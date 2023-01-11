Read full article on original website
WAKE UP America!
3d ago
Biden created this mess. He has intentionally violated his obligation to protect our borders and the citizens of this nation. HE needs to be held fully accountable!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
lea winter
2d ago
Because Roy Cooper and Joe, Pardon the Turkey, Biden are Chinese pharmaceutical mafia drug and human traffickers. Why does the corona virus have a patent number on 2020060606?
Day Day
3d ago
Bidens America, let more illegals in to ramp up the trafficking
1 suspect identified, 2 others still on the loose after chase involving a gunshot, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An armed burglary suspect is in custody after leading them on a chase that ended in Fort Mill late Friday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. During the chase, at least one gunshot was fired as well. Just before 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a breaking...
WBTV
2023 Goals: Becoming Financially Healthy with expert Joe Roseman
Deputies searching for suspect who allegedly killed his father in Iredell County. Carlton Michael Clarke is wanted for the murder of his father in Iredell County. Suspect in custody after firing shot at officers, leading car chase across state line. Police have arrested a person who is accused of shooting...
Suspects arrested in York County after stealing puppies from Charlotte, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte. Deputies said the incident took place Saturday morning. The burglary turned into a pursuit that reached Fort Mill, deputies said. Deputies said the suspects wrecked...
Popular South End bar facing fine after serving underage customers, report shows
CHARLOTTE — A popular South End bar is under fire from Alcohol Law Enforcement for serving underage customers. According to the ALE report, Slingshot Social Game Club served underage customers last June. The report showed some of those underaged drinkers paid extra in cover fees to get in the bar.
WBTV
Recent “shots fired” calls lead to Neighborhood Watch Forum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Chief’s Citizen Advisory Board (CAB) invite the community to participate in a Neighborhood Watch Forum on Wednesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. At this event, staff, officials, and CAB members want to discuss recent shots fired incidents...
1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Man seen talking to female students at school bus stops in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking community members to report suspicious activities near school bus stops after a man was spotted near several stops recently. In an alert shared via tweet, CMPD said the man was described as heavy-set, middle-aged, and bald. The man reportedly spoke...
WBTV
Suspect in custody after firing shot in presence of officers, leading chase across state line
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating an armed burglary that led to a suspect firing a shot in the presence of officers and leading an ensuing vehicle chase across the state line on Friday night. According to CMPD, police responded to an active breaking and...
CMPD: Arrest made after shot fired in burglary, suspects led officers on pursuit into Fort Mill
CHARLOTTE — An armed burglary suspect that fired a gunshot as officers responded and led them on a pursuit is in custody but two suspects are still on the run, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to an active breaking and entering call near Moores Chapel Road...
'About $5,000 worth of materials that I almost lost' | Property theft is on the rise in Charlotte, including cases involving new construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a late night for Jeff Seabury on Thursday, Jan. 12. He finished up a custom bathroom on a new build on Charlotte's west side. He's been building homes for the last five years through his company Seabury Construction LLC. He said not much has changed -- except for one big thing.
4 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford Co.
Four people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford County.
Man who reportedly had been dead for a month found in wooded area; 2 N.C. suspects arrested
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- Two men were recently arrested after a 51-year-old victim’s body was discovered in a remote area last month. On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 3:41 p.m., Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wooded area on Lee Cline Road to a report of a deceased person, the department announced. There, authorities reportedly found the body of a man.
WBTV
One killed in shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte
Join WBTV on Jan. 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The National Weather Service was on scene Friday to determine if a tornado touched down in Gaston County. 2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers. Updated: 10 hours ago. Jason was a big part of...
‘Come back home’: Woman tries to cope after losing son in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE — A woman told Channel 9 she is having a difficult time coping after her 28-year-old son died on New Year’s Day. Raymond Ntungwen was shot and killed along West Tyvola Road near Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte. “To this day, I don’t believe it,” said...
WBTV
Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia
Christopher James Lees, the symphony's resident conductor, stopped by the studio to talk more about the event. CMPD Chief Jennings speaks about guilty plea in Officer Mia Goodwin's death. Updated: 3 hours ago. Driver Daniel Morgan pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced from the deadly Dec. 22, 2021...
WBTV
WBTV Investigation: Charity hasn’t made donations to local police department it’s held fundraisers
The man arrested for hitting and killing a Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police officer in 2021 has pleaded guilty to all charges. Former Vikings baseball players remembered assistant coach Chris Davis after he passed away on Tuesday. Duke Energy preps for gusty winds and heavy rain. Updated: 10 hours ago. Storms could cause...
qcnews.com
York County mom fights to get S.C. Fentanyl bill passed
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cody Alsobrooks was never one to take pictures. But there’s one that has to be one of his mother’s favorites. “I couldn’t really find any pictures of him alone,” Holly Alsobrooks said. “He was always in a picture with someone.. But this one, he just looked up and laughed. You never know what you’re going to have to use those pictures for.”
country1037fm.com
Union County, North Carolina Authorities Using Drones To Take Down Suspects
Law Enforcement in Union County, North Carolina now using drones to take down suspects. It seems drones are being used for just about everything these days from delivering packages to delivering suspected criminals. This particular incident happened Saturday night when the Union County Sheriff’s office used a drone to track...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police Search For Missing Teen
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured with her. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.
Person seriously hurt after shooting in east Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in east Charlotte Saturday, according to MEDIC. It happened along Albemarle Road, which is near Lake Forest Road just before 7 a.m. MEDIC said they transported one person to the hospital where they are have life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound.
