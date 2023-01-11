Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Bulldogs' Malaki Starks moonlights as Your Pie pizza chef
ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett is not the only member of the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs to dabble in the restaurant game. Thursday evening in Athens, 5-star freshman safety Malaki Starks prepared some pizza at Your Pie’s original Athens Beechwood location. Starks’ specialty is the “Mala-Pie,” which includes...
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA fans pouring into Athens ahead of championship celebration
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA’s Sanford Stadium will be filled with thousands of fans Saturday celebrating the football team’s massive victory against Texas Christian University. Kristy Rahn drove all the way from Jacksonville, Florida, to Athens on Friday to make sure she’d be part of the...
Why this was the best Georgia team of all time
Former Fox 5 sports anchor Bill Hartman joined Sam & Greg on Saturday morning ahead of the Georgia parade in Athens to discuss why the 2022 edition of the Dawgs are the best ever.
Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama
The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs parade: Thousands gather in Athens to celebrate back-to-back national titles
ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs are celebrating back-to-back national championships with fans on Saturday in Athens. Georgia became the first major college football program in a decade to repeat as champs with a victory over the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs. Thousands of fans made the pilgrimage to Athens...
UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A
The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett reflects on championship run, calls out Georgia fans: 'Screw it, we got 2 rings'
Stetson Bennett was front and center on Saturday at Georgia’s national championship celebration event, and had a chance to reflect on his storied career at Georgia. “I keep trying to tell people I just did what I thought was right every day,” he said. “If you think you should do that, I think everybody should do it.”
What the 2022 Season Proved About Todd Monken
Another season in the books and another season of offensive genius shown by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Last season for Georgia, a lot of the talk around the program was centered around the Bulldogs' immensely talented defense, and rightfully so. This year, the defense was still highly ...
dawgnation.com
Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock considers future, receivers room in flux
ATHENS —Georgia football is transitioning right before the eyes of its fans with the annual comings and goings of players moving on to the NFL and early signees easing into the program. The transfer portal has added a new dimension, however and fans still aren’t exactly sure what to...
Georgia Coaches hit Ground Running as Recruiting Contact Period Begins
Although the 2023 National Championship is barely a week old, the Georgia coaching staff has already turned its attention to the future.
dawgnation.com
Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs. Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect...
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA’s Red & Black publishes championship paper for fans
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hot off the presses, UGA’s student newspaper published the highly anticipated championship edition of the Red & Black on Thursday. The cover of the paper reads, GLORY, GLORY. “Well, I mostly wanted to get it because I wanted to frame it for my...
tigerdroppings.com
Mark Richt Asked If Georgia Can Win 3-Straight National Titles
During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, former Georgia head coach Mark Richt was asked about the Bulldogs' chances of winning a third straight national title... "It'll be tough, but the one thing they have, as you know, is great players," Richt said. "Just to get playing time, you better be ready to get after it every single day and take care of business. The thing that Georgia’s got now and similar to what we had at Florida State, we had kids that would stay and be a little patient and not just bolt every time something went wrong."
Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia
Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
PETA demands Georgia retire Uga mascot; school responds
The focus of the college football and broader world is on Georgia after it won a second-straight national championship and now some of that attention is coming from an unlikely source: PETA. The animal rights organization is going public with its request that Georgia stop using a live Bulldog as ...
Five Star set to Visit Athens for National Championship Parade
5 star EDGE prospect Eddrick Houston will be an Athens this Saturday as Georgia celebrates its 2nd straight National Title
dawgnation.com
Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer
A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
dawgnation.com
The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart usually doesn’t care at all what the media has to write or say about his program. It’s not his job to do PR for his football team. But the Georgia head coach, fresh off winning a second-straight title, wanted to make sure that Georgia fans out there knew just how important the scout team was for the Bulldogs.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs championship parade forecast: Prepare for chilly, breezy day in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. - The weather forecast for the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade on Saturday afternoon looks sunny but chilly. It should be dry for parade watchers. The high on Saturday in Athens is near 48 degrees. Temperatures are expected to drop Friday night and the wind gusts should weaken. The...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Set Records During 2022 National Championship Season
Real Georgia Fans Don’t Miss the Dawg Post Newsletter - Sign up now!. ATHENS The latest national championship Georgia squad established memorable performances that will be included in the NCAA, College Football Playoff (CFP) and Bulldog record books from their historic 15-0 campaign. A few highlights worth noting include:
