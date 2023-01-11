Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Six Sent To Prison, One Turned Over To US Marshals
Seven Livingston County detainees were transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections and one was transferred into Federal custody. 50-year-old Stephanie Brownsberger of Chillicothe was transported to prison in Vandalia on a sentence of 4 years for a Probation Violation on a Possession of a Controlled Substance conviction. Taken to...
kchi.com
Marceline Man Arrested
A Marceline man was arrested Thursday morning in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 31-year-old Jordan L Haslett at about 10:40 am for alleged driving while revoked. He was also arrested on a Jackson County warrant for alleged assault and property Damage. He was processed and released.
khqa.com
Charges dropped against 1 Hannibal murder suspect
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man accused of murder was released from the Marion County jail on Friday afternoon after prosecutor Luke Bryant filed a motion to dismiss the case late Thursday. Jordan Payne, 27, was one of five people charged with the first-degree assault and second-degree murder...
kttn.com
Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals
Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol
A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more.
Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Atlanta, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter Friday at the Moniteau County Courthouse. Joseph Harrington, 34, was given a suspended sentence of four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with five years of supervised probation. Harrington was initially charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in relation to a fatal The post Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Man arrested by patrol in Grundy County waives extradition
The man the Highway Patrol arrested in Grundy County January 10th and was accused of three felony counts of fugitive from out of state appeared in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court January 11th. Online court information shows 33 year old Jacob Lee Knisley has been charged with...
kttn.com
Chillicothe man facing multiple charges after allegedly injuring his wife and endangering his children
A Chillicothe man faces multiple felonies related to alleged incidents in which he injured his wife and created risk for three children less than seven years old. Online court information shows 27-year-old Chad Alexander Holmes pleaded not guilty on January 12th to three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk involving no sexual contact and one count of first-degree domestic assault. The court denied the request for bond change.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
kchi.com
Green City Man Arrested On Warrants
ktvo.com
Man cut by multiple blades in deadly sawmill accident near Brashear
NEAR BRASHEAR, Mo. — A deadly tragedy happened Wednesday at a northeast Missouri sawmill. The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at the sawmill on Highway 6, west of Brashear near the Route V intersection. The victim is identified as Brendan Folsom, 21, of Kirksville. Adair County Coroner...
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. In Sullivan County at about 3:14 pm, Troopers arrested 24-year-old Michael E Harrison of Milan for alleged Driving While Revoked or Suspended, Speeding, No Seatbelt, five Sullivan County warrants for alleged resisting arrest, driving while revoked, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. And five Adair County warrants for alleged possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, false impersonation, and a seatbelt violation. He is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
One person was booked into jail Wednesday according to the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Fifty-five-year-old Ronald Gene Dryer was booked in at about 5:25 pm on a 24-hour investigative hold. He is held with no bond allowed.
Canton family wants more accountability after New Year's Eve police shooting
Family and friends paused to remember James Williams with a vigil in front of his Canton home on Friday, on what would have been his 48th birthday.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 12, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
kttn.com
Green City man back in custody after failing to obey a Putnam County judge’s order
Deputies investigating counterfeit bills used at local bar
The bartender was given five counterfeit $20 bills.
khqa.com
Northeast Regional Medical Center CEO fired
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The head of a Heartland hospital was fired on Friday. A spokesman for Northeast Regional Medical Center (NRMC) in Kirksville told KTVO, "Tony Keene is no longer with the hospital as of today (Friday).”. He went on to say, "We appreciate and thank him for all...
Police: 3 arrested in connection to string of thefts
Three men are facing charges related to a spree of thefts from vehicles, according to police.
FBI notifies Trumbull County sheriff of online threat
A Bristoville man was arrested after police say he made an online statement about shooting up a school.
