Carmichael kicks off Globes, plunging straight into scandal

By JAKE COYLE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities and comedian Jerrod Carmichael as emcee, as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour.

Carmichael kicked off the 80th Golden Globes from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with little of the fanfare that usually opens such ceremonies. He dove straight into the issues that drove the Globes off television and led much of the entertainment industry to boycott the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after the group was revealed to have no Black members. Carmichael opened by asking the crowd to "be a little quiet here."

“I am your host, Jerrod Carmichael,” said the “Rothanial” comedian. “And I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here 'cause I'm Black.

“I won't say they were a racist organization,” he continued before sitting on the stage. “But they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will.”

The night's first award went to Ke Huy Quan, the former child star of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," for best supporting actor in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." A clearly emotional Quan, who had left acting years before directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert cast him in their multiverse tale, thanked them for his second act.

"Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me," said Quan. “They remembered that kid. And they gave me the opportunity to try again.”

Michelle Yeoh, the star of "Everything Everywhere At Once," also won, for best actress in a comedy or musical. "Forty years," Yeoh said. "Not letting go of this."

Another Oscar frontrunner, Angela Bassett, won best supporting actress for her performance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

“Weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning,” Bassett said, referencing the loss of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman.

The public school sitcom “Abbott Elementary” came in the lead TV nominee and took two awards early. Quinta Brunson, the show's creator and star, won best actress in a comedy series, and Tyler James Williams won for his supporting role.

“It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even have imagined it would have," said Brunson as she thanked the studios that backed her vision. “But let's be real. I did imagine it. That's why I sold it to you.”

Colin Farrell, who first won a Globe in 2009 for his performance in Martin McDonagh's "In Bruges" in 2009, won best actor in a drama in his reteaming with McDonagh and co-star Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of Inisherin." Farrell thanked McDonagh, much of the cast, his kids and the film's donkey, Jenny.

There were upsets. "Naatu Naatu" from the Telugu sensation "RRR, " won best song over the likes of Rihanna and Taylor Swift. Jeremy Allen White of "The Bear" beat out Donald Glover ("Atlanta"), Bill Hader ("Barry"), Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building") and Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building") to win best actor in a comedy or musical series.

Fresh off her dramatic “White Lotus” finale, Jennifer Coolidge spoke at length on the just-as-deadly risks of presenting an award on waxed floors.

The red carpet (colored gray this year) was just as crammed with decked-out stars as ever ahead of the ceremony Tuesday, including Bassett in glittering silver and Lily James in a long-flowing red dress . Whether viewers were also returning, too, remains to be seen. The Globes traditionally have been a looser, more uninhibited appetizer to the Academy Awards, but this year, storm clouds surround the award show.

Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which NBC opted not to televise, saying the Hollywood Foreign Press Association needed time to make "meaningful reform" after reports revealed the group's lack of diversity and a litany of ethical indiscretions. A year later, much — though not all — of Hollywood appeared ready to party, again.

The Globes also unfolded against the backdrop of heavy rains that have lashed Southern California and caused flooding up and down coastal areas and in the mountains outside Los Angeles. Prolonged rainfall, exceeding a foot since Sunday in some regions, caused flooding, mudslides and evacuations.

The broadcast from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, for the first time was livestreamed, on NBCUniversal's Peacock, in addition to airing on NBC. When the Globes were on the brink, NBC reworked its deal with the HFPA, putting the awards on a one-year contract and moving the show to Tuesday from its regular Sunday night spot.

That meant the Globes were essentially put on a one-year audition to recapture its awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that seemed ready to abandon them for good.

But much of the industry turned out Tuesday. Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy were set to receive tributes. Sean Penn was also set to introduce a message from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Globes were plunged into chaos shortly before a largely remote pandemic 2021 awards show when a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the HFPA, then numbering 87 members, had no Black members. A separate New York Times report showed that the group — an often ridiculed collection of little-known foreign journalists based in Los Angeles — paid its members some $3 million in annual salaries, and detailed a litany of ethical lapses in how the organization regularly interacted with potential nominees.

Under mounting pressure, the HFPA pledged to reform, diversified its membership and changed some of the ways it operates. It now has 96 members, including six Black members, along with 103 nonmember voters. Billionaire Todd Boehly purchased the Globes through his Eldridge Industries, and has begun turning the nonprofit group into a for-profit company.

Reaction to the Globe nominations last month was muted, with few stars publicly celebrating. One nominee stated clearly that he would not attend: Brendan Fraser. Though nominated for best actor for his performance in "The Whale," Fraser said he would not participate in the Globes. In 2018, Fraser said he was groped in 2003 by longtime Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Philip Berk. Berk, who is no longer an HFPA member, denied it.

Also not in attendance was Tom Cruise, whose “Top Gun: Maverick” was nominated for best picture, drama. Cruise famously returned his three Golden Globe awards after the HFPA revelations.

As it has for most award shows, viewership to the Globes telecast has cratered. After the 2020 awards were watched by 18.4 million, the 2021 edition managed just 6.9 million, according to Nielsen. Still, the Globes remain a valuable marketing tool for awards contenders, propping up ads for films in the long stretch between the holidays and the Oscars, which air March 12. Some of this season's top contenders, including Steven Spielberg's “The Fabelmans" and Todd Fields' “Tár," have struggled to attract large audiences.

Several of the past year's biggest box-office hits were in the mix, though. Along with "Top Gun: Maverick," "Tár" and "The Fabelmans," the nominees for best picture, drama, include James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" and Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis."

‘80s, ‘90s supermodel Tatjana Patitz dies

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz has died. Patitz was featured on magazine covers in the 1980s and 1990s, The Associated Press reported. She also appeared in George Michael’s music video for “Freedom” alongside Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell, Harper’s Bazaar reported in 2020. When talking about...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Wheel and Jeopardy! Renewed, Watchful Eye Trailer and More

Two syndicated game show mainstays will be staying on the airwaves: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have been renewed for five years, taking both shows through the 2027-2028 season on ABC stations, our sister site Deadline reports. The renewals will bring Wheel of Fortune to Season 45, while Jeopardy! will reach Season 44. On a semi-related note, ABC on Wednesday renewed its Fun & Games primetime lineup of Celebrity Family Feud (for Season 9), Press Your Luck (Season 5) and Claim to Fame (Season 2). Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Harry: The Interview, a one-hour special featuring the Duke of...
tvinsider.com

Jenna Ortega Reacts to ‘Wednesday’ News, Hits Netflix Pre-Golden Globes Bash

Jenna Ortega celebrated the renewal of her hit show Wednesday on Sunday (January 8), as she showed up at a pre-Golden Globes party in an outfit similar to her character’s Nevermore Academy schoolgirl uniform. Just days before she vies for her first Golden Globe award for Best Television Actress...
Deadline

‘The Bear’: FX Sets Summer Premiere; Season 2 Upped To 10 Episodes

FX‘s hit series The Bear is set to return early this summer with an increase from 8 episodes to 10. An exact date will be revealed at a later date. The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships, all...
Variety

Netflix Greenlights Comedy Series ‘A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou’

British comedian Jamie Demetriou is headed to Netflix with a new comedy special titled “A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou.” Demetriou writes and stars in the special, which will be produced by BBC Studios Productions and Guilty Party Pictures. The comedy special will take viewers on a journey through life – from birth to death – via songs and skits. Demetriou will play a different character on each stage of the journey and will be joined by comedians including Ellie White, Sian Clifford, Jon Pointing, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Katy Wix among others. According to the logline, “”A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou” will...
TVLine

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Team on Netflix's Your Place or Mine — Watch Rom-Com Trailer

Why yes, we will watch a cheesy romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Netflix on Thursday released a trailer for the new movie Your Place or Mine, which brings two of the genre’s MVPs together for the first time. Due out Friday, Feb. 10, the feature centers on best friends (and total opposites) Debbie and Peter. “She craves routine with her son in Los Angeles; he thrives on change in New York,” according to the official logline. “When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they...
