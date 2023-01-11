Bonnie Fay (Woods) Crawford took her first breath on June 27, 1942 and took her last breath on January 5, 2023. She was 80 years old. Bonnie was born in San Saba, TX to Jack and Mary Woods, was a fraternal twin with her brother Johnny, and had eight siblings. Bonnie married Auydane “Dick” Crawford on July 31, 1956, when she was 14 years old. Bonnie and Dick had nine children, and for many years traveled across the country following work. Bonnie and Dick eventually settled back home in San Saba, TX. Bonnie worked a majority of her life in care-giving roles at the San Saba Nursing Home, including cook, kitchen manager, nurse’s aid, and medication aid. After Dick’s debilitating stroke in 1990, Bonnie continued to care for her husband in the nursing home where she worked. Following her retirement, Bonnie moved several times to live with or near almost all of her children. They count it a blessing to have spent extended time with her. Bonnie liked playing games and was highly competitive. She especially enjoyed bingo, cards, and in her latter years completing puzzles. One of the most special experiences Bonnie had was taking a vacation to Hawaii with her best friend, Mary Steele. Bonnie fancied herself a Mrs. Fix-It and had fun using power tools and doing home renovation projects. This always made her children a little nervous. Her family will always savor the taste and memory of her homemade biscuits and fried taters.

