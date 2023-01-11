ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

nbc15.com

Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash. Sun Prairie PD said drivers should avoid US HWY 151 northbound near exit 100 (Grand Ave.) through exit 101 (W. Main St.). Just before 9:30 p.m., the...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Officials find stolen vehicle, arrest 2 in Dane Co. traffic stop operation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers across several agencies worked together Thursday in Dane County to arrest two suspects and recover a stolen vehicle. Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets and the Wisconsin State Patrol all took part in a four-hour joint proactive traffic operation Thursday, officials said.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Man arrested in Columbia Co. after stealing vehicle with sleeping woman inside

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested in Columbia County early Saturday morning after stealing a vehicle with a sleeping woman inside. Just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls from an adult female reporting that she was being driven around by an unknown male and did not know where they were going.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One person dies in crash after fleeing from police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — One person is dead following a crash near Fort Atkinson late Friday night. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped to check on a car parked near the intersection of County Road Q and County Road B in the Town of Aztalan shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, according to a press release. After the deputy contacted...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot to plead in 11 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer will learn his fate at the end of the month in the nearly one dozen cases against him. Katoine Richardson will return to a...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Two arrests made during multi-department operation

Two men were arrested on a variety of charges on Thursday, Jan. 12 during a joint law enforcement operation involving multiple departments, including the Stoughton Police Department. According to a Thursday, Jan. 12 news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, over the past several years, county law enforcement agencies...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

JPD: Janesville man faces 10th OWI after girlfriend calls police

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man faces his tenth OWI after his girlfriend alerted police that he was intoxicated and driving off. According to the Janesville Police Department, she called police around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and officers responded to the 1400 block of Hamilton Ave. to meet her. She explained that he was intoxicated and driving a gray Toyota Camry.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

3 arrested, stolen vehicle recovered as part of vehicle theft crackdown, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers arrested three people and recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday as part of an effort to crack down on vehicle thefts in the Madison area, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said officers from more than a dozen agencies took part in a “joint proactive traffic operation” over...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange were shut down over the noon hour following a traffic incident. While only the westbound lanes were closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera showed major delays for drivers heading in both directions as westbound drivers were trying to turnaround and head east. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
MIDDLETON, WI

