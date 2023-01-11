ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Black Enterprise

‘It Wasn’t Me’: Black Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in Texas But Had Never Been to State

A Philadelphia woman was arrested and detained for shoplifting in Texas. The only problem was, she had never been to Texas. In a case of mistaken identity, Julie Hudson spent a week behind bars after she walked into a police station asking for assistance on Jan. 5. Applying for jobs, Hudson noticed background checks from potential employers were claiming she had a criminal record. Shortly after, she was arrested.
WEBSTER, TX
MySanAntonio

Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence

A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man killed in overnight Houston shooting

HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Texas teacher on leave after shoving student was caught on video

HOUSTON - A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom altercation with a student was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday at Humble High School on the far North Side of Houston. The student's family spoke out Friday saying that they will be taking legal action.
HOUSTON, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston Chronicle

A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why

Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
HOUSTON, TX
KCEN

Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location

TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
TEMPLE, TX
pmq.com

Houston Makes Room for First Fat Boy’s Pizza Location

Fat Boy’s Pizza, founded by Gabe Corchiani Jr., says it offers “the world’s biggest slice.”. The chain already has locations in Louisiana and Mississippi and will open its first Texas store on January 17. Make way, Houston. A pizzeria claiming to offer the “world’s biggest slice” is...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
HOUSTON, TX

