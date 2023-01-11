Read full article on original website
jack davis
2d ago
if you cover the cover it with solar panels, you stop the rain from soaking in more run off, you cool the ground so you change the climate it already happen Africa
Reply
2
Related
rtands.com
Union Pacific Completes Multi-Year Texas Siding Projects to Expedite Track Speed
East of Dallas, Union Pacific recently completed a multi-year infrastructure project that started in December 2020. In order to improve the state's rail potential, the Class 1 has had 12 construction, rail, signal, surface, and tie teams working on a wide range of track projects. Union Pacific teams built 7.5...
navarrocountygazette.com
Corsicana’s Skatarama is Up For Sale
In the 1980s and 1990s, the Skatarama building, located at 303 S. Seventh Street, was a popular hangout for Corsicana youth. The building itself remained closed for several years, frozen in time. The disco ball and stars than adorned the rink during many a Gen-Xer’s teenage years still hang from the ceiling, and at least 200 pair of dusty skates from the era still sit abandoned in the racks, waiting for use.
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to apply
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. This week the Moody Foundation awarded $4.99 million to the Highland Park Independent School District (HPISD) in Dallas.
WFAA
Gov. Abbott in favor of paying power generators to be available when Texas grid conditions are tight
The hope is that this would encourage new plants to be built. Some energy experts, however, oppose this plan.
Rising auto insurance costs lead some to take potentially pricey risks
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Along with everything else that's costing more these days, add auto insurance to the list. And if you haven't looked closely at your recent renewal, you should – some customers are being hit with 20%, 30%, even 50% increases."It's across the board," says Mark Walker Jr, owner of Walker Autobody and Frame in South Dallas. So, you could say that he's a middleman in the process and can agree that insurance companies are paying more to repair vehicles."Outrageous," he admits. "We're fixing cars now every day that cost $10,000, $15,000 and $20,000."He says insurance company claim costs...
Relief coming for drivers frustrated by Cresson railroad crossing
The railroad crossings on highways 377 and 171 in Hood, Johnson and Parker counties have been a source of frustration for the people of Cresson for many years.
Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers
Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
KVUE
Texas still has hundreds of millions of dollars available for homeowners who've struggled in the pandemic
DALLAS — Texas still has unspent federal COVID money. In fact, one program, Texas Homeowner Assistance, has hundreds of millions of dollars still available. That’s more money still left than the program has given out to date. So far, Harris County homeowners have gotten more money from this...
Popeyes employees say they haven't been paid in weeks
TEMPLE, Texas — A group of Popeyes employees that work at the West Adams Avenue location in Temple claim they haven't been paid in weeks. 6 News spoke with some of them off camera, who say they've gone three and even four pay periods without seeing a single cent.
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
"Far-right agenda": Fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is infecting Texas law enforcement
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an elevated platform in a small Las Vegas ballroom and made an unusual announcement: He was a "born-again sheriff," he said, having "realized that I wasn't doing my job 100%."
keranews.org
Dog flu outbreak puts strain on pet owners, local shelters in Texas
An outbreak of dog flu has canines spreading the disease across North Texas. Like humans, dogs with the flu may have a cough, runny nose, fever or a reduced appetite. Dog flu is rarely fatal but highly contagious, according to Lori Teller, who specializes in veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University.
Did You Know Your Texas State Drivers License Can Help Save Your Life?
If you've ever been stranded on the side of the road in the Lone Star State, whether it be outside of Dallas, TX, or somewhere out in the middle of West Texas, there is something we all have in our wallets or purses that could potentially save our lives. Did...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Dallas Area
When you think of Texas, it is easy to picture desert and scrublands with no water in sight. However, Texas actually has more water than you think. The enormous state is home to over 7,000 lakes and reservoirs! And over a dozen of those lakes are located close to Dallas.
KWTX
West mayor, new police chief dispel malicious social media rumors and misinformation
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - As West residents prepare to mark the anniversary of the April 2013 explosion that decimated the city and celebrate the construction of a new police department building, rumors generated by social media have engulfed the new police chief’s first two months in office. While the...
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Harp Design Co. of 'Fixer Upper' fame set to close its doors
Clint Harp, owner of Harp Design Co. and frequent collaborator of Chip and Joanna Gaines, announced Thursday night his Waco business will close its doors.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Comments / 5