Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban
The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
Supreme Court expands gun rights and here’s what that means in states
A Wednesday statement from Supreme Court justices shines light on how the court’s summer gun control ruling could impact states going forward.
Maine Democratic Representatives oppose House Republican anti-abortion bills
Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree is speaking out and voting against new House Republican legislation to restrict abortion rights. Pingree, a Democrat representing Maine’s 1st Congressional District, opposed a pair of bills that came up for votes on the U.S. House floor on Wednesday. One bill, known as the “Born-Alive...
Supreme Court asked to step in on New York concealed carry firearm law
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to allow a new state law that places restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm to stay in effect while legal challenges play out.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision
Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
South Carolina’s Supreme Court Becomes First Top State Judiciary to Strike Down Abortion Law After SCOTUS Overturned Roe v. Wade
In a 3-2 ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s restrictive abortion law Thursday, making the Palmetto State’s judiciary the first top state court to throw out a post-Dobbs abortion ban. The law at issue, South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, bans...
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
As Illinois Approves Assault Weapons Ban, Here Are the Other States That Have Similar Laws
Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday have approved a new law that will ban the sale, manufacture and ownership of assault weapons beginning in Jan. 2024, a move applauded by gun control groups and vehemently opposed by conservative groups. The new law, which will be signed into law by Illinois Gov. J.B....
Justice Gorsuch joins three liberal justices on Supreme Court’s Title 42 decision
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch formed an unlikely alliance with the high court’s three liberal justices on Tuesday in breaking with the majority’s decision to temporarily keep the Title 42 border policy in place. “The current border crisis is not a COVID crisis,” Gorsuch said in his dissent, joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. “Courts…
Minnesota Senator Says Pot Will Be Legalized This Year
People will certainly argue, some may shout, but one Minnesota DFL Senator says pot will be legalized this year. What's the Actual Bill Introduced to Legalize Adult-Use Pot?. You can read the entire bill here: (click to download H. F. No. 100 PDF), but here's the start of the bill certain to cause a lot of debate across Minnesota in 2023.
South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
Demand for Concealed Carry Gun Permits Soars in South Carolina As Georgia and Neighboring States Abandon Permits
On December 30, it was reported that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has witnessed a radical increase in the number of concealed carry firearm permits that are being applied for. Permits were made free of charge earlier this year, but the freedom to carry guns openly in the state is only allowed to those with a permit.
Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit
The justices on Wednesday turned away a plea by the law's challengers.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency.
Florida lawmaker proposes banning release of balloons outdoors without court approval
A bill was proposed in Florida banning most releases of balloons, unless residents can get a court to allow it.
Oregon Supreme Court rules unanimous jury requirement applies to older cases
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Supreme Court ruled Friday that the requirement of unanimous jury verdicts in serious criminal cases applies to older cases, as well as those still on appeal, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced. "In doing so, the court acknowledged that Oregon law had not been clear...
North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down voter ID, upholds new electoral maps
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – There will be no voter ID law in North Carolina – at least for the moment if Senate Leader Phil Berger has anything to say about it. And the new electoral districts, designed by court-appointed special masters last spring to replace the General Assembly’s gerrymandered districts, will remain in place. The […]
