ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner

CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
NASHUA, NH
WGME

Heavy rain and mountain snow headed to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- A storm system moves into Maine Thursday, with snow changing to rain as we head into Thursday night. The biggest snow totals will be in the mountains, with the biggest rain totals at the coast. Quieter weather returns as we head into the weekend. Temperatures start out cool...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Division changes could be coming to fall sports in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – There could be some changes to several high school fall sports beginning next season. The MPA's classification committee is mulling over a proposal that would add a fifth class in soccer, which would be 8-person soccer for some of the smaller schools. Volleyball would add a...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Gov. Mills cuts ribbon for new Maine Law building in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills was in Portland Thursday to take part in the ribbon cutting for a new Maine Law building as part of her new budget for Maine's law system. The new building is home to the University of Maine School of Law. By renovating the building,...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Respected Maine journalist Chris Rose has died

PORTLAND, Maine — It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the loss of respected Maine journalist Chris Rose, who died Wednesday following a cardiac event. Chris began his television news career in Worcester, Massachusetts, and as a writer and producer at WBZ-TV in Boston before he joined NEWS CENTER Maine, where he shared his talents for more than 30 years.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainer cashes in $1 million lottery ticket

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A Mainer bought a $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket from the 7-11 in Kittery and it paid off in seven figures. The Kittery resident’s ticket was worth a cool million dollars, according to the Maine Lottery. The Maine Lottery says it was the largest single...
KITTERY, ME
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman makes grand gesture to son and grandson after starting new year by hitting on $1 million state lottery scratch ticket

A Massachusetts woman started the year off right by hitting big money on a state lottery scratch ticket and she already plans to make a big gesture towards her son and grandson. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Ivy Veal-Sanders is the Massachusetts State Lottery’s first $1 million prize winner...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine farmers face new challenges due to high prices

The Augusta Civic Center is set for another busy day for the Agriculture Trade Show. It's a way for farmers to connect and find new opportunities. Some local farmers say they are facing challenges due to high prices. They say it starts with high fuel costs and trickles down from there.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Snow and rain on tap to end the week in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Typical January weather is in store for Maine on Wednesday with cool temperatures. Active weather arrives Thursday, starting as snow, and then changing to rain for most of the state Thursday night. Quieter weather returns for this weekend. Wednesday will be sunny and on the colder side. Highs...
MAINE STATE
WGME

A very small snail is attacking Maine's growing seaweed farms

(BDN) -- Maine researchers are on the lookout this winter for a tiny snail that could potentially cause big headaches for the state’s burgeoning kelp farms. As kelp farms continue to expand along the coast, scientists and farmers are starting to notice Lacuna vincta, a scarcely studied snail smaller than an M&M that has been biting into farmers’ profits. Researchers at the University of New England have set out to learn more about the creature in an effort to help the industry prevent future infestations.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Gov. Mills to unveil biennial budget

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills will unveil her two-year state budget proposal in Augusta on Wednesday. This comes a week after she was inaugurated for her second term. According to the Revenue Forecasting Committee, Maine is projected to receive $10.5 billion in revenue for Fiscal Years 2024-2025 and $11.6 billion in revenue for Fiscal Years 2026-2027.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Gov. Mills' budget proposal invests in health care, housing, and more

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills unveiled her two-year state budget proposal in Augusta on Wednesday. She says the proposal continues the free community college initiative and invests in health care, housing, and infrastructure. According to Mills, the proposal does not raise taxes and leaves the Rainy Day Fund untouched.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Marden’s Store Location Closes Suddenly

Most of us have always believed that Marden's is one of the hidden gem businesses of the state. For those who are not familiar with the regional chain, they are discount stores, but it is not loaded with junk that you'd never want to buy. These stores are freighted with so much amazing merchandise. They have everything from clothing, to furniture, to appliances, to high end electronics. And yes, all of this stuff is sold at a great discount.
RUMFORD, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy