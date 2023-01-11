ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

q13fox.com

DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black

Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

King County councilmember proposes ban on cashless shops

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A King County councilmember proposed required businesses in the unincorporated parts of the county to accept cash. The move is intended to make sure everyone can buy what they need. Dong Thap Noodles has been in the Chinatown International District for nearly a decade. In...
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle

Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Non-verbal boy found in Everett reunited with family

EVERETT, Wash. — A non-verbal boy who was found in south Everett on Friday has been reunited with his family, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally found the child near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
EVERETT, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | ‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake, First Hill guitar-toting burglar standoff, ‘skittle’ fentanyl pill drug bust

‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake: A mistaken “help the officer” dispatch brought a flood of Seattle Police officers to Montlake Blvd E at NE Pacific St early Thursday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to help after a Washington State trooper was reported in a struggle with a suspect in the area around 2 AM. The “help the officer” protocol allows police to respond at high speeds when a member of law enforcement is reported threatened or in an altercation. Arriving units quickly located and stopped the described suspect but could not locate any trooper. SPD tells CHS the suspect was possibly in crisis and had been involved in an altercation and attempted to spit on a victim but the “help the officer” call was in error and no law enforcement was involved in the initial report. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was arrested to be booked for the assault.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

DOH and Acadia respond to proposed Lynnwood Methadone Clinic concerns

OLYMPIA, Wash., January 12, 2023— The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) stated in its official response addressing community concerns that there is no “administrative process” for residents to appeal its approval of a proposed Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) in Lynnwood. Also, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell will not consider disciplinary action against Development & Business Services Director David Kleitsch nor any members of his staff for concealing the proposed opioid treatment facility from the public, the city council, and her office.
LYNNWOOD, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Microsoft and Meta Confirm Plans to Vacate Bellevue Leases

Tenants are delaying making real estate decisions and have generally been targeting shorter term leases as Work From Home and hybrid work are embraced. To add to that, there is currently a tech downturn with huge layoffs. Meta recently confirmed that they plan to sublease their office space in the...
BELLEVUE, WA
