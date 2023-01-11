Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Lions catch fire in fourth quarter, rally past Graham, 70-66, in district opener
Thad Hinds scored all 17 of his points in the second half, and buried four three-pointers in the fourth period as the Brownwood Lions roared back to knock off the Graham Steers, 70-66, Friday at Warren Gym in the District 6-4A opener for both teams. “There was a great crowd...
Lions soccer topples Plainview, 3-1, in finale of Lubbock tournament
LUBBOCK – The Brownwood Lions soccer team wrapped up play in the Lubbock tournament Saturday morning with their second victory in four weekend outings, topping Plainview by a 3-1 count. Caleb Nelson scored a pair of goals for Brownwood while Noah Barron chipped in a goal as well. The...
Lady Lions shake off slow start, upend Graham, 40-36
With state-ranked Glen Rose and Stephenville composing half of their District 6-4A games, Brownwood Lady Lions 14th-year head coach Heather Hohertz knew her team’s performance against Mineral Wells and Graham would be critical to the program’s postseason aspirations. Following a 54-33 road victory over Mineral Wells Tuesday, the...
Lady Lions dominate second half in 3-0 home victory over Graham
After a scoreless first half, the Brownwood Lady Lions erupted for three goals in the final 30 minutes en route to a 3-0 non-district victory over Graham Friday night at Warren Gym. Molly Oliver scored twice for Brownwood, which improved to 5-1 on the season, while Ataleigh Constancio tacked on...
Lions soccer dealt loss, tie on second day of Lubbock tournament
LUBBOCK – After opening the Lubbock soccer tournament with a 3-1 victory over Snyder Thursday, the Brownwood Lions experienced a tie and a loss in Friday action. The Lions played El Paso Riverside to a 1-1 deadlock to begin the day, with Noah Barron scoring Brownwood’s goal. The...
Grand Champion Steer auctioned for $12,000 at 71st Brown County Youth Fair
The 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair concluded Saturday evening with the Premium Sale at the Brown County Fairgrounds. The grand champion and reserve champions among Steers, Lambs, Swine, Ag Mechanics and Home Economics received a total of $76,100 in bids. Leading the way was Ashtyn Adams’ Grand Champion Market...
Deborah Kay Kilgore
Deborah Kay Kilgore, age 69, of Zephyr, Texas, was called home to be with our Lord Thursday evening, January 12, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Monday, January 16th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Inurnment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, at a later date.
Joyce Day
Joyce Lucille Day, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Greenleaf Cemetery, officiated by Tony King. Joyce was born April 25, 1937 to Carrol...
DIANE ADAMS: Mystery of a lost Spanish stirrup
Sometime in 1920, “north of San Saba, near the banks of the Colorado River” (somewhere slightly Southeast of Indian Creek, maybe near Regency Bridge, I am guessing) an iron stirrup of Spanish origin was discovered lying in the grass near the river.The artifact, at least at that date, still bore scroll and flower decorations on its outer side. At one time it was part of a collection of artifacts owned by author and local historian Leona Banister Bruce.
Quarterly Professional Women’s Luncheon scheduled for Jan. 18
Professional Women’s Luncheon will be hosted at The Hideout Golf Club and Resort on Wednesday, January 18th from 11:30am-1:00pm. At the luncheon, women will hear from Lauren Moore who is a Field Representative for the Texas Department of Agriculture. The Professional Women’s Luncheon is open to all women in...
Leah Ann Geer
Leah Ann Geer, age 78, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will host a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
Brownwood ISD Trustees honored during School Board Recognition Month
January is School Board Recognition Month and Brownwood ISD (BISD) is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Forward, Together, which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers, and parents on behalf of students.
Brown County Legislative Day scheduled for Feb. 8
Business and community representatives will travel to Austin to meet with elected officials, commissioners and lawmakers as the new legislative session gets underway. This trip is vital for Brown County as we continue to develop relationships with state lawmakers. This is a chance to talk with lawmakers face to face in Austin.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 13
On Tuesday, January 10, Lt. Pete Bastardo was dispatched to the intersection of FM 45 and Hwy 377 South. This was in regard to theft of copper. Upon arrival, contact was made with a TXDOT worker, who stated five illumination poles had been broken into and copper wire removed from each one of them. Information was gathered for a report. There are no suspects to list.
Billy Fred Daniel
Funeral services for Billy Fred Daniel, 88, of Mullin, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at Pompey Mountain Church in Mullin. Burial will follow at Duren Cemetery in Mills County. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite.
TexasBank sets up account to benefit family that lost everything in house fire
TexasBank issued the following information late Wednesday:. Arryana Zapata, her boyfriend, Kyle Kemp and their son Kason who is 3 have lost everything in a house. TexasBank has set up a benefit account in Arryana’s name with initial funds but is also asking our community help in getting this family the support and belongings they need to start over.
Court Records 1/13/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown Count Clerk’s office from January 6 through January 12:. Lopez, George Rodriguez, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ramirez, Maria Fernando Salinas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Smith, Mckinze Leanne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Williams, Trease Wilson, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Freitas, Curtis Deandre,...
