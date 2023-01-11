ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Riding Solo! Brad Pitt Attends Golden Globe Awards Solo Amid Ines de Ramon Romance — Pics

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Mega

Despite going official with new flame Ines de Ramon late last month, it seems Hollywood heartthrob ​​ Brad Pitt still prefers to fly solo when it comes to attending star-studded ceremonies.

HEATING UP! SHIRTLESS BRAD PITT RELAXES IN CABO WITH SCANTILY CLAD NEW GIRLFRIEND INES DE RAMON

On Tuesday, January 10, the newly-taken Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star opted to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., all by his lonesome, enjoying the evening with some of his famous pals, including storied director Quentin Tarantino .

Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC

Pitt, 59, kept it chic and classic while attending the SoCal ceremony, rocking a classic awards ceremony black tux with a matching black bow tie.

Pitt's night on the town comes weeks after he took his romance with jewelry designer Ines to the next level just in time for the holiday season.

Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC

"Brad and Ines are officially dating now ," spilled a source close to the Fight Club icon back in December. "They really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other."

Yet it seems the process of getting to know each other has proven that the famous pair have quite a bit in common.

"They're on the same wavelength intellectually. And that's a major attraction ," a second source spilled of the newly-minted lovebirds, describing Ramon as "smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist.

BRAD PITT'S FRIENDS 'AREN'T SO SURE' ROMANCE WITH INES DE RAMON WILL LAST 'FOR THE LONG TERM' AS FLING TURNS SERIOUS: SOURCE

"There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her," they continued. "She's down-to-earth and classy too."

Despite their evident connection, it seems some of Pitt's pals are skeptical about whether their romance will last, with another insider noting that the actor's friends have questions about "the long term."

"Nobody’s disputing Ines is a cool, smart and very likable character," the insider explained of Ramon. As such, they said the jewelry maven would make "a great match for Brad" as long as "he’s serious about making it last ."

OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp 'Totally Devastated' By Death Of Jeff Beck, Actor Was By Rockstar's 'Bedside' During Final Moments: Source

The death of famed English guitarist Jeff Beck has absolutely crushed his close pal Johnny Depp.The Pirates of the Caribbean star remains "totally devastated" and "is still processing" the heart-wrenching news in the days following the 78-year-old's passing on Tuesday, January 10, a source confirmed.Prior to the "Cause We've Ended as Lovers" vocalist's death, Depp "was by Jeff's bedside" along with "some other rock stars" who also had the chance to say one last goodbye to their loved one, the insider continued to reveal to a news publication on Wednesday, January 11.AMBER HEARD SEEKING NEW DEFAMATION TRIAL AGAINST EX-HUSBAND JOHNNY...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

