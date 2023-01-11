Read full article on original website
Giant surf following water rescues on Kauai
After an ocean rescue on Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Kauai Fire Department is warning the public of hazardous ocean conditions.
A Sweeping Plan To Reinvent Kauai’s Oldest Hospital Is ‘Getting Close To The Vision’
Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital was built in 1917 to isolate and treat people diagnosed with tuberculosis. Once admitted, patients were not permitted to leave. Set on a green bluff overlooking the Kapaa coast, the hospital had its own dairy, hog farm and wood shop — self-sufficiency measures to contain the spread of contagious disease.
hawaiinewsnow.com
NTSB: Pilot reported ‘lack of power’ before single-engine plane crashed near Lihue Airport
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NTSB released new details into a plane crash on Kauai that injured a father and son last month. A Beech 77 plane went down at the Lihue Airport on Dec. 15. The NTSB said the pilot reported a “lack of power” to the control tower before...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: High surf warning issued for largest northwest swell of the season
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far is forecast to bring massive and dangerous waves to north and west shores Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning from midnight Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui.
Special flavor to Chinese New Year celebration on Kauai
The event will take place on Friday, Jan. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Shops at Kukui‘ula on Ala Kalanikaumaka Street.
Kauai visitor dies in an attempt to save 2 swimmers
The two swimmers made it safely to shore but Jakubowicz became unresponsive in the water and was brought to shore by local surfers.
BEAT OF HAWAII
This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii
Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
