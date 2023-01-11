Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Sign dedicated to John Hartfield to be unveiled Monday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A sign is set to be unveiled Monday in Jones County dedicated to the life and death of John Hartfield. The sign will include a brief summary on how Hartfield was killed in Ellisville in the summer of 1919. Although the sign was originally scheduled...
WDAM-TV
JCSD accepting part-time academy applications
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department currently is accepting applications for its part-time police academy. This version of the academy aims to let people who work a full-time job also serve and protect. Academy Director Eddy Ingram said the course lasts roughly eight months, which adds...
WDAM-TV
USM College of Business receives $1 million donation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi College of Business and Economic Development recently received a $1 million donation that will create enhancements inside and outside the program. Half the donation will be dedicated to grants, research, and travel in support of both faculty and students. Another $350,000...
Sumrall to vote on alcohol sale ordinance
SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Sumrall Board of Aldermen is set to vote on an ordinance that will allow the sale of light beer and alcohol within the town’s limits. Pine Belt News reported this comes after Lamar County voters opted to turn the county “wet” during the November 8 general election. Mayor Joel Lofton […]
WDAM-TV
MLK parade returns after nearly 3 years
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - After a nearly three-year hiatus, excitement was in the air Saturday as Waynesboro residents got a chance to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The People Helping People organization held its fifth annual MLK parade after missing the event for almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt resident celebrates 100th birthday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg resident celebrated her 100th birthday this week. Tenna McElhaney Williams has been a staple in the Pine Belt, working for McElhaney Plumbing from 1941 to 1997, before going to work for the City of Hattiesburg. Williams retired from the City of Hattiesburg in 2018.
WDAM-TV
Unity Walk helps keep MLK’s vision alive
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In his famous cry for equality, Martin Luther King’ Jr. says in his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, “... and as we walk, we must make the pledge that we shall always march ahead.”. The Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation is...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’ Pocket Art Gallery needing new artist submissions
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s an art gallery in the Pine Belt that could use a “little” extra art these days. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is asking for submissions of new works for the Pocket Art Gallery. It’s actually a repurposed old newspaper stand that opened as...
WDAM-TV
USM hoping to add students to 2nd year of teacher residency program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is expanding its teacher residency program, with hopes that more students will join. The program is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Education. The one-year program gives students with undergraduate degrees in fields other than education an opportunity...
Mississippians begin new 12-month nursing program
When Robin Holman made the decision to switch from a teaching career to one in nursing, she knew a fast-track degree option would be her best bet. She found that golden ticket with The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) new, accelerated BSN pathway. Holman is part of the initial...
WDAM-TV
Covington Hospital hopes new fitness center improves health of local residents
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital is reaching out in a new way to help Pine Belt residents stay healthy. The hospital has opened a new center called Covington Fitness. The new fitness center can be fund in the old Snap Fitness location and has been open for a...
WDAM-TV
It’s a boy! Baby hyena at Hattiesburg Zoo is male
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo revealed the gender of its three-month-old hyena cub Saturday and announced its name. Zoo staff say the cub is a male and he’s been named “Kito.”. “Kito” means “precious child” in the Swahili language. Kito was born at...
New USM President Joe Paul discusses welfare scandal, diversifying students and faculty, and falling enrollment
New president of University of Southern Mississippi Joe Paul sat down for a 45-minute interview with Mississippi Today on Tuesday. Paul, who is serving a four-year term with an annual salary of $650,000, discussed his priorities — including enrollment, especially at USM Gulf Park; maintaining the university’s top-tier research status; and fundraising, along with the […]
WDAM-TV
Camp Shelby to host event honoring Vietnam veterans in 2023
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - This year is shaping up to be another busy one for the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby. Improvements are planned for several exhibits, including one focusing on Sumrall native Vera Anderson McDonald. During World War II, she won two national women’s welding championships...
WDAM-TV
Preparing for crawfish season in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After lying dormant for six months or so like the mudbugs themselves, the South Mississippi Crawfish Company is just about ready to spring into a new year of crawdaddy. Crawfish season is expected to boom full bore by the end of January. “As we start, really,...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt food banks see post-holiday decline in donations
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Local food pantries are running short on donations. Administrators at some Pine Belt food banks say donations usually decline right after the holidays. “Standing food drives that happen every year, we are still receiving food, but in much, much smaller volume than we normally would,”...
WDAM-TV
More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 Maximus federal call center employees in Hattiesburg have been laid off due to overstaffing, according to a statement from Maximus Inc. The IT service management company provided the following statement in regard to recent layoffs at the Hattiesburg location, which is located at...
mageenews.com
House Fire in Eastside Community
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the corner of 4th ST SE AND 7th AVE SE. Once on scene firefighters found a single family brick home approximately 1500sq feet with heavy smoke coming from SE corner of home. Firefighters entered the home and extinguished fire. Once fire was extinguish fireman remained on scene performing a lengthy salvage and overhaul. Magee Fire had 4 apparatus on scene and 11 staff. Magee Police and CCH Ambulance were both on scene. Time of call was 12:17 PM. On scene time 12:20 PM. Under control time 12:30 PM. Back at station 1:40 PM.
ourmshome.com
The Top Burgers in Hattiesburg
Although we’re just two weeks into the New Year, many have set resolutions that they are determined to keep. A top resolution is to lose weight and get in shape. But while you’re putting in all that hard work, it wouldn’t necessarily be breaking your resolution if you had a really good hamburger to reward yourself for all that time in the gym.
WDAM-TV
Union organization issues counter-statement after Hattiesburg Maximus layoffs
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 Maximus federal call center employees in Hattiesburg were laid off on Tuesday. The IT service management company provided the following statement:. Maximus Statement:. Due to low attrition rates with employees in multiple Maximus facilities, we have experienced surplus staffing. As a result, Maximus...
