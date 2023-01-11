ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals

Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
tennismajors.com

Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw

Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
FOX Sports

Former finalist Cilic out of Australian Open due to injury

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former finalist Marin Cilic has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a knee injury. Cilic, 34, was a runner-up in Melbourne in 2018 when he lost to Roger Federer in the final. “Not a great start to 2023 and few tough days in Melbourne,”...
tennismajors.com

ATP Adelaide International: Kokkinakis upsets Krajinovic, gets Bautista Agut in semis

Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis upset Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 6 seed, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 to move into the semi-finals of the ATP Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday. Kokkinakis, ranked No 110 in the world, will face No 4 seed Roberto Bautista Agut for...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Bautista Agut moves into last four

No 4 seed Roberto Bautista Agut won against No 7 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last four of the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday. Bautista Agut, ranked No 26, will play the winner of the match between Australian wildcard Thanasi...
AFP

World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge

World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.
tennismajors.com

Hobart International 1: Wang makes quarter-finals

Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang reached the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 by winning against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Wang, ranked No 89, will face American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Ahead of her victory, the 21-year-old Chinese defeated Australian...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Bencic moves into last four, defeating Garcia

Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, edged out Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the No 4 seed, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to advance to the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday. Bencic, ranked No 13, will play Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed,...
tennismajors.com

ATP Adelaide International: Davidovich Fokina beats Millman to reach last eight

Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 7 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Adelaide International by defeating Australian qualifier John Millman 6-3, 6-3 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Davidovich Fokina, ranked No 32, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut,...
Yardbarker

2023 Australian Open ATP Draw: Nadal faces tough test, can meet Djokovic only in final

The 2023 Australian Open is set to begin on January 16 and the draw has been announced, and it features some interesting first-round matchups. The tournament, which is the first Grand Slam of the year, will feature only the top players in the world competing for the coveted title. Despite missing the world no. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew because of an injury, the draw for the 2023 Australian Open is as packed as ever.
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Kasatkina advances to last four, defeating Kvitova

Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, reached the last four of the Adelaide International 2 by beating Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 12 seed, 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday night. Kasatkina, ranked No 8, will face the winner of the match between Brazilian...
tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International: Badosa sets up Kasatkina semi-final showdown

Spaniard Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, beat Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, 7-6 (5), 7-5 to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday. Badosa, ranked No 11, will face Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, next.
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Kasatkina reaches quarter-finals, defeating Krejcikova

Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, won against Czech Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Making a Dash(a) to the final eight 👏@DKasatkina shows her best to defeat Krejcikova 6-2, 7-5. Kvitova next!#AdelaideTennis...
tennismajors.com

Swiatek, Gauff projected to repeat French Open final in Australian Open quarters

World No 1 Iga Swiatek and one of the young challengers to her throne, 18-year-old American Coco Gauff, are projected to meet in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Australian Open as organizers released the women’s singles draw on Thursday. The two have met five times, including last year’s Roland-Garros...
Yardbarker

"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev

After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
tennismajors.com

Auckland Open: Lestienne sets up all French semi-final against Gasquet

Frenchman Constant Lestienne moved into the semi-finals of the Auckland Open by edging out Serb Laslo Djere 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 at the ASB Tennis Centre on Thursday. Lestienne, ranked No 65, will face compatriot Richard Gasquet next. Lestienne defeated Argentinian Pedro Cachin (6-3, 6-1) and edged out qualifier Gregoire...
tennismajors.com

Auckland Open: Norrie through to semi-finals

Second seed Cameron Norrie moved into the semi-finals of the Auckland Open by winning against American Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2 at the ASB Tennis Centre on Thursday night. Norrie, ranked No 12, will play the winner of the match between Frenchman Quentin Halys and American Jenson Brooksby next.

