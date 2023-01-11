Michelle Yeoh Threatens to Beat Up Golden Globes Producers in Winning Speech for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony
Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
ComicBook
Val Kilmer Came Up With Top Gun Maverick's Most Emotional Storyline
Top Gun: Maverick's big Iceman moment came from Val Kilmer himself. The sequel's director Joseph Kosinski sat down with Deadline to share all kinds of behind-the-scenes stories from the film. In his comments, he pointed toward the first time that Kilmer walked into that room. The filmmaker could immediately feel the bond between he and Tom Cruise. As they shared stories about the old days, the actor said that they should have Iceman be sick like he was. Kosinski called that a true gift because he didn't have to do volunteer that idea up. From there, the creative team was able to weave one of the most emotional moments from the entire film. People seemed to agree as the tender interaction between two friends comes up a lot in the discussion around Maverick. Read what he had to say down below.
ComicBook
RRR's Director Had the Best Reaction to Meeting Steven Spielberg
RRR was easily one of the biggest and most celebrated films of 2022, and its popular song "Naatu Naatu" managed to beat out Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes earlier this week. Thanks to RRR's success this awards season, the filmmakers behind the Indian Telugu-language epic have been rubbing elbows with some of the year's other big names in cinema. Steven Spielberg also took home some big awards this week, earning Best Director and Best Motion Picture – Drama for The Fabelmans at the Golden Globes. Yesterday, RRR director S. S. Rajamouli took to Twitter to share some lovely photos of himself and Spielberg, and the caption is priceless.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Said It ‘Was Not Fun’ Snorting Fake Cocaine in ‘Cruel Intentions’
Unfortunately for Sarah Michelle Gellar, she had terrible allergies on the set of 'Cruel Intentions' due to one scene in particular.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Fan Art Flexes Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their Phase Five slate of projects that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and all eyes are on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania will feature Nathaniel Richards aka Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is set to be the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, but he's also a descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. We recently got to see a variant of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who was played by John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place). Krasinski recently revealed that he hasn't been contacted by Marvel to return as the character, and actors like Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Diego Luna (Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Marriage Story) are rumored to play the role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. One artist seems to think that Driver is the perfect choice for the character, and he's even designed a new piece of fan art showing how he could look.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Plans to "Embarrass Himself" at The Oscars if Spirited Original Song is Nominated
Ryan Reynolds has been taking a break from superheroes and has been having a pretty successful run with all of the projects that he's released. In the past few years, the actor has released films like Free Guy, The Adam Project, and an Apple TV+ Christmas movie titled Spirited. Spirited stars Reynolds and Will Farrell and has had rumblings that one of the songs from the film would get nominated for an Academy Award. Reynolds seems like he's a bit excited but nervous at the possibility and has recently revealed how he would feel if it actually happened. In a recent interview with Variety, the jokes that if the song is nominated he'd probably embarrass himself on the Oscars stage.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off Yor's Best Episode
Spy x Family wrapped up the first season of the anime last Fall and although fans had plenty of favorite moments from Yor Forger throughout its episodes, one awesome cosplay is showing off why one episode in particular was Yor's best in the season! The first season of the series introduced fans to the central trio of the Forger Family, and it was immediately apparent that Yor was going to be one of the standout characters of 2022 overall. This was due to the fact that not only was she a deadly assassin, but when push came to shove she tried her best to be a good mother to Anya.
ComicBook
Will Forte Confirms MacGruber Season 2 Has Been Written
After the MacGruber movie debuted and immediately bombed at the box office it didn't take long for the Will Forte-starring SNL movie to become a cult classic. Even with the poor performance in theaters, talk of a follow-up in some form was a frequent topic for years. Despite its status as a very niche comedy property, MacGruber finally returned with Peacock ordering a full TV series which premiered in 2021, and just like the movie....it kind of came and went. Speaking with ComicBook.com in a new interview for the movie Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out, Will Forte confirmed that they were hired to start working on season two, and now they're just waiting.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Hit Series After Only One Season
Netflix is officially breaking up with Uncoupled. On Friday, reports confirmed that the series has been cancelled by the streaming service, nearly six months after it first arrived on the streaming service. This marks the latest new Netflix series to be cancelled after one season, following a recent string that includes First Kill, 1899, and The Midnight Club. The series is co-created by Darren Star, who is also behind the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, as well as Modern Family's Jeffrey Richman.
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Debunks Superman Rumor, Clarifies Casting Timeline
James Gunn is once again debunking a rumor that an actor has been cast for his upcoming Superman film. The co-CEO of DC Studios uses his public Twitter account to keep DC fans updated by responding to various reports and rumors that surface. Usually, anytime someone posts inaccurate information about a DC project, Gunn is quick to shoot the rumor down. The filmmaker has even promised news about the new DC Universe in the weeks ahead. So when an aggregate site shared a rumor that The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi and tagged Gunn in the tweet, he of course responded to put the rumor to rest while clarifying when news will become available.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Animated Series
Netflix has cancelled another fan-favorite animated series and the creator let the fans know this morning. On Twitter, Dead End: Paranormal Park's Hamish Steele told viewers the bad news. The animated show has been celebrated by people from all over for its fun tone and important representation. However, the Netflix executives have been dealing with the realities of running a massive streamer and one of the ways they adjusted their strategy was to cut down on animation. (Pairing that pivot with an ad-supported tier that they think a lot of people will end up using.) For now, that comes as little solace to the viewers who loved Dead End. But, maybe the show could continue at another streamer? Check out what the creator had to say down below!
ComicBook
FX Boss Addresses Trend of Disappearing TV Shows, "Wouldn't Rule Anything Out"
The past year has been a time of great change for the entertainment industry, as media companies try to navigate a new normal following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. For a few studios, that has involved taking away content in efforts to cut costs from their budgets, either through scrapping shows or films that were in the middle of productions, reversing renewals for new seasons, or taking existing content off of streaming services. These decisions have been made in spades by Warner Bros. Discovery and AMC Networks — and apparently the head of another major company is not ruling it out either. During an executive session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, FX boss John Landgraf revealed that his company does not have "any specific plans" to make similar decisions, but they "wouldn't rule anything out."
ComicBook
Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos Star Kathryn Hahn Teases New Original Songs
One of the biggest reveals of WandaVision was that Kathryn Hahn wasn't actually playing a character named Agnes but rather, long-time Marvel Comics sorceress Agatha Harkness. Keeping in line with the sitcom inspirations for the rest of the season, the ultimate reveal was set to "Agatha All Along," a tune made solely for the show. The song quickly became a hit smash and ended up winning an Emmy for Marvel Studios. As it turns out, that may not be the only original song tied to the Harkness.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Set to Pass The Dark Knight This Weekend
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of the Water was released in theaters last month, and the long-awaited sequel has been crushing it at the box office, just like its predecessor. Last week, the movie hit some new milestones, beating Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-grossing film of 2022 as well as overtaking 2019's The Lion King and 2015's Jurassic World to become the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. The movie is currently approaching $2 billion worldwide, and it also hit a domestic milestone this week. As of Monday, the sequel has earned $566.7 million at the domestic box office, which means it has passed The Dark Knight's $534.9 million.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Promotional Art Reveals New Cassie Lang Look
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's merchandise is trickling out into storefronts and with it comes new looks at Cassie Lang's superhero suit. Scott Lang's daughter is getting into the fight down in the Quantum Realm. As fans know from the trailer, she fashioned the beacon that brought them into contact with Kang the Conqueror. In these new items, fans will be able to tell she's early in her heroic career. (The sneakers are such a fun little touch!) Otherwise, Cassie's got a purple color scheme and a helmet like her father's. The branding present on the merchandise calls her Cassie Lang while Scott and Hope get their Avengers code names of Ant-Man and The Wasp. So, we'll have to see. Check out the merch down below!
ComicBook
Netflix Planning First-Ever TV Upfront After Launching Ad-Supported Tier
TV networks' upfront presentations are an opportunity for management and creatives to speak directly to advertisers, giving potential buyers a chance to see what is to come in the season ahead and trying to attract their attention with splashy presentations and celebrity appearances. Now, for the first time, streaming giant Netflix is set to have an upfront presentation, where they can pitch companies interested in their new, ad-supported tier. The event will take place at New York's Paris Theater -- a venue actually owned by Netflix -- on May 17. Rather than the "newfronts" presentations that other digital platforms have launched in recent years, Netflix's presentaiton comes in the middle of the network upfront period.
ComicBook
The Book of Boba Fett: Danny Trejo Celebrates First Anniversary of Star Wars Debut
Last year was an exciting one for Star Wars fans. Disney+ released multiple shows, including most of The Book of Boba Fett. The series debuted on December 29th, 2021 with the final episode dropping on February 9th, 2022. Yesterday marked one year since "Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa" was released. This was an extra special episode because it featured the Star Wars debut of Danny Trejo as the Rancor Keeper. Of course, The Book of Boba Fett was run by Trejo's longtime collaborator, Robert Rodriguez. In honor of the anniversary, Trejo shared a throwback photo with Boba Fett himself, Temuera Morrison.
ComicBook
Fast X Adds Young Actor as Vin Diesel's Son
This summer will see the launch of Fast X, the tenth main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. With the release of the film's first trailer on the horizon, there's a lot of talk about who will or won't be a part of its ever-growing family — and now, we have our latest answer. On Friday, a report from Variety revealed that Cheaper by the Dozen star Leo Abelo Perry will be joining the cast of Fast X as an older version of Brian Marcos, the son of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky). Brian first appeared in 2017's The Fate of the Furious as a baby who was kidnapped by Cipher (Charlize Theron), and later was raised by Dom and his stepmother, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in F9: The Fast Saga.
Comments / 0