wccsradio.com

DEP GROWING GREENER MONEY AWARDED FOR TWO LICK CREEK ASSESSMENT

Over $3.7 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will make its way to the Southwest Pennsylvania region, and some of that money will be used in Indiana County. In an announcement from the Wolf administration, the money comes from the Growing Greener Plus program. Growing Greener...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WITF

After UPMC cuts pharmacy insurance options for some plans, independent drugstores worry about future

As the clock ticked past midnight into New Year’s Day this year, thousands of Pennsylvanians lost insurance coverage for prescriptions at their corner drugstores. On Jan. 1, UPMC Health Plan narrowed pharmacy coverage for individuals and employers who bought plans through the state-run health insurance exchange, known as Pennie. UPMC said it dropped roughly half of pharmacies from its Pennie network; the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association estimates the figure approaches 70%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

INDIANA COUNTY SEES SURGE IN FLU CASES

The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its first influenza report for 2023 and cases continue to decrease. While seasonal flu activity remains high for Pennsylvania and the U.S., flu activity decreased slightly over the past few weeks, as 9,095 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 168,399. The predominant strain continues to be Type A, and it accounts for 164,653 cases in Pennsylvania. Type B flu accounts for 3,585 confirmed cases, and 161 are identified as Type U or unidentified.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

US GAS PRICE AVERAGE JUMPS WHILE PA, INDIANA COUNTY AVERAGE FALLS

While the national gas price average has gone up slightly, the statewide and countywide gas price averages went down slightly. The national average cost of a gallon of gas, according to Triple-A, is $3.29 this morning. It is an increase of a penny over last week, and eight cents over the last month. It is also a penny less than last year at this time. The statewide average is $3.63 a gallon, which is three cents less than last week and ten cents lower than last month, but is still 12 cents higher than last year.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Ty D.

Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing

Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Fetterman Hires 20 for Washington, State Offices

(Washington, DC) -- U.S. Senator John Fetterman has hired nearly 20 staff members for his Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania offices. He'd announced earlier that Adam Jentleson would be his chief of staff, Joe Pierce would be state director and Tre Easton would be legislative director. The new senator's employees in Pennsylvania will include Emilee Joseph, his new deputy state director and Christina Kauffman, who is the central Pennsylvania regional director. New State Press Secretary Nick Gavio had been part of Fetterman's Senate campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Spreadshirt's Hempfield custom clothing factory to close

A Hempfield location for the custom clothing company Spreadshirt will close and lay off workers this year, according to a state Department of Labor and Industry filing. The printing factory and office at 1572 Roseytown Road was scheduled to lay off 49 employees Monday. An additional 15 employees are scheduled to be laid off by the end of July. A hundred employees in total were employed at the facility.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to undo gas tax hike

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's gas tax automatically went up this month because of a nearly decade-old law, but the state Senate voted to stop that from happening again. The gas tax went up a few cents on Jan. 1. This is what from anything lawmakers did last year, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

