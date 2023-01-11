Read full article on original website
The 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Will Be In Lake Charles!
Louisiana is the largest commercial fishery in the United States, producing over 850 million pounds of seafood annually from the Gulf of Mexico. The Bayou State is only 2nd to Alaska for producing the biggest volume of seafood by state. The Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board (LSPMB) wants to keep it that way!
Chase Hartley Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
Whether you are a child with no warm coat during the winter, a stray dog, or just a complete stranger in a time of need, consider yourself blessed if you cross paths with Chase Hartley. It was actually Chase's wife Jennifer who told us of his heroism and how grateful...
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
iheart.com
SNAP Benefits In Louisiana To Be Reduced To Pre-Pandemic Amounts In March
February will be the final month of the emergency allotments for SNAP, enacted to help families during the peak of the pandemic. The Food and Nutrition Service of the Department of Agriculture says the emergency allotments allowed families to receive the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size. Beginning...
khn.org
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
marinelink.com
Port of South Louisiana Buys Avondale Global Gateway
The Avondale Global Gateway is a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard. (Photo: Port of South Louisiana) The Port of South Louisiana (Port SL) said it has reached a deal with T. Parker Host to buy the Avondale Global Gateway, a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard.
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?
You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
KNOE TV8
LDAF: 26 LA horses clinically affected, 20 dead due to food contamination
CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cautioning horse owners not to feed their herds contaminated food that caused illnesses and even deaths in horses in Louisiana. The FDA has found that the food contains what appears to be fur and animal tissues. The food is...
Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
Should Louisiana Pass an 'Emergency Lane' Law?
What happens when traffic is tied up on the basin bridge? No traffic can get through. Could a new law help make certain emergency vehicles can get through?
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
KTBS
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Louisiana
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Louisiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which parish has the shortest life expectancy in Louisiana.
Louisiana City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
brproud.com
Louisiana’s homicide rate second-highest in US, report shows
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana follows behind Mississippi in the highest homicide rates in the nation. The state of Louisiana has 19.9 homicides per 100,000 people, according to a study based on 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total population in Louisiana was 4,657,757, according to 2020 census data.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
We now know where $30,000 in Mega Millions winners were purchased in Louisiana. Three different tickets make three different $10,000 winners.
theadvocate.com
Egg prices are soaring. Here's why, and how it's affecting Louisiana pocketbooks.
Skipper Jones, owner of Shoppers Value Foods, has been watching the price of eggs on a daily basis for a long time. Clint Caldwell, general manager of Shoppers Value, says neither he nor Jones has ever seen anything like what's happening now with the price of eggs. "It's crazy," Caldwell...
