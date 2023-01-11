ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, CA

pajaronian.com

Evacuations underway after Corralitos Creek overflows again

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies and Caltrans workers closed Holohan Road and East Lake Avenue down altogether in the area on Jan. 14 as flood water gushed from Corralitos Creek into early afternoon. Hundreds of people flocked to the banks of Salsipuedes Creek for a close look at the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County Storm Update (January 14): Most evacuation orders downgraded to warnings

FELTON, Calif. — Most evacuation orders made Saturday morning were downgraded to evacuation warnings in the afternoon. Highway 9 - BOU-E040, FEL-E012, FEL-E008, CRZ-E081. Soquel - CTL-E028, CTL-E029, CTL-E031, CTL-E010, CTL-E015, CTL-E014, CTL-E018, CTL-E019. Aptos - CTL-E048, CTL-E051. Watsonville - WTS-E005, WTS-E006, WTS-E018, WTS-017, WTS-E014B, WTS-E013B, WTS-E019, PAJ-E032, CRZ-E069,...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Mandatory evacuation in parts of North County

Due to flooding, San Benito County again issued a mandatory evacuation for portions of North San Benito County on Jan. 14 at 3:45 pm. At time of announcement, the Veteran’s Memorial Building evacuation center remained closed. Mandatory Evacuation Lovers Lane region of Hollister. San Benito County residents the following...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Residents in historic town of Spreckels eyeing Salinas River as it surpasses flood stage

SALINAS -- Residents of Spreckels, a community just south of Salinas, were keeping track of the nearby Salinas River which was past its flood stage Friday morning as yet another atmospheric river storm swept through the area.The morning began with the river level at 24.27 feet, while the flood stage is 23 feet. Forecasters expected the level to be higher Friday morning, but an updated forecast said the river was expected to crest at 24.9 feet at about 5 p.m. Friday.The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Salinas River, saying flooding is forecast in the Spreckels...
SPRECKELS, CA
KSBW.com

Historic adobe partially collapses in downtown Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — A historic adobe in downtown Monterey partially collapsed on Saturday. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed. The building, which houses a Pacific Valley Bank branch and other businesses, is at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl streets. According to city...
MONTEREY, CA
Phys.org

'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits

Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. The most populous US state has been pummeled by near-record downpours over a very wet three weeks, which have...
CALIFORNIA STATE

