ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia Bulldogs' Malaki Starks moonlights as Your Pie pizza chef

ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett is not the only member of the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs to dabble in the restaurant game. Thursday evening in Athens, 5-star freshman safety Malaki Starks prepared some pizza at Your Pie’s original Athens Beechwood location. Starks’ specialty is the “Mala-Pie,” which includes...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans pouring into Athens ahead of championship celebration

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA’s Sanford Stadium will be filled with thousands of fans Saturday celebrating the football team’s massive victory against Texas Christian University. Kristy Rahn drove all the way from Jacksonville, Florida, to Athens on Friday to make sure she’d be part of the...
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A

The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

What the 2022 Season Proved About Todd Monken

Another season in the books and another season of offensive genius shown by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Last season for Georgia, a lot of the talk around the program was centered around the Bulldogs' immensely talented defense, and rightfully so. This year, the defense was still highly ...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA’s Red & Black publishes championship paper for fans

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hot off the presses, UGA’s student newspaper published the highly anticipated championship edition of the Red & Black on Thursday. The cover of the paper reads, GLORY, GLORY. “Well, I mostly wanted to get it because I wanted to frame it for my...
ATHENS, GA
tigerdroppings.com

Mark Richt Asked If Georgia Can Win 3-Straight National Titles

During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, former Georgia head coach Mark Richt was asked about the Bulldogs' chances of winning a third straight national title... "It'll be tough, but the one thing they have, as you know, is great players," Richt said. "Just to get playing time, you better be ready to get after it every single day and take care of business. The thing that Georgia’s got now and similar to what we had at Florida State, we had kids that would stay and be a little patient and not just bolt every time something went wrong."
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia

Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ELBERTON, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer

A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Set Records During 2022 National Championship Season

Real Georgia Fans Don’t Miss the Dawg Post Newsletter - Sign up now!. ATHENS The latest national championship Georgia squad established memorable performances that will be included in the NCAA, College Football Playoff (CFP) and Bulldog record books from their historic 15-0 campaign. A few highlights worth noting include:
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy