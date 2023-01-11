ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Staff member shake-up at Erie Playhouse leads to new leadership

By Kristen Nielsen
 4 days ago

A shake-up of staff members at the Erie Playhouse leads to new leadership.

According to a news release, Kate Neubert-Lechner, executive of the playhouse, announced her resignation to the board of directors last week. Additionally, the youth theater and education director, Domenic Del Greco, has also announced his resignation.

While their replacements are being sought out, the theater has announced that Richard Davis will return to the role he once held as “producing director”.

marie
3d ago

...and still no-one is talking about WHY?!!! What led to the controversy, what was uncovered, why the resignations? Children and teens who are easily influenced are understudies+leads in many productions and were subject to whatever undercurrents were swirling around under these people. Sooo- WHAT is/was going on here? Don't just tell the parents and public the theater abruptly closed for a period as there was dissent about what? nothing? directors are resigning, new people brought in! why? what was so bad going on here other than the plainly obviously "inappropriate" production choices! We all have a right to know as this is public theatre, don't leave the public to surmise and possibly lead to many avoiding the venue altogether based on assumption.

