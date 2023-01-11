Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (January 14): Fresh rain brings new evacuations
SALINAS, Calif. — Fresh rain Saturday morning brought new evacuation orders in Monterey County. As of 1 p.m. the new Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office...
pajaronian.com
Evacuations underway after Corralitos Creek overflows again
Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies and Caltrans workers closed Holohan Road and East Lake Avenue down altogether in the area on Jan. 14 as flood water gushed from Corralitos Creek into early afternoon. Hundreds of people flocked to the banks of Salsipuedes Creek for a close look at the...
KSBW.com
Is Highway 68 still open? See the latest road information as the Salinas River floods
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas River at the Highway 68 bridged peaked around 10 a.m. on Friday and has been slowly declining ever since. This reduces the likelihood of it flooding over the bridge, or breaking levees and flooding elsewhere. Is Highway 68 Open?. Yes! As of 2 p.m....
montereycountyweekly.com
Carmel Valley again under evacuation orders as river exceeds flood stage.
Some 17,350 Monterey County residents remain impacted by evacuation orders and warnings as a new cold front arrives Saturday, Jan. 14, bringing with it reminders of caution and continued orders to residents not to return home until evacuation orders have lifted. New evacuation orders were issued at 1pm on Jan....
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (January 14): Most evacuation orders downgraded to warnings
FELTON, Calif. — Most evacuation orders made Saturday morning were downgraded to evacuation warnings in the afternoon. Highway 9 - BOU-E040, FEL-E012, FEL-E008, CRZ-E081. Soquel - CTL-E028, CTL-E029, CTL-E031, CTL-E010, CTL-E015, CTL-E014, CTL-E018, CTL-E019. Aptos - CTL-E048, CTL-E051. Watsonville - WTS-E005, WTS-E006, WTS-E018, WTS-017, WTS-E014B, WTS-E013B, WTS-E019, PAJ-E032, CRZ-E069,...
benitolink.com
Mandatory evacuation in parts of North County
Due to flooding, San Benito County again issued a mandatory evacuation for portions of North San Benito County on Jan. 14 at 3:45 pm. At time of announcement, the Veteran’s Memorial Building evacuation center remained closed. Mandatory Evacuation Lovers Lane region of Hollister. San Benito County residents the following...
San Benito County downgrades orders to warnings, evacuations orders still in effect Monterey County
Emergency evacuations are underway as the county is concerned about rising water levels in the Felton Grove area. The post San Benito County downgrades orders to warnings, evacuations orders still in effect Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Storm update: Road closures, river level, lake levels
– Heavy rain is in the forecast for today for Paso Robles. Weather Underground currently predicts .67 inches today, light rain on Sunday, and .22 inches on Monday. The season total for rainfall in the city is 16.07 inches. That is higher than the season average of 14.21 inches since 1942.
Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast
Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.
KSBW.com
San Benito County Storm Update: Evacuations reissued due to fresh rain on Saturday
Evacuation orders have been reissued in San Benito County on Saturday. The following areas are being mandated for an evacuation due to severe flooding by the county:. Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road. These areas are located south of San Felipe...
Aerial views of Salinas River flooding in Monterey County as levee breaks from overflowing water
SKY7 video shows a levee break as the Salinas River in Monterey County overflows its banks, flooding farmland in the area.
Live Updates: Wind advisory issued in SLO County, search delayed for Kyle Doan due to weather
Road closures have been issued across San Luis Obispo County due to flooding.
Paso Robles firefighters rescue man stranded on island in Salinas River
The man told rescuers that “he was exhausted and needed help.”
Residents in historic town of Spreckels eyeing Salinas River as it surpasses flood stage
SALINAS -- Residents of Spreckels, a community just south of Salinas, were keeping track of the nearby Salinas River which was past its flood stage Friday morning as yet another atmospheric river storm swept through the area.The morning began with the river level at 24.27 feet, while the flood stage is 23 feet. Forecasters expected the level to be higher Friday morning, but an updated forecast said the river was expected to crest at 24.9 feet at about 5 p.m. Friday.The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Salinas River, saying flooding is forecast in the Spreckels...
Nipomo road closed due to unstable hillside
California Highway Patrol and San Luis Obispo County Public Works closed a road in Nipomo due to an unstable hillside.
KSBW.com
Historic adobe partially collapses in downtown Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — A historic adobe in downtown Monterey partially collapsed on Saturday. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed. The building, which houses a Pacific Valley Bank branch and other businesses, is at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl streets. According to city...
NBC Bay Area
Multiple Areas of Monterey County Could Be Cut Off as Salinas River Crests
Monterey County residents were advised to prepare for major roadways to be closed due to flooding between Thursday night and Sunday morning as flood-stage water flows move through the Salinas River to the coast. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said at a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Salinas River...
Phys.org
'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits
Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. The most populous US state has been pummeled by near-record downpours over a very wet three weeks, which have...
Evacuation warning for Oceano residents expanded
An evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the area around the Arroyo Grande Creek levee and Oceano Lagoon has been expanded.
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
Comments / 0