The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO