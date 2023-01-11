ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Charges dropped against fired St. Lucie deputy in off-duty gunfire of child

By Allen Cone
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFTXM_0kAOm2yw00

Charges have been dropped against a fired St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy after his daughter was wounded by gunfire when a rifle discharged.

Daniel Allan Weber, 35, was charged with felony child neglect with great bodily harm and misdemeanors of using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages and culpable negligence. The State Attorney Office dropped the charges Friday.

According to Weber's arrest report, Port St. Lucie police officers responded to a home on Lakehurst Drive just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 23 .

According to police documents, Weber told Port St. Lucie detectives he was showing his son how to clean his AR-15 the day before Thanksgiving. Investigators said Weber's gun discharged after falling off a TV tray in his home, striking his daughter in the hip.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she needed "immediate surgery and extensive care," according to the arrest report.

In the arrest affidavit it states Weber's son told detectives "his father typically has a few beers and few mixed drinks before work, and then maybe a couple more on his day off."

Chief Assistant State Attorney Steve Gosnell told WPTV news partner TCPalm several issues factored into the decision, including consumption of alcohol.

Weber’s blood alcohol content measured 0.052 with the legal limit to drive a car at 0.08.

In terms of firearms, state law presumes a person to not be impaired with a blood alcohol level of less than 0.05.

Child abuse great harm charge has a high standard of culpable negligence, he said.

“Culpable negligence is defined by a course of conduct showing a reckless disregard of human life, or the safety of persons exposed to the dangerous effects,” Gosnell said. “The jury instructions say that culpable negligence is such a high degree of negligence, it's equivalent to the intentional violation of someone's rights.”

In this case, Gosnell said Weber removed the magazine, and didn’t see a cartridge in the chamber. Gosnell said there was a cartridge in the chamber, which is something that is not uncommon.

“His statement, and then compared to the 14-year-old’s statement, they said the same thing, that the gun fell, and they went to grab it, and it went off,” Gosnell said.

Weber joined the agency in August 2022, working at the jail. He was fired Dec. 8 after failing to successfully complete his probationary term.

Comments / 3

PROUTY Retired
3d ago

Drunk and a rifle, unsafe firearm, children present and these democratic state attorneys just let this cop (who is highly trained in firearms) walk! Wonder why???? Giving all cops a bad name🇺🇸

Reply
5
Related
cw34.com

Dog urine, human remains, and plea deal: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in photos. Two students from Palm Beach Central killed in Palm Springs shooting. There are extra security and counselors on hand following the deaths of two students from Palm Beach Central High School. The school...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
cbs12.com

Police activity in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — There was police activity this evening in Martin County. An incident took place on Kanner Highway at I95. Deputies say the traveling criminals were apprehended. There is no further information.
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian police officers helped unresponsive man during city meeting

Three Sebastian police officers helped a man who collapsed during a Veteran’s Advisory Board meeting in the city council chambers. On Monday, January 9th, at approximately 3:00 pm, officers were dispatched to City Hall in reference to a man who was unresponsive during the meeting. “In a concerted effort,...
SEBASTIAN, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

2 sustained minor accidents in West Palm Seaside capturing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. The shooting occurred just after 1 pm near the intersection of 10th Street and Tamarind Avenue. West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a man and a teen...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian police receive calls about an intoxicated man in his underwear

The Sebastian Police Department received numerous calls about an intoxicated man acting disorderly wearing only a t-shirt and underwear in the vicinity of Louisiana Boulevard and CR-512 (Sebastian Blvd). Police said there was also a vehicle accident where the subject behaved disorderly as paramedics and other first responders were performing...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy