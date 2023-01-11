Read full article on original website
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
Santa Clarita’s front line against fentanyl
Olivia Flores misses the hugs from her baby brother the most. Her tearful share to about 150 or so parents and other concerned residents gathered Thursday for the Fentanyl Town Hall demonstrated the purpose behind the gathering at the Canyon Country Community Center. Members of the community were worried and...
Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing L.A.'s homeless emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass today by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people.
La Mesa Junior High Student Allegedly Overdoses
A La Mesa Junior High School student experienced a medical emergency that was reported — erroneously — as an overdose on Friday afternoon. Emergency responders from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to La Mesa Junior High School on the 26000 block of May Way at 11:51 a.m. Friday, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson ...
Zonta’s ‘Women in Service’ Nomination Forms Now Available
Accolades to Santa Clarita Valley for the many volunteer residents that assist individuals in need! Nomination forms are available for nonprofit organizations to nominate their outstanding women volunteers who will be honored at the annual Zonta Club of SCV’s 38th Women in Service luncheon Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18140 Sierra Highway.
Floating Body Found in Long Beach, Investigation Underway
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: An investigation is underway after a man was found dead, floating in Rainbow Harbor within Shoreline Village Saturday morning, Jan. 14, in the city of Long Beach. Long Beach Fire Department lifeguards and Long Beach police officers responded to the area of the 400...
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LASD seeking help in locating missing man, concern for well being
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is requesting the public’s help in locating Benjamin Raymond Fox, 48, who was last seen in Saugus. Fox is described as white, weighing approximately 260 pounds, standing at 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with green eyes, no hair, a goatee and a tattoos of Simpson characters on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Descendants of Black-Owned Beach at War Over Decision to Sell it Back to County for $20M
A family is split in two over the decision to sell a historic Los Angeles beach property. After a decision was made by the heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce to resell the Black-owned land Bruce’s Beach, back to Los Angeles County, some descendants objected to that decision. Earlier...
How can the SAPD stop criminals when the department is warring with itself?
When the Santa Ana City Council decided to impose a new contract on the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) a few weeks ago it seemed like a win but as you might imagine the SAPOA President, Gerry Serrano, is now seething and the repercussions could have a major impact on our city.
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Hospitalizations Decline, Deaths Increase
The county is currently reporting an average of 23 deaths per day, an increase of 15% from the average of 20 deaths reported per day a week ago. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,969, county case totals to 3,659,260 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 97,284 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 535.
Animal Care Advisory: Keep Pets Safe During Winter Storms
Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control offers tips on how pets can be protected and kept safe during the relentless winter storms. As the storms continue to affect Southern California, keeping dry and safe has been a goal for most families and this includes making sure that their furry family members are out of harm’s way.
Palmdale seeking applicants for planning commission
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is accepting applications for Planning Commissioner positions in all Districts. Applicants must reside in District 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 and have the ability and willingness to attend the regular meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Palmdale City Council Chamber, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.
End of meal delivery program affects thousands of LA seniors
LOS ANGELES — Twice a week when the clock strikes one o’clock, several seniors work their way to the courtyard of their South Los Angeles apartment complex. Eagerly waiting for a box packed with meals from Everytable, Joyce Thompson, who is still recovering from an organ transplant surgery, finds the strength to mingle with her girls.
Jan. 19: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Engineering Services Section Boardroom located at 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita. The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee...
Missing Man Found In Santa Clarita, Arrested For Domestic Violence
A Santa Clarita man who had been missing since New Year’s Eve was found safe Tuesday, when he was arrested after an argument with his girlfriend. At approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, Patrick James Yates, 29, was arrested after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend during an argument, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa ...
Mayor declares state of emergency in Los Angeles due to storms
Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles Friday, as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days. The declaration, effective immediately, directs the city’s Emergency Operations Organization to take steps to protect life...
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
GP of Long Beach completes Pine Ave. repaving project
South Pine Avenue, between Shoreline Drive and Seaside Way in downtown Long Beach, Calif., has been repaved ahead of the April 14-16 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The improved segment comprises Turns 6 through 8 of the iconic street circuit. The project, a financial partnership between the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach and City of Long Beach, was completed Friday.
Passenger Transported to Hospital After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision Thursday night in the city of Santa Clarita left a passenger injured in one of the vehicles.… Read more "Passenger Transported to Hospital After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision in Santa Clarita"
