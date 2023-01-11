Read full article on original website
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says
FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX International had $8 billion in assets when new CEO took over and a 'very substantial recovery' is still possible
Sam Bankman-Fried has resurfaced on Substack and claims the firm could have survived the liquidity crisis. He also claims FTX International had $8 billion in assets before the bankruptcy. "In addition to that, there were numerous potential funding offers–including signed LOIs post chapter 11 filing totaling over $4b." Sam...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood shares have been seized by the Justice Department in FTX case
The Department of Justice has seized $450 million worth of Robinhood shares held by Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang. Court documents said the shares "constitute property involved in violations." FTX, BlockFi and Bankman-Fried have been locked in a dispute over ownership of the funds. The Department of Justice seized over...
A law firm involved in FTX's bankruptcy is under fire from 4 senators after an ex-customer noted that it earned $20 million from the crypto giant
SBF's company paid Sullivan & Cromwell millions in fees and retainers before bankruptcy, so senators are concerned it can't properly investigate FTX.
FTX Founders Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang Bought $600 Million Robinhood Stock Using Alameda Loans
Bankman-Fried affirmed that 56 million Robinhood shares were bought with loans from Alameda Research between April and May 2022. The loans were issued in several amounts to Sam and his co-founder Gary Wang, per a court affidavit. FTX lawyers asked a judge to freeze the assets after BlockFi claimed ownership...
FTX spox O'Leary says he called SBF and demanded, 'Where is the money, Sam?'
FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary described a confrontation he had with Sam Bankman-Fried after FTX's collapse, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday.
FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors
FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX via a 'secret backdoor' to fund donations and a luxury lifestyle, bankruptcy court hears
"All this has left a shortfall in value to repay customers and creditors," Andrew Dietderich told the court, with $5 billion recovered so far.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
FTX bankruptcy expenses likely to exceed its recent extravagances
FTX was given the go-ahead to loosen its purse strings to pay for business expenses amid its own bankruptcy proceedings — the overall cost of which promises to sap the creditors' pot. Driving the news: The court on Monday granted FTX's request to pay the folks that they employ...
CoinDesk
FTX Loan Wiped Out $800M in BlockFi Executives’ Equity, Court Filing Reveals
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Executives from bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi granted themselves pay rises of as much as $275,000 each, after they saw $800 million in their equity holdings wiped out because of a loan from collapsed crypto exchange FTX, a court filing shows.
decrypt.co
SBF's New Substack Blames CZ for 'Quick, Targeted Crash' That Brought Down FTX
‘I have a lot more to say,’ FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried wrote in a newly-launched Substack written from house arrest. With no job and under house arrest, Sam Bankman-Fried has taken the next logical step and launched a Substack newsletter. In the first post of the aptly-called “SBF’s Substack,”...
wealthinsidermag.com
FTX Co-Founder’s Alleged Extravagance Comes to Light in Bankruptcy Court Documents
Following the court filing that shows FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) wants access to FTX’s $460 million in Robinhood shares, Delaware bankruptcy court documents show tens of millions were spent by the FTX team in 2022 on living accommodations, hotels, food, and flights. Moreover, SBF’s quantitative trading firm allegedly owes more than $55,000 to Jimmy Buffett’s beach resort, Margaritaville, after Alameda and FTX executives occupied 20 suites for a few months last year.
FTX Lawyers Say $5 Billion Recovered In Crypto And Other Assets
Landis Rath & Cobb lawyers stated the recovery claim during a bankruptcy hearing on Wednesday. The $5 billion in question was reclaimed in “cash, liquid crypto, and liquid investment securities”, per the court hearing. FTX bankruptcy CEO John Ray previously tagged the company’s recovery efforts at around $1.2...
dailyhodl.com
Former FTX Executive and Housemate of Sam Bankman-Fried Cutting Immunity Deal With Feds: Report
A former senior executive at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has met US federal prosecutors with a view of cutting an immunity deal. According to a new Bloomberg report, Nishad Singh, a former director of engineering at FTX, recently visited the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for a proffer session.
decrypt.co
FTX Restructuring Team Has Clawed Back $5B in Lost Assets
FTX has also identified more than 9 million customer accounts linked to roughly $120 billion associated transactions. The FTX restructuring team has recovered more than $5 billion in cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investments in securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said on Wednesday morning at a court hearing in Delaware.
decrypt.co
thediwire.com
