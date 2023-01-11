ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kauai County, HI

First Alert Forecast: High surf warning issued for largest northwest swell of the season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far is forecast to bring massive and dangerous waves to north and west shores Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning from midnight Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui.
This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii

Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
