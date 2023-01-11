ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Will Be In Lake Charles!

Louisiana is the largest commercial fishery in the United States, producing over 850 million pounds of seafood annually from the Gulf of Mexico. The Bayou State is only 2nd to Alaska for producing the biggest volume of seafood by state. The Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board (LSPMB) wants to keep it that way!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Port of South Louisiana Buys Avondale Global Gateway

The Avondale Global Gateway is a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard. (Photo: Port of South Louisiana) The Port of South Louisiana (Port SL) said it has reached a deal with T. Parker Host to buy the Avondale Global Gateway, a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard.
LOUISIANA STATE
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?

You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
LOUISIANA STATE
Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?

After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana’s homicide rate second-highest in US, report shows

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana follows behind Mississippi in the highest homicide rates in the nation. The state of Louisiana has 19.9 homicides per 100,000 people, according to a study based on 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total population in Louisiana was 4,657,757, according to 2020 census data.
LOUISIANA STATE
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
