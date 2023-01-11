Read full article on original website
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: Adult Skate Night at the GDC Roller Skate Rink
At GDC Roller Skate Rink in Greenport, Wednesday nights are for the adults. At 5 p.m., the overhead lights go down, a funky pop playlist comes on, and the disco ball starts turning. The rink, located at the Greenport American Legion, was completely refurbished in 2018. In addition to hosting...
longisland.com
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens Feb. 3 in Westbury
More than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh come to life at Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. The three-dimensional sensory extravaganza featuring one of the world's most influential artists will take place at Samanea New York in Westbury beginning Friday, February 3. Become one...
northforker.com
It’s Dry January across the North Fork once again
Carolyn Iannone enjoying her Namaste Sober mocktail at Love Lane Kitchen. While stiff drinks will keep some people warm during this cold month, others may choose to leave the liquor in the cabinet and the wine in the cellar. It is “Dry January” once again. A hashtagable trend...
Commercial Observer
Thor Snaps Up Long Island Industrial Site for $35M Via Bankruptcy Sale
Thor Equities is the official owner of a 23.3-acre industrial site in Deer Park, Long Island, Commercial Observer has learned. The site, at 377 Carlls Path, sold via bankruptcy auction for $35 million, with Thor — as the winning bidder —making its purchase in cash, per court filings in New York Eastern District Bankruptcy Court.
Duo Steals Boston Terrier Puppy From Long Island Pet Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people suspected of stealing a 4-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store.The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. …
northforker.com
Hunker down with these book recs from local bibliophiles
Burton’s Books in Greenport is a great stop, especially as you’re trying to hit your reading goal for the new year. (Credit: Felicia LaLomia) The season for curling up with a good book is here. We asked five local book lovers for their picks of winter reads in the mystery and thriller, romance, and non-fiction categories. Here’s what they had to share:
Police: Long Beach hockey player fatally hit by car while riding skateboard
The driver of the car that struck the victim remained at the scene, and no charges have been filed.
LI Clothing Boutique Sold Counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Gucci: Police
The owner of a Long Island clothing boutique is accused of selling counterfeits of high-end fashion brands, authorities said.Mitchell Feig, age 66, of Merrick, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, following an investigation by Nassau County Police. Feig owns Max & Gino’s, located in Woodbury on Jer…
Long Island man last seen in barbershop after New Year’s
EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of 23-year-old Trequan Brame, who is developmentally challenged, filed a missing persons report Wednesday, more than ten days after he left his home in East Patchogue on New Year’s Eve. “He hasn’t texted me at all since New Year’s,” the missing man’s worried mother, Silver Brame, told PIX11 […]
Resort company announces plans for multi-billion dollar casino on Long Island
The casino development would include hotels, restaurants, a performance venue and convention space.
andnowuknow.com
Lidl Plans to Open Largest Area Store in Long Island, New York
LONG ISLAND, NY - Germany-based retail chain Lidl has set its sights on the East Coast of the United States. As of next week, the grocer will be opening the doors of its newest location in the state of New York. Located in Deer Park, Long Island, the store will be Lidl’s largest in the region.
Suffolk police: Ridge man killed in Long Island Expressway crash
Suffolk police say Christian Aviles was driving westbound on the LIE around 4 a.m. They say the car hit the center divider east of Exit 61 in Holtsville.
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
Long Island’s winter snowstorm season is just beginning
If this weather keeps up through the end of the month – and it looks like it could – it will be the warmest January on record for the Island.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin shave $4M off Hamptons farmhouse
Alec Baldwin is chopping $4 million off the price of his Hamptons farmhouse, which he first listed for $29 million in September. The 18th-century property is now on the market for $24.9 million. Over the years, the actor and his wife Hilaria could often be spotted in restaurants around Amagansett — where the home is located at 335 Town Lane — and it’s where the couple and their six kids (a seventh child has since been born) reportedly hunkered down during the pandemic. Baldwin also has an eighth child, the fashion model Ireland, with his Oscar-winning actress ex-wife Kim Basinger. The Baldwins have also been...
Nassau BOCES student remembered as kind and talented athlete
Nassau BOCES student Gerrin Hagen was riding his skateboard home from school when he was struck by an SUV on Cantiague Lane in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
fox5ny.com
Huntington offering drivers over $120 an hour to plow snow
NEW YORK - We may not have seen much snow just yet this winter, but the season is far from over and if you have a plow and want to make some extra cash, the town of Huntington would like you to give them a call. Huntington’s Highway Department is...
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
Las Vegas Sands plans to lease Nassau Coliseum for multibillion-dollar flagship casino
The decision to pursue the development comes after the recent release of the New York State Gaming Commission's request for application for three downstate New York gaming licenses.
37-Year-Old From Ridge Killed In Single-Vehicle Long Island Expressway Crash In Holtsville
Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Long Island Expressway. It happened just before 4:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Holtsville. A 37-year-old Ridge man was driving a 2017 Subaru Legacy westbound, about a quarter of a mile east of Exit 61 when the vehicle struck the center divider, Suffolk County Police said.
