslo Djere 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 at the ASB Tennis Centre on Thursday. Lestienne, ranked No 65, will face compatriot Richard Gasquet next. Lestienne defeated Argentinian Pedro Cachin (6-3, 6-1) and edged out qualifier Gregoire...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Norrie through to semi-finals
Second seed Cameron Norrie moved into the semi-finals of the Auckland Open by winning against American Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2 at the ASB Tennis Centre on Thursday night. Norrie, ranked No 12, will play the winner of the match between Frenchman Quentin Halys and American Jenson Brooksby next.
