Illinois State

Abortion protection bill passes both Illinois chambers

By Andrew Hensel
 2 days ago
Illinois state Sen. Celina Villanueva, D-Chicago. John O'Connor | AP

(The Center Square) – After heated debate from state lawmakers throughout the lame-duck session, a measure that aims to increase access to abortion and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois has passed both chambers.

Proponents say House Bill 4664 would protect people seeking abortions, assisted reproduction and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois while expanding who can perform these procedures.

The legislation was sponsored by state Sen. Celina Villanueva, D-Chicago, who said it was filed in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last year overturning WRoe v. Wade, sending the issue of abortion back to the states.

State Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, argued against the measure on Tuesday during the final day of the lame-duck session, claiming the state already has a shortage of healthcare workers and troubles with issuing licenses.

"It's a horrible situation that we in our offices are facing every day. It is disingenuous to think that professional regulations have the capacity to expedite these licenses," Tracy said. "Let's certainly hope those physicians that I just described, that are waiting to help our citizens here in Illinois on a multitude of illnesses like cancer, brain tumors, you name it, are not pushed to the back of the line."

Villanueva argued that opponents are voting "no" for the wrong reasons.

"We want to talk about constitutionality in the country and the state of Illinois. Let's talk about it. We want to talk about morality. Let's talk about it," Villanueva said.

Tracy warned this legislation could lead to further expanded abortion measures down the road.

"That fetus, whether born or unborn, still has rights, criminally, in this state," Tracy said. "God help us if we remove that stipulation, but it is coming, I suspect. With that, I will close my remarks and urge a no vote for a very poor piece of legislation."

Illinois already has some of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country, with legal elective abortions and no parental notification required minor girls getting the procedure. However, the state has seen an influx of out-of-state residents seeking to terminate a pregnancy in Illinois because of more restrictive laws in other states.

The bill passed through the Senate with a 41-16 vote and later was approved by the Illinois House, 70-39. The measure now waits to be sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his approval.

Bindi-Rose❣️
1d ago

WOW 🤩 This is the state to live in … they’ve protected Abortion Rights AND they’ve banned Assault Weapons & corresponding magazine capacities! (You still have your 2nd amendment rights; just a little more in line with its original intent!)

Trump20-24years
1d ago

25 weeks pregnant and pro choice, no human has an inherent right to use my organs without my say so

jason weinstock
1d ago

I am glad that voters in 6 states voted in favor of abortion rights in 2022

