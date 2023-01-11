Read full article on original website
KIRO 7 Seattle
Retail theft emphasis patrols net 8 arrests, recovery of nearly $4,000 of merchandise at Kent Target
Retail theft emphasis patrols at Target in Kent netted eight arrests and the recovery of nearly $4,000 worth of stolen merchandise, the Kent Police Department announced Thursday. Police said it’s the third time the department has collaborated with a store on retail theft operations in the past year. KPD...
q13fox.com
DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black
Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
King County councilmember proposes ban on cashless shops
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A King County councilmember proposed required businesses in the unincorporated parts of the county to accept cash. The move is intended to make sure everyone can buy what they need. Dong Thap Noodles has been in the Chinatown International District for nearly a decade. In...
‘Best burgers and waffle fries in Bellingham.’ Poll finds the best fries in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best fries was also voted as having the best affordable burgers in a previous reader poll.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Bird flu sends egg prices soaring as Western Washington shoppers feel the strain
Western Washington shoppers say they’re feeling the sting of soaring egg prices. According to the Consumer Price Index, over the last year egg prices have gone up 60% nationwide. Fred Meyer is now limiting customers to two cartons each. According to spokesperson Tiffany Sanders, the avian influenza — commonly...
Suspect accused of shooting 2 people in Renton, 1 in SeaTac held on $3 million bail
RENTON, Wash. — A suspect accused of shooting two people in Renton and one person in SeaTac on Thursday was ordered to be held in jail on $3 million bail, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Prosecutors initially asked to hold the suspect, identified as Mamadou A....
Technology extends the long arm of law to arrest these Bellingham burglary suspects
Homeowner was at work and received an intruder alert from home.
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Non-verbal boy found in Everett reunited with family
EVERETT, Wash. — A non-verbal boy who was found in south Everett on Friday has been reunited with his family, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally found the child near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | ‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake, First Hill guitar-toting burglar standoff, ‘skittle’ fentanyl pill drug bust
‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake: A mistaken “help the officer” dispatch brought a flood of Seattle Police officers to Montlake Blvd E at NE Pacific St early Thursday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to help after a Washington State trooper was reported in a struggle with a suspect in the area around 2 AM. The “help the officer” protocol allows police to respond at high speeds when a member of law enforcement is reported threatened or in an altercation. Arriving units quickly located and stopped the described suspect but could not locate any trooper. SPD tells CHS the suspect was possibly in crisis and had been involved in an altercation and attempted to spit on a victim but the “help the officer” call was in error and no law enforcement was involved in the initial report. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was arrested to be booked for the assault.
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
lynnwoodtimes.com
DOH and Acadia respond to proposed Lynnwood Methadone Clinic concerns
OLYMPIA, Wash., January 12, 2023— The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) stated in its official response addressing community concerns that there is no “administrative process” for residents to appeal its approval of a proposed Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) in Lynnwood. Also, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell will not consider disciplinary action against Development & Business Services Director David Kleitsch nor any members of his staff for concealing the proposed opioid treatment facility from the public, the city council, and her office.
Lake Washington high schoolers propose ban on pricing similar products for men and women differently
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What started as a frustration is now a piece of legislation. Retailers would not be able to sell products or services for different prices based on someone’s gender if the product is “substantially similar,” under a proposed bill in Olympia. Students from Lake...
KOMO News
False report about baby in stolen vehicle prompts large police response in Everett
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said information provided to deputies about a baby being in the backseat of a vehicle stolen in Everett Thursday morning was false. “The reporting party provided false information to law enforcement. There was no child ever involved in...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Woman arrested with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood
A woman was arrested with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail Wednesday morning in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood in what the Seattle Police Department called “a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart in a hallway.”. According to SPD, just after 10:15...
downtownbellevue.com
Microsoft and Meta Confirm Plans to Vacate Bellevue Leases
Tenants are delaying making real estate decisions and have generally been targeting shorter term leases as Work From Home and hybrid work are embraced. To add to that, there is currently a tech downturn with huge layoffs. Meta recently confirmed that they plan to sublease their office space in the...
whatcom-news.com
“Team of thieves” arrested by Bellingham Police with help from K-9 and a drone
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officials reported the apprehension and arrest of a “team of thieves” after the victim reported their garage door had been activated while they were away. According to BPD, patrol officers responded on Thursday, January 12th, to Marionberry Lane in Bellingham....
KIRO 7 Seattle
Suspects in string of King County robberies arrested, charged after incriminating social media posts
BURIEN, Wash. — Suspects in string of robberies across King County arrested, charged after incriminating social media posts. Violent robbery after robbery — stretching from Seattle to the Eastside to South King County. Now two men have been charged with nearly a dozen crimes. The two suspects are...
