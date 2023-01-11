ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill County, TX

jack davis
2d ago

if you cover the cover it with solar panels, you stop the rain from soaking in more run off, you cool the ground so you change the climate it already happen Africa

2
navarrocountygazette.com

Corsicana’s Skatarama is Up For Sale

In the 1980s and 1990s, the Skatarama building, located at 303 S. Seventh Street, was a popular hangout for Corsicana youth. The building itself remained closed for several years, frozen in time. The disco ball and stars than adorned the rink during many a Gen-Xer’s teenage years still hang from the ceiling, and at least 200 pair of dusty skates from the era still sit abandoned in the racks, waiting for use.
CORSICANA, TX
CBS DFW

Rising auto insurance costs lead some to take potentially pricey risks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Along with everything else that's costing more these days, add auto insurance to the list. And if you haven't looked closely at your recent renewal, you should – some customers are being hit with 20%, 30%, even 50% increases."It's across the board," says Mark Walker Jr, owner of Walker Autobody and Frame in South Dallas. So, you could say that he's a middleman in the process and can agree that insurance companies are paying more to repair vehicles."Outrageous," he admits. "We're fixing cars now every day that cost $10,000, $15,000 and $20,000."He says insurance company claim costs...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX
KCEN

Popeyes employees say they haven't been paid in weeks

TEMPLE, Texas — A group of Popeyes employees that work at the West Adams Avenue location in Temple claim they haven't been paid in weeks. 6 News spoke with some of them off camera, who say they've gone three and even four pay periods without seeing a single cent.
TEMPLE, TX
keranews.org

Dog flu outbreak puts strain on pet owners, local shelters in Texas

An outbreak of dog flu has canines spreading the disease across North Texas. Like humans, dogs with the flu may have a cough, runny nose, fever or a reduced appetite. Dog flu is rarely fatal but highly contagious, according to Lori Teller, who specializes in veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University.
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Dallas Area

When you think of Texas, it is easy to picture desert and scrublands with no water in sight. However, Texas actually has more water than you think. The enormous state is home to over 7,000 lakes and reservoirs! And over a dozen of those lakes are located close to Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE

