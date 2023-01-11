Read full article on original website
Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner
CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
Is This the Luckiest Store in New Hampshire for Lottery Tickets?
For the second time in less than three months, there's a major lottery jackpot up for grabs that's worth over $1 billion. Back in November, the Powerball reached almost a $2 billion jackpot. Tomorrow night (Tuesday, January 10), another Mega Millions drawing will take place which could score a Mainer,...
As Maine releases proposed sports wagering rules, first bets still months away
AUGUSTA (WGME/AP) -- Sports gambling in Maine took one step closer to reality Wednesday as proposed rule and regulations were released, but it could still take months or even a year before the first bets are placed. The law adopted by state lawmakers went into effect in August, but the...
Heavy rain and mountain snow headed to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A storm system moves into Maine Thursday, with snow changing to rain as we head into Thursday night. The biggest snow totals will be in the mountains, with the biggest rain totals at the coast. Quieter weather returns as we head into the weekend. Temperatures start out cool...
Division changes could be coming to fall sports in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – There could be some changes to several high school fall sports beginning next season. The MPA's classification committee is mulling over a proposal that would add a fifth class in soccer, which would be 8-person soccer for some of the smaller schools. Volleyball would add a...
Gov. Mills cuts ribbon for new Maine Law building in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills was in Portland Thursday to take part in the ribbon cutting for a new Maine Law building as part of her new budget for Maine's law system. The new building is home to the University of Maine School of Law. By renovating the building,...
Respected Maine journalist Chris Rose has died
PORTLAND, Maine — It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the loss of respected Maine journalist Chris Rose, who died Wednesday following a cardiac event. Chris began his television news career in Worcester, Massachusetts, and as a writer and producer at WBZ-TV in Boston before he joined NEWS CENTER Maine, where he shared his talents for more than 30 years.
Recreational marijuana has big year in Maine, sales nearly double in 2022
PORTLAND (WGME) – It was a big year in Maine for recreational marijuana, with the sale of recreational cannabis products nearly doubling in 2022. It took four years to start selling recreational marijuana in Maine from the time voters legalized it. Even as the price dropped, revenues continued to...
Mainer cashes in $1 million lottery ticket
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A Mainer bought a $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket from the 7-11 in Kittery and it paid off in seven figures. The Kittery resident’s ticket was worth a cool million dollars, according to the Maine Lottery. The Maine Lottery says it was the largest single...
Second Maine shelter takes in dogs from suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook says they have taken in two dogs who were rescued from a suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina. The two dogs named Barney and Saphira were among the 275 dogs saved by the Humane Society of the...
Massachusetts woman makes grand gesture to son and grandson after starting new year by hitting on $1 million state lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman started the year off right by hitting big money on a state lottery scratch ticket and she already plans to make a big gesture towards her son and grandson. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Ivy Veal-Sanders is the Massachusetts State Lottery’s first $1 million prize winner...
Maine ice fishing derbies are being canceled because the ice isn't safe
(BDN) -- Most of Maine barely has any snow to enjoy the outdoors — and adding insult to injury is the limited amount of safe ice on many of the state’s lakes and ponds forcing the cancellation of local ice fishing derbies. So far this winter, warm temperatures...
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Maine farmers face new challenges due to high prices
The Augusta Civic Center is set for another busy day for the Agriculture Trade Show. It's a way for farmers to connect and find new opportunities. Some local farmers say they are facing challenges due to high prices. They say it starts with high fuel costs and trickles down from there.
Snow and rain on tap to end the week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Typical January weather is in store for Maine on Wednesday with cool temperatures. Active weather arrives Thursday, starting as snow, and then changing to rain for most of the state Thursday night. Quieter weather returns for this weekend. Wednesday will be sunny and on the colder side. Highs...
A very small snail is attacking Maine's growing seaweed farms
(BDN) -- Maine researchers are on the lookout this winter for a tiny snail that could potentially cause big headaches for the state’s burgeoning kelp farms. As kelp farms continue to expand along the coast, scientists and farmers are starting to notice Lacuna vincta, a scarcely studied snail smaller than an M&M that has been biting into farmers’ profits. Researchers at the University of New England have set out to learn more about the creature in an effort to help the industry prevent future infestations.
Gov. Mills to unveil biennial budget
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills will unveil her two-year state budget proposal in Augusta on Wednesday. This comes a week after she was inaugurated for her second term. According to the Revenue Forecasting Committee, Maine is projected to receive $10.5 billion in revenue for Fiscal Years 2024-2025 and $11.6 billion in revenue for Fiscal Years 2026-2027.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Maine
Maine is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Maine!
Gov. Mills' budget proposal invests in health care, housing, and more
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills unveiled her two-year state budget proposal in Augusta on Wednesday. She says the proposal continues the free community college initiative and invests in health care, housing, and infrastructure. According to Mills, the proposal does not raise taxes and leaves the Rainy Day Fund untouched.
Maine Marden’s Store Location Closes Suddenly
Most of us have always believed that Marden's is one of the hidden gem businesses of the state. For those who are not familiar with the regional chain, they are discount stores, but it is not loaded with junk that you'd never want to buy. These stores are freighted with so much amazing merchandise. They have everything from clothing, to furniture, to appliances, to high end electronics. And yes, all of this stuff is sold at a great discount.
