The 2023 Australian Open is set to begin on January 16 and the draw has been announced, and it features some interesting first-round matchups. The tournament, which is the first Grand Slam of the year, will feature only the top players in the world competing for the coveted title. Despite missing the world no. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew because of an injury, the draw for the 2023 Australian Open is as packed as ever.

19 HOURS AGO