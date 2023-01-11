ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight assists, while Walker Kessler finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. After trailing by double digits for much of the game, Utah took its first lead at 115-114 on Kessler’s tip-in basket with 33 seconds left.
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Philadelphia

Mac McClung Accepts NBA Slam Dunk Contest Invitation, Per Report

Blue Coats' McClung reportedly accepts NBA Slam Dunk Contest invitation originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers organization is set to have an unconventional entrant in the Slam Dunk Contest. Delaware Blue Coats guard Mac McClung has accepted an invitation to participate in this year’s contest, The Athletic’s Shams...
NBC Philadelphia

2022-23 NBA Midseason Awards Odds for ROY, DPOY, Sixth Man, More

NBA midseason awards odds for ROY, DPOY, sixth man, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The talent level in the NBA is as even as it’s ever been. Though parity remains an evergreen theme as the season progresses, it’s not because teams are short on talent – it’s actually the opposite.
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Capitals: Travis Konecny Hat Trick Cools Off Washington

Flyers build some more with a statement type of win over Capitals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Flyers cooled off another hot team by beating the Capitals, 5-3, Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Travis Konecny scored an empty-net goal to seal the victory and punctuate a...
