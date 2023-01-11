Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
DEP GROWING GREENER MONEY AWARDED FOR TWO LICK CREEK ASSESSMENT
Over $3.7 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will make its way to the Southwest Pennsylvania region, and some of that money will be used in Indiana County. In an announcement from the Wolf administration, the money comes from the Growing Greener Plus program. Growing Greener...
After UPMC cuts pharmacy insurance options for some plans, independent drugstores worry about future
As the clock ticked past midnight into New Year’s Day this year, thousands of Pennsylvanians lost insurance coverage for prescriptions at their corner drugstores. On Jan. 1, UPMC Health Plan narrowed pharmacy coverage for individuals and employers who bought plans through the state-run health insurance exchange, known as Pennie. UPMC said it dropped roughly half of pharmacies from its Pennie network; the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association estimates the figure approaches 70%.
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 13: Cases, hospitalizations decline
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023, there were 14,713 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 4, through Tuesday, Jan. 10. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total […]
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY SEES SURGE IN FLU CASES
The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its first influenza report for 2023 and cases continue to decrease. While seasonal flu activity remains high for Pennsylvania and the U.S., flu activity decreased slightly over the past few weeks, as 9,095 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 168,399. The predominant strain continues to be Type A, and it accounts for 164,653 cases in Pennsylvania. Type B flu accounts for 3,585 confirmed cases, and 161 are identified as Type U or unidentified.
New COVID cases, hospitalizations decline in PA. CDC scores 1 county at high level
The number of Pennsylvania counties a high COVID-19 community level fell from seven to one as of Thursday, while Centre County moved from low to medium.
wccsradio.com
US GAS PRICE AVERAGE JUMPS WHILE PA, INDIANA COUNTY AVERAGE FALLS
While the national gas price average has gone up slightly, the statewide and countywide gas price averages went down slightly. The national average cost of a gallon of gas, according to Triple-A, is $3.29 this morning. It is an increase of a penny over last week, and eight cents over the last month. It is also a penny less than last year at this time. The statewide average is $3.63 a gallon, which is three cents less than last week and ten cents lower than last month, but is still 12 cents higher than last year.
Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing
Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
WGAL
Pennsylvania state veterinarian recommends all poultry be maintained indoors to prevent spread of avian flu
Pennsylvania's state veterinarian is recommending that all poultry be maintained indoors to help prevent the spread of the avian flu. In a letter to poultry producers, Dr. Kevin Brightbill said the identification of new cases has continued across the U.S., including in the wild bird population. "These recent cases should...
As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the latest data shows a growing number of trafficking offenses have been filed in Pennsylvania in recent years. Victim advocates are asking you to know the signs.
Gov. Wolf makes Pennsylvania history with most pardons as second term wraps up
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has officially made history in Pennsylvania by signing the most pardons — including 369 final pardons this week. Wolf’s last batch of pardons as Governor brought his total to 2,540 more than double the previous number set by Gov. Ed Rendell with 1,122 pardons granted. “I have taken […]
Employee At Maryland HS 'Inadvertently' Emailed Explicit Photos To All Students
A school employee accidentally sent out sexually explicit pictures to all middle school students on a very unlucky Friday the 13th, the school confirms. The faculty member at Dr. Henry A. Wise Junior High School "inadvertently emailed a message" that contained the images to the students, with …
iheart.com
Fetterman Hires 20 for Washington, State Offices
(Washington, DC) -- U.S. Senator John Fetterman has hired nearly 20 staff members for his Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania offices. He'd announced earlier that Adam Jentleson would be his chief of staff, Joe Pierce would be state director and Tre Easton would be legislative director. The new senator's employees in Pennsylvania will include Emilee Joseph, his new deputy state director and Christina Kauffman, who is the central Pennsylvania regional director. New State Press Secretary Nick Gavio had been part of Fetterman's Senate campaign.
Penn
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Pennsylvania from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Spreadshirt's Hempfield custom clothing factory to close
A Hempfield location for the custom clothing company Spreadshirt will close and lay off workers this year, according to a state Department of Labor and Industry filing. The printing factory and office at 1572 Roseytown Road was scheduled to lay off 49 employees Monday. An additional 15 employees are scheduled to be laid off by the end of July. A hundred employees in total were employed at the facility.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to undo gas tax hike
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's gas tax automatically went up this month because of a nearly decade-old law, but the state Senate voted to stop that from happening again. The gas tax went up a few cents on Jan. 1. This is what from anything lawmakers did last year, but...
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
‘We want you to be ready’: Oregon Health Authority gives update on tripledemic spread
Oregon Health Authority is updating the public on three respiratory viruses that are pushing hospitals across the state beyond their limits.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
When will egg prices in West Virginia and Ohio drop?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
