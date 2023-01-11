ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says

FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX International had $8 billion in assets when new CEO took over and a 'very substantial recovery' is still possible

Sam Bankman-Fried has resurfaced on Substack and claims the firm could have survived the liquidity crisis. He also claims FTX International had $8 billion in assets before the bankruptcy. "In addition to that, there were numerous potential funding offers–including signed LOIs post chapter 11 filing totaling over $4b." Sam...
Markets Insider

FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors

FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
Axios

FTX bankruptcy expenses likely to exceed its recent extravagances

FTX was given the go-ahead to loosen its purse strings to pay for business expenses amid its own bankruptcy proceedings — the overall cost of which promises to sap the creditors' pot. Driving the news: The court on Monday granted FTX's request to pay the folks that they employ...
CoinDesk

FTX Loan Wiped Out $800M in BlockFi Executives’ Equity, Court Filing Reveals

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Executives from bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi granted themselves pay rises of as much as $275,000 each, after they saw $800 million in their equity holdings wiped out because of a loan from collapsed crypto exchange FTX, a court filing shows.
decrypt.co

SBF's New Substack Blames CZ for 'Quick, Targeted Crash' That Brought Down FTX

‘I have a lot more to say,’ FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried wrote in a newly-launched Substack written from house arrest. With no job and under house arrest, Sam Bankman-Fried has taken the next logical step and launched a Substack newsletter. In the first post of the aptly-called “SBF’s Substack,”...
wealthinsidermag.com

FTX Co-Founder’s Alleged Extravagance Comes to Light in Bankruptcy Court Documents

Following the court filing that shows FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) wants access to FTX’s $460 million in Robinhood shares, Delaware bankruptcy court documents show tens of millions were spent by the FTX team in 2022 on living accommodations, hotels, food, and flights. Moreover, SBF’s quantitative trading firm allegedly owes more than $55,000 to Jimmy Buffett’s beach resort, Margaritaville, after Alameda and FTX executives occupied 20 suites for a few months last year.
EWN

FTX Lawyers Say $5 Billion Recovered In Crypto And Other Assets

Landis Rath & Cobb lawyers stated the recovery claim during a bankruptcy hearing on Wednesday. The $5 billion in question was reclaimed in “cash, liquid crypto, and liquid investment securities”, per the court hearing. FTX bankruptcy CEO John Ray previously tagged the company’s recovery efforts at around $1.2...
decrypt.co

FTX Restructuring Team Has Clawed Back $5B in Lost Assets

FTX has also identified more than 9 million customer accounts linked to roughly $120 billion associated transactions. The FTX restructuring team has recovered more than $5 billion in cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investments in securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said on Wednesday morning at a court hearing in Delaware.
decrypt.co

Crypto.com Will Delist Tether in Canada to Comply With Ontario Regulator

The exchange said it will no longer facilitate transactions associated with the stablecoin at the end of the month. Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com will no longer facilitate transactions involving Tether in Canada and plans to delist the largest stablecoin by market capitalization for customers in the region. “Crypto.com has delisted USDT...

