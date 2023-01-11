ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattituck, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens Feb. 3 in Westbury

More than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh come to life at Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. The three-dimensional sensory extravaganza featuring one of the world's most influential artists will take place at Samanea New York in Westbury beginning Friday, February 3. Become one...
WESTBURY, NY
northforker.com

It’s Dry January across the North Fork once again

Carolyn Iannone enjoying her Namaste Sober mocktail at Love Lane Kitchen. While stiff drinks will keep some people warm during this cold month, others may choose to leave the liquor in the cabinet and the wine in the cellar. It is “Dry January” once again. A hashtagable trend...
SOUTHOLD, NY
Commercial Observer

Thor Snaps Up Long Island Industrial Site for $35M Via Bankruptcy Sale

Thor Equities is the official owner of a 23.3-acre industrial site in Deer Park, Long Island, Commercial Observer has learned. The site, at 377 Carlls Path, sold via bankruptcy auction for $35 million, with Thor — as the winning bidder —making its purchase in cash, per court filings in New York Eastern District Bankruptcy Court.
DEER PARK, NY
northforker.com

Hunker down with these book recs from local bibliophiles

Burton’s Books in Greenport is a great stop, especially as you’re trying to hit your reading goal for the new year. (Credit: Felicia LaLomia) The season for curling up with a good book is here. We asked five local book lovers for their picks of winter reads in the mystery and thriller, romance, and non-fiction categories. Here’s what they had to share:
GREENPORT, NY
PIX11

Long Island man last seen in barbershop after New Year’s

EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of 23-year-old Trequan Brame, who is developmentally challenged, filed a missing persons report Wednesday, more than ten days after he left his home in East Patchogue on New Year’s Eve. “He hasn’t texted me at all since New Year’s,” the missing man’s worried mother, Silver Brame, told PIX11 […]
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY
andnowuknow.com

Lidl Plans to Open Largest Area Store in Long Island, New York

LONG ISLAND, NY - Germany-based retail chain Lidl has set its sights on the East Coast of the United States. As of next week, the grocer will be opening the doors of its newest location in the state of New York. Located in Deer Park, Long Island, the store will be Lidl’s largest in the region.
DEER PARK, NY
New York Post

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin shave $4M off Hamptons farmhouse

Alec Baldwin is chopping $4 million off the price of his Hamptons farmhouse, which he first listed for $29 million in September. The 18th-century property is now on the market for $24.9 million.  Over the years, the actor and his wife Hilaria could often be spotted in restaurants around Amagansett — where the home is located at 335 Town Lane — and it’s where the couple and their six kids (a seventh child has since been born) reportedly hunkered down during the pandemic. Baldwin also has an eighth child, the fashion model Ireland, with his Oscar-winning actress ex-wife Kim Basinger.  The Baldwins have also been...
AMAGANSETT, NY
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy