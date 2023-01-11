Staff member shake-up at Erie Playhouse leads to new leadership
A shake-up of staff members at the Erie Playhouse leads to new leadership.
According to a news release, Kate Neubert-Lechner, executive of the playhouse, announced her resignation to the board of directors last week. Additionally, the youth theater and education director, Domenic Del Greco, has also announced his resignation.Two defendants file motion to release more details in Hertel & Brown case
While their replacements are being sought out, the theater has announced that Richard Davis will return to the role he once held as "producing director".
