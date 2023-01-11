LeBron James Reveals What His Signature Offensive Play Is

LeBron James revealed the signature offensive play he hopes he will be remembered for even after retiring.

LeBron James is going to end the 2022-23 season in a historic company. He will stand alone atop the all-time scoring charts of the NBA unless he gets hurt, while also making a push to be 4th all-time in assists. James has proven over his career that he is the complete offensive package, whether it is scoring or playmaking.

Due to the fact that LeBron James has been sensational for so long, there are not a lot of single actions he does on the court that would give you an idea of what his 'signature ' move is. There are many contenders, but James has revealed what move is his signature to him.

"The only signature thing people talk about is my signature tomahawk dunk in transition. People always tell me that's my signature dunk. One of my teammates now, Lonnie Walker, was talking about the 'LeBron signature tomahawk dunk' and that's pretty cool. That came out of nowhere too, my brother Brandon Williams, who's now in the front office of the Cavs, he got a steal versus Oak Hill and threw it to me. It was on national TV and I was just living in the moment and did that dunk, and it's become a signature of mine."

James has shown the entire world so many moves around the rim that we can't conclusively pick one move that defines him. Defensively, it has to be the chase-down block . but offensively, LeBron is too versatile for us to pinpoint one thing.

LeBron James Looking To Make History This Season

Everyone is waiting for LBJ to break the all-time scoring record and finally take the top spot on the list away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. But that is a fact we've known all season long. Another history-making achievement LeBron can have is by making the playoffs with a roster that started the season 0-5, improving that to just 2-10 .

No team in NBA history has been able to make the playoffs after a start like that, but the Lakers are 19-22 despite facing serious injury issues to their stars. Anthony Davis is looking to return soon and the Lakers can get going to make a push for the NBA playoffs, where they'll be dangerous by virtue of having LeBron and AD.

