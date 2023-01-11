Read full article on original website
Lady Lions dominate second half in 3-0 home victory over Graham
After a scoreless first half, the Brownwood Lady Lions erupted for three goals in the final 30 minutes en route to a 3-0 non-district victory over Graham Friday night at Warren Gym. Molly Oliver scored twice for Brownwood, which improved to 5-1 on the season, while Ataleigh Constancio tacked on...
Lions catch fire in fourth quarter, rally past Graham, 70-66, in district opener
Thad Hinds scored all 17 of his points in the second half, and buried four three-pointers in the fourth period as the Brownwood Lions roared back to knock off the Graham Steers, 70-66, Friday at Warren Gym in the District 6-4A opener for both teams. “There was a great crowd...
Lady Lions shake off slow start, upend Graham, 40-36
With state-ranked Glen Rose and Stephenville composing half of their District 6-4A games, Brownwood Lady Lions 14th-year head coach Heather Hohertz knew her team’s performance against Mineral Wells and Graham would be critical to the program’s postseason aspirations. Following a 54-33 road victory over Mineral Wells Tuesday, the...
Lions soccer topples Plainview, 3-1, in finale of Lubbock tournament
LUBBOCK – The Brownwood Lions soccer team wrapped up play in the Lubbock tournament Saturday morning with their second victory in four weekend outings, topping Plainview by a 3-1 count. Caleb Nelson scored a pair of goals for Brownwood while Noah Barron chipped in a goal as well. The...
Lions soccer dealt loss, tie on second day of Lubbock tournament
LUBBOCK – After opening the Lubbock soccer tournament with a 3-1 victory over Snyder Thursday, the Brownwood Lions experienced a tie and a loss in Friday action. The Lions played El Paso Riverside to a 1-1 deadlock to begin the day, with Noah Barron scoring Brownwood’s goal. The...
Lions soccer opens Lubbock tournament with 3-1 win over Snyder
LUBBOCK – The Brownwood Lions halted a string of three straight one-goal losses with a 3-1 victory over Snyder Thursday to open play in the Lubbock soccer tournament. The Lions (2-3) received two goals from Noah Barron, while Junior Martinez tacked on a goal as well. Brownwood will resume...
Grand Champion Steer auctioned for $12,000 at 71st Brown County Youth Fair
The 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair concluded Saturday evening with the Premium Sale at the Brown County Fairgrounds. The grand champion and reserve champions among Steers, Lambs, Swine, Ag Mechanics and Home Economics received a total of $76,100 in bids. Leading the way was Ashtyn Adams’ Grand Champion Market...
Deborah Kay Kilgore
Deborah Kay Kilgore, age 69, of Zephyr, Texas, was called home to be with our Lord Thursday evening, January 12, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Monday, January 16th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Inurnment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, at a later date.
Allen Graves Reed
Allen Graves Reed, 77, of Brownwood, Texas, passes away on January 12,2023.Allen was born on February 2, 1945 to Buford Allen Reed and Kathryn Graves Reed in Montgomery City, Missouri. After Allen graduated from Montgomery County High in 1963, he went on study music at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas, and University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee. His employments included Minister of Music at Blacksburg Baptist Church in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Professor of Theory and Organ Performance at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee from 1981 until 2015, he was Professor of music and Organ Performance at Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. He also served as organist at First Baptist Church and Coggin Avenue Baptist Church in Brownwood, Texas.
Bonnie Fay Crawford
Bonnie Fay (Woods) Crawford took her first breath on June 27, 1942 and took her last breath on January 5, 2023. She was 80 years old. Bonnie was born in San Saba, TX to Jack and Mary Woods, was a fraternal twin with her brother Johnny, and had eight siblings. Bonnie married Auydane “Dick” Crawford on July 31, 1956, when she was 14 years old. Bonnie and Dick had nine children, and for many years traveled across the country following work. Bonnie and Dick eventually settled back home in San Saba, TX. Bonnie worked a majority of her life in care-giving roles at the San Saba Nursing Home, including cook, kitchen manager, nurse’s aid, and medication aid. After Dick’s debilitating stroke in 1990, Bonnie continued to care for her husband in the nursing home where she worked. Following her retirement, Bonnie moved several times to live with or near almost all of her children. They count it a blessing to have spent extended time with her. Bonnie liked playing games and was highly competitive. She especially enjoyed bingo, cards, and in her latter years completing puzzles. One of the most special experiences Bonnie had was taking a vacation to Hawaii with her best friend, Mary Steele. Bonnie fancied herself a Mrs. Fix-It and had fun using power tools and doing home renovation projects. This always made her children a little nervous. Her family will always savor the taste and memory of her homemade biscuits and fried taters.
Quarterly Professional Women’s Luncheon scheduled for Jan. 18
Professional Women’s Luncheon will be hosted at The Hideout Golf Club and Resort on Wednesday, January 18th from 11:30am-1:00pm. At the luncheon, women will hear from Lauren Moore who is a Field Representative for the Texas Department of Agriculture. The Professional Women’s Luncheon is open to all women in...
Leah Ann Geer
Leah Ann Geer, age 78, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will host a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
DIANE ADAMS: Mystery of a lost Spanish stirrup
Sometime in 1920, “north of San Saba, near the banks of the Colorado River” (somewhere slightly Southeast of Indian Creek, maybe near Regency Bridge, I am guessing) an iron stirrup of Spanish origin was discovered lying in the grass near the river.The artifact, at least at that date, still bore scroll and flower decorations on its outer side. At one time it was part of a collection of artifacts owned by author and local historian Leona Banister Bruce.
Brownwood ISD Trustees honored during School Board Recognition Month
January is School Board Recognition Month and Brownwood ISD (BISD) is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Forward, Together, which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers, and parents on behalf of students.
Billy Fred Daniel
Funeral services for Billy Fred Daniel, 88, of Mullin, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at Pompey Mountain Church in Mullin. Burial will follow at Duren Cemetery in Mills County. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 13
On Tuesday, January 10, Lt. Pete Bastardo was dispatched to the intersection of FM 45 and Hwy 377 South. This was in regard to theft of copper. Upon arrival, contact was made with a TXDOT worker, who stated five illumination poles had been broken into and copper wire removed from each one of them. Information was gathered for a report. There are no suspects to list.
Court Records 1/13/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown Count Clerk’s office from January 6 through January 12:. Lopez, George Rodriguez, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ramirez, Maria Fernando Salinas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Smith, Mckinze Leanne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Williams, Trease Wilson, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Freitas, Curtis Deandre,...
