FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brewery in Houston area refuses to host event for Kyle Rittenhouse and attracts a series of threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Major Dollar General Store Indefinitely ClosingJoel EisenbergMadisonville, TX
No answers in cold case murder of young Jane Doe in Madisonville, TexasMichele FreemanMadisonville, TX
KSAT 12
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month.
‘It Wasn’t Me’: Black Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in Texas But Had Never Been to State
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and detained for shoplifting in Texas. The only problem was, she had never been to Texas. In a case of mistaken identity, Julie Hudson spent a week behind bars after she walked into a police station asking for assistance on Jan. 5. Applying for jobs, Hudson noticed background checks from potential employers were claiming she had a criminal record. Shortly after, she was arrested.
MySanAntonio
Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence
A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
cw39.com
Man killed in overnight Houston shooting
HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
KENS 5
Man uses fake identity to land job at Houston nightclub then robs employees at gunpoint
HOUSTON — A security job who was employed at a downtown Houston nightclub has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing the club and its employees at gunpoint in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice said Hakeem Alexander Coles used a false identity to land a security...
Family of decapitated Waller Co. woman working to get her body sent back to Nicaragua
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a Waller County woman was found decapitated in her home, according to the county sheriff. Now, her mother is speaking out. Anggy Diaz, 21, was an immigrant from Nicaragua. KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz spoke with her mother, Dani, outside the country's consulate in Houston on Friday.
foxsanantonio.com
Texas teacher on leave after shoving student was caught on video
HOUSTON - A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom altercation with a student was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday at Humble High School on the far North Side of Houston. The student's family spoke out Friday saying that they will be taking legal action.
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Texas deli ranked among best places to get pastrami in US: report
There is no doubt that New York is home to some of the best delis you could ever visit, but you don't have to book a vacation trip to the East Coast to get great sandwiches.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Man found shot to death lying in street in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston. It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Sandpiper Dr., which is near the intersection of W. Airport Blvd. and Fondren Rd. Police said they were called out to the area after residents at a...
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
Houston Chronicle
A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why
Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
A Houston native is vying for the title of Miss Universe this Saturday
R'Bonney Gabriel, 28, recently repped her hometown during the pageant's national costume competition on Thursday.
fox26houston.com
Missouri City police officer, Houston mayoral candidate discusses assault charge with FOX 26
HOUSTON - The Missouri City police officer, who's running to be the next mayor in Houston was in court on Thursday, accused of assaulting her fiance. Investigators say Robin Williams used her police-issued baton and taser on him. The judge set bond restrictions, including no contact with her fiancé.
Sheriff: 2 men dead in apparent murder-suicide outside furniture store in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead in an apparent murder-suicide that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened shortly before 8 p.m. outside a furniture store on FM 1960 W near Champion...
Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location
TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
pmq.com
Houston Makes Room for First Fat Boy’s Pizza Location
Fat Boy’s Pizza, founded by Gabe Corchiani Jr., says it offers “the world’s biggest slice.”. The chain already has locations in Louisiana and Mississippi and will open its first Texas store on January 17. Make way, Houston. A pizzeria claiming to offer the “world’s biggest slice” is...
'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Baytown teen shot dead, 2 arrested after stealing car in Winnie, investors mock Elon Musk’s bid to move trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Teen killed after going to basketball game in Baytown. In Baytown, a family watched their 16-year-old son die at their doorstep after he was shot last night at the Park at Sorrento Apartments.
