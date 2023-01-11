ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip guides: can beach safety lessons from lifeguards help prevent drownings in Australia?

 4 days ago
University of Melbourne researchers, members of Life Saving Victoria and lifeguards from the Lorne surf club undertake skill development sessions with beachgoers in an attempt to prevent drownings.

For researchers, the time between fieldwork and impact can be frustratingly long. It can take years to collect data, analyse findings, write outputs and navigate peer review. This is a necessary part of research but it can delay the findings reaching the public. Given the drowning crisis across Australia, this appears to be the case for a team working with the community to improve drowning prevention.

Last weekend a team from the University of Melbourne, members of Life Saving Victoria and lifeguards from the Lorne surf club undertook 12 skill development sessions with approximately 250 beachgoers, conducting 82 follow-up interviews. This effort builds on a pilot study last year that asked beachgoers how lifeguards could better support members of the public. A common response was to request the training needed to be safer on Australian beaches. As noted in our recent paper, participants knew to swim between the flags but not why:

Why here [points to flags]? They’ve obviously selected this part of the beach. There must be something that they’re seeing here that means this is a good place to swim. And so my understanding is that because most beaches in Australia are not patrolled, so we do go to beaches sometimes that are not patrolled, and I wouldn’t know where to swim at that particular place (Participant #5).

Another participant requested explanations rather than being shamed or “whistled at”:

Maybe they [lifeguards] could explain why they’re doing certain things to people to help them actually understand. So, if they’re just yelling at kids to get out of the water, often people can’t understand that, but if you say, “Look, you know this rip here, if you get caught in this rip, it’s gonna suck you 300 metres out.” You’ll see a lot of them don’t do that, some sort of just use the power to say, “Get over here.” (Participant #38).

In response to these suggestions our team has collaborated with beachgoers. Our lessons involved lifeguards and the lead researcher explaining what a rip is, how to identify and escape one, how to help another person escape a rip and more general beach safety advice. The philosophy guiding the lessons was that they should be enjoyable and quick, that learnings should be applicable, that lessons should make use of the beach, that there should be time for questions and that the research team should follow up with participants to measure any impacts that result. Here is what we found.

  • Most participants enjoyed the lessons, with the majority learning new knowledge or refreshing old knowledge. Many said they were highly likely to share what they learned.
  • Hearing directly from lifeguards helped parents discuss beach safety with their children.
  • About 65% of participants had experienced a “close call” on an Australian beach, which often continued to influence their behaviour and was often shared with others as a way of helping friends and family learn.
  • Locals, Australians on holiday and foreign visitors all enjoyed a shame-free lesson on beach safety.
  • A large number of participants were surprised to learn that the lifeguards were happy for people to “check in” and say a quick “hello” – participants were even more surprised to learn that one of the most effective ways of identifying a rip is to simply ask on-duty lifeguards.
  • Even competent swimmers have had close calls and appreciate a refresher lesson.
  • While most participants were aware of the recent drowning, people had not changed their beachgoing behaviours.
  • Existing understanding of rip formation, identification and escape was relatively poor, but learning was effective when lifeguards were able to point to features in the sea and explain the underlying processes driving formation. Participants were able to recount the lessons to researchers, demonstrating clear learning.
  • Parents contemplating a rescue of their children were appreciative of the difficult position of lifeguards. The recommendation that additional people not enter the water was seen to be unrealistic given that parents will inevitably act to try to save their children. Similarly, members of the public understood the challenges that come when additional people enter a rip, including the risk to their safety and to first responders. In the context of this difficult issue, all participants recognised the danger and reality facing parents when their children were in danger, leading to acceptance that a parent entering the water would be better off taking a floatation device.
  • Participants were surprised that this case study was the first time they had seen lifeguards offer beach safety lessons. Participants hoped to see this form of community engagement spread to other beaches.
  • Participants learned and accepted that panic, stress and exhaustion all contribute to poor decision making, meaning we ought not expect people to make rational decisions during a crisis.
  • Part of a safe beach is a willingness to ask for help, especially overcoming any hesitancy about speaking to lifeguards, calling 000, waving to a nearby surfer, or seeking help from another beachgoer.

The risk sector in Australia tends to rely on “awareness raising” as the primary approach to community engagement. This “deficit-based model” has been shown, repeatedly, to be an ineffective way of supporting targeted and widespread behaviour change. Listening to members of the public and responding to their expressed needs and questions was seen to be an effective way of building relationships that can subsequently contribute to wider community and beach safety. Beach safety was seen to be much more than individual actions – with partnership between the public and lifeguards a central aspect of risk management and reduction.

In six months our project will follow up with participants. If we find lasting impacts we hope to have demonstrated a more collaborative model of risk reduction that can contribute to fewer drownings.

This year’s spate of drownings has been alarming. More messaging and media attention will help to raise awareness about the dangers of the Australian coast but education that changes behaviour requires meaningful partnerships that place public needs and learning at the centre of management.

