SALINAS -- Residents of Spreckels, a community just south of Salinas, were keeping track of the nearby Salinas River which was past its flood stage Friday morning as yet another atmospheric river storm swept through the area.The morning began with the river level at 24.27 feet, while the flood stage is 23 feet. Forecasters expected the level to be higher Friday morning, but an updated forecast said the river was expected to crest at 24.9 feet at about 5 p.m. Friday.The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Salinas River, saying flooding is forecast in the Spreckels...

SPRECKELS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO