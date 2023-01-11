Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash. Sun Prairie PD said drivers should avoid US HWY 151 northbound near exit 100 (Grand Ave.) through exit 101 (W. Main St.). Just before 9:30 p.m., the...
nbc15.com
Officials find stolen vehicle, arrest 2 in Dane Co. traffic stop operation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers across several agencies worked together Thursday in Dane County to arrest two suspects and recover a stolen vehicle. Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets and the Wisconsin State Patrol all took part in a four-hour joint proactive traffic operation Thursday, officials said.
fortatkinsononline.com
Driver found dead in crash after evading Jefferson County deputy
A man is dead after fleeing from police and crashing his vehicle. According to information released Friday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy approached a parked vehicle to perform a check near the intersection of county roads Q and B in the town of Aztalan. Contact was...
nbc15.com
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy
TOWN OF AZTALAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was killed in a crash after fleeing from a deputy in Jefferson County. A Jefferson’s County Sheriff’s Deputy checked in on a car with only one person inside in the Town of Aztalan Friday night. The deputy said he smelled...
nbc15.com
Man arrested in Columbia Co. after stealing vehicle with sleeping woman inside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested in Columbia County early Saturday morning after stealing a vehicle with a sleeping woman inside. Just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls from an adult female reporting that she was being driven around by an unknown male and did not know where they were going.
Teen arrested following convenience store burglary, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison arrested a 16-year-old boy they said took cigars and vape cartridges from an east side convenience store during a burglary earlier this week. The burglary happened just before 12:10 a.m. Thursday at the Open Pantry convenience store in the 1400 block of Pflaum Road. Police said the store had its front door shattered. In...
One person dies in crash after fleeing from police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — One person is dead following a crash near Fort Atkinson late Friday night. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped to check on a car parked near the intersection of County Road Q and County Road B in the Town of Aztalan shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, according to a press release. After the deputy contacted...
nbc15.com
Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot to plead in 11 cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer will learn his fate at the end of the month in the nearly one dozen cases against him. Katoine Richardson will return to a...
stoughtonnews.com
Two arrests made during multi-department operation
Two men were arrested on a variety of charges on Thursday, Jan. 12 during a joint law enforcement operation involving multiple departments, including the Stoughton Police Department. According to a Thursday, Jan. 12 news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, over the past several years, county law enforcement agencies...
Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire overnight, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were hit by bullets in Beloit overnight, the city’s police department said. Police officers were called to the 800 blocks of both Fifth Street and Bluff Street for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers found several spent shell casings in the area....
seehafernews.com
Janesville Man Facing Tenth OWI Charge After Traffic Stop In Liquor Store Parking Lot
A man from Janesville is facing his tenth OWI charge. Police say Daniel Gerblick was pulled over in a liquor store parking lot on Memorial Drive Tuesday morning. They say he failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for OWI, operating after suspension, and having open intoxicants in a car.
One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 69 near New Glarus
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — One person died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 north of New Glarus Friday morning, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Highway 69 near Highland Drive. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Peter Weix of New Glarus was...
Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed Kody Newman
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman in December. Officers responded to the area of Business 20 West and W. Lily Creek Road around 2:49 p.m. on December 30th for reports of a car vs. pedestrian traffic crash, […]
Woman’s car is stolen just after she moved into new Rockford apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old Rockford woman had just moved into her new apartment when thieves broke in and stole both her car and her sense of security. The move to the apartment on Rome Avenue was Destiny Robins first, out of her parents’ home. On Tuesday, while she was in bed, she heard […]
nbc15.com
JPD: Janesville man faces 10th OWI after girlfriend calls police
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man faces his tenth OWI after his girlfriend alerted police that he was intoxicated and driving off. According to the Janesville Police Department, she called police around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and officers responded to the 1400 block of Hamilton Ave. to meet her. She explained that he was intoxicated and driving a gray Toyota Camry.
Police say Beloit driver ran stop sign, hit by semi, bounced into house, drove off
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which an SUV ran a stop sign and was hit by a semi, bounced off a house, and drove off. According to police, the incident happened sometime on Wednesday but did not provide a location or exact time of the crash. The Chevrolet […]
Convenience store door smashed overnight, cigars and vape cartridges stolen
An east side convenience store had its front door shattered as someone stole cigars and vaping cartridges overnight, Madison police said Thursday morning.
3 arrested, stolen vehicle recovered as part of vehicle theft crackdown, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says
MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers arrested three people and recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday as part of an effort to crack down on vehicle thefts in the Madison area, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said officers from more than a dozen agencies took part in a “joint proactive traffic operation” over...
nbc15.com
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange were shut down over the noon hour following a traffic incident. While only the westbound lanes were closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera showed major delays for drivers heading in both directions as westbound drivers were trying to turnaround and head east. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
Rockford woman found dead in Christmas Eve house fire identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The woman who was found dead in a Christmas Eve house fire in the 3600 of Huffman Boulevard has been identified as 61-year-old Debra Lamb. Winnebago County Chief Deputy Coroner Matthew Lane said in a release that the cause of Lamb’s death is still pending further studies and toxicology testing. The fire […]
