Riding Solo! Brad Pitt Attends Golden Globe Awards Solo Amid Ines de Ramon Romance — Pics

Despite going official with new flame Ines de Ramon late last month, it seems Hollywood heartthrob ​​ Brad Pitt still prefers to fly solo when it comes to attending star-studded ceremonies.

On Tuesday, January 10, the newly-taken Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star opted to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., all by his lonesome, enjoying the evening with some of his famous pals, including storied director Quentin Tarantino .

Pitt, 59, kept it chic and classic while attending the SoCal ceremony, rocking a classic awards ceremony black tux with a matching black bow tie.

Pitt's night on the town comes weeks after he took his romance with jewelry designer Ines to the next level just in time for the holiday season.

"Brad and Ines are officially dating now ," spilled a source close to the Fight Club icon back in December. "They really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other."

Yet it seems the process of getting to know each other has proven that the famous pair have quite a bit in common.

"They're on the same wavelength intellectually. And that's a major attraction ," a second source spilled of the newly-minted lovebirds, describing Ramon as "smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist.

"There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her," they continued. "She's down-to-earth and classy too."

Despite their evident connection, it seems some of Pitt's pals are skeptical about whether their romance will last, with another insider noting that the actor's friends have questions about "the long term."

"Nobody’s disputing Ines is a cool, smart and very likable character," the insider explained of Ramon. As such, they said the jewelry maven would make "a great match for Brad" as long as "he’s serious about making it last ."