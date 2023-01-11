Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the corner of 4th ST SE AND 7th AVE SE. Once on scene firefighters found a single family brick home approximately 1500sq feet with heavy smoke coming from SE corner of home. Firefighters entered the home and extinguished fire. Once fire was extinguish fireman remained on scene performing a lengthy salvage and overhaul. Magee Fire had 4 apparatus on scene and 11 staff. Magee Police and CCH Ambulance were both on scene. Time of call was 12:17 PM. On scene time 12:20 PM. Under control time 12:30 PM. Back at station 1:40 PM.

MAGEE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO