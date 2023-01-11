Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Lions soccer topples Plainview, 3-1, in finale of Lubbock tournament
LUBBOCK – The Brownwood Lions soccer team wrapped up play in the Lubbock tournament Saturday morning with their second victory in four weekend outings, topping Plainview by a 3-1 count. Caleb Nelson scored a pair of goals for Brownwood while Noah Barron chipped in a goal as well. The...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions soccer dealt loss, tie on second day of Lubbock tournament
LUBBOCK – After opening the Lubbock soccer tournament with a 3-1 victory over Snyder Thursday, the Brownwood Lions experienced a tie and a loss in Friday action. The Lions played El Paso Riverside to a 1-1 deadlock to begin the day, with Noah Barron scoring Brownwood’s goal. The...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions catch fire in fourth quarter, rally past Graham, 70-66, in district opener
Thad Hinds scored all 17 of his points in the second half, and buried four three-pointers in the fourth period as the Brownwood Lions roared back to knock off the Graham Steers, 70-66, Friday at Warren Gym in the District 6-4A opener for both teams. “There was a great crowd...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions shake off slow start, upend Graham, 40-36
With state-ranked Glen Rose and Stephenville composing half of their District 6-4A games, Brownwood Lady Lions 14th-year head coach Heather Hohertz knew her team’s performance against Mineral Wells and Graham would be critical to the program’s postseason aspirations. Following a 54-33 road victory over Mineral Wells Tuesday, the...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions dominate second half in 3-0 home victory over Graham
After a scoreless first half, the Brownwood Lady Lions erupted for three goals in the final 30 minutes en route to a 3-0 non-district victory over Graham Friday night at Warren Gym. Molly Oliver scored twice for Brownwood, which improved to 5-1 on the season, while Ataleigh Constancio tacked on...
brownwoodnews.com
Grand Champion Steer auctioned for $12,000 at 71st Brown County Youth Fair
The 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair concluded Saturday evening with the Premium Sale at the Brown County Fairgrounds. The grand champion and reserve champions among Steers, Lambs, Swine, Ag Mechanics and Home Economics received a total of $76,100 in bids. Leading the way was Ashtyn Adams’ Grand Champion Market...
koxe.com
Allen Graves Reed, 77, of Brownwood
Allen Graves Reed, 77, of Brownwood, Texas, passes away on January 12, 2023. Allen was born on February 2, 1945 to Buford Allen Reed and Kathryn Graves Reed in Montgomery City, Missouri. After Allen graduated from Montgomery County High in 1963, he went on study music at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas, and University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee. His employments included Minister of Music at Blacksburg Baptist Church in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Professor of Theory and Organ Performance at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee from 1981 until 2015, he was Professor of music and Organ Performance at Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. He also served as organist at First Baptist Church and Coggin Avenue Baptist Church in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Deborah Kay Kilgore
Deborah Kay Kilgore, age 69, of Zephyr, Texas, was called home to be with our Lord Thursday evening, January 12, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Monday, January 16th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Inurnment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, at a later date.
koxe.com
J.C. Perry, 76, of Brownwood
A graveside funeral service for John Cleveland “J.C.” Perry, age 76, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the Center City Cemetery in Mills County. J.C. passed from this life on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Brownwood. J.C. was born on October...
San Angelo LIVE!
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
koxe.com
Joyce Day, 85
Joyce Lucille Day, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Greenleaf Cemetery, officiated by Tony King. Joyce was born April 25, 1937 to Carrol...
brownwoodnews.com
Milton Garrett
Milton Garrett, age 86, of Brownwood, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. A memorial service is currently pending with Heartland Funeral Home.
brownwoodnews.com
Quarterly Professional Women’s Luncheon scheduled for Jan. 18
Professional Women’s Luncheon will be hosted at The Hideout Golf Club and Resort on Wednesday, January 18th from 11:30am-1:00pm. At the luncheon, women will hear from Lauren Moore who is a Field Representative for the Texas Department of Agriculture. The Professional Women’s Luncheon is open to all women in...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County 4-H News: Jan. 12
16 – Extension Office Closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day. 17 – Consumer Decision Making Information Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office. 22 – 4-H Photography Information Meeting 3:00pm at the Extension Office. CONSUMER DECISION MAKING INFORMATIONAL MEETING. Consumer Decision Making educates participants on becoming smart...
brownwoodnews.com
Leah Ann Geer
Leah Ann Geer, age 78, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will host a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
brownwoodnews.com
Alice Self
Alice Self, age 89, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will host a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood ISD Trustees honored during School Board Recognition Month
January is School Board Recognition Month and Brownwood ISD (BISD) is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Forward, Together, which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers, and parents on behalf of students.
Harp Design Co. of 'Fixer Upper' fame set to close its doors
Clint Harp, owner of Harp Design Co. and frequent collaborator of Chip and Joanna Gaines, announced Thursday night his Waco business will close its doors.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Legislative Day scheduled for Feb. 8
Business and community representatives will travel to Austin to meet with elected officials, commissioners and lawmakers as the new legislative session gets underway. This trip is vital for Brown County as we continue to develop relationships with state lawmakers. This is a chance to talk with lawmakers face to face in Austin.
