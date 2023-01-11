Alec Baldwin is chopping $4 million off the price of his Hamptons farmhouse, which he first listed for $29 million in September. The 18th-century property is now on the market for $24.9 million. Over the years, the actor and his wife Hilaria could often be spotted in restaurants around Amagansett — where the home is located at 335 Town Lane — and it’s where the couple and their six kids (a seventh child has since been born) reportedly hunkered down during the pandemic. Baldwin also has an eighth child, the fashion model Ireland, with his Oscar-winning actress ex-wife Kim Basinger. The Baldwins have also been...

AMAGANSETT, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO