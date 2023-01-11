Blake Shelton's Success With 'Barmageddon' Rubbing Fellow Country Stars The Wrong Way, Claims Insider: 'They're Jealous'

Jake Giles Netter/USA Network

It appears everything Blake Shelton touches turns to gold — much to the dismay of his fellow country hitmakers. Though the upcoming season of The Voice will be the singer's last , fans can still see him on TV via Barmageddon — his, Carson Daly and Nikki Bella 's successful new game show that's ruffling feathers across the industry.

The series takes place at Ole Red, his bar in downtown Nashville, the same area that's home to locales owned by the likes of ex-wife Miranda Lambert , Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean . But since Shelton's joint is the only one on the small screen, people have been flocking there and leaving the others in the dust.

"They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over the town with his bar and now this show," an insider spilled to Radar . "They don’t like the way Blake’s stealing their customers."

Shelton's string of success has just heightened his ego , only irking his colleagues more.

"He’s earning a ton and rubbing it in, saying things like he made the downtown district hot again, which just burns his rivals’ guts," the source explained. "They all came to Nashville looking for fame and fortune, but Blake’s acting like he owns the place."

Fortunately for his frenemies, the Oklahoma native, 46, hinted in December 2022 that he was lightening up his workload in order to be more present for the three sons wife Gwen Stefani shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale : Kingston , 16, Zuma , 14, and Apollo , 8.

"The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart," he shared in an interview. "I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids ," he said. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

Barmageddon airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network.