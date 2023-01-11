ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes 2023: Best red carpet looks

By Maria Loreto, Monica Tirado
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bg2Qp_0kAOm16D00

This year’s Golden Globes featured all sorts of incredible looks, from daring gowns to more traditional dresses and suits. Scroll down to have a look at some at some of our favorite looks of the 80th Golden Globes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoK6n_0kAOm16D00

Liza Koshy

The TV host and actress Liza Koshy looked stunning in a lacy black dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fks1_0kAOm16D00

Rhea Seehorn

Rhea Seehorn , who played the role of Kim Wexler in the series “ Better Call Saul ,” wore a Naeem Kahn dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGUYp_0kAOm16D00

Julia Garner

Julia Garner wore a bubblegum pink dress at this year’s Golden Globes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hl42v_0kAOm16D00

Lily James

Lily James looked stunning in a strapless red cut off dress with a poofy skirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuPLj_0kAOm16D00

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall , wore a white halter dress with matching heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tuWT_0kAOm16D00

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox wore a bright blue form fitting dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7BpE_0kAOm16D00

Tefi Pessoa

The viral star Tefi Pessoa looked stunning in a black Tom Ford dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAskV_0kAOm16D00

Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li wore a Dolce & Gabbana strapless glittery dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3yOb_0kAOm16D00

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki chose pink for tonight’s elegant event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxQPb_0kAOm16D00

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy chose a yellow ensemble for the Golden Globes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4H7t_0kAOm16D00

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco wore lilac and showed off her pregnancy, looking stunning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJgG7_0kAOm16D00

Gigi Paris

Gigi Paris wore a Valentino champagne colored dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBIik_0kAOm16D00

Britt Lower

Britt Lower , who starred in “Severance,” wore a stunning Bach Mai dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGTxI_0kAOm16D00

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro , who starred in series like “ Unreal ” and “ The Good Cop ,” wore a red Dolce & Gabbana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CM11q_0kAOm16D00

Felicitas Rombold y Daniel Brühl

Daniel Brühl, from the series “The Alienist”, was accompanied by his wife ﻿Felicitas Rombold, with both looking stunning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aM00S_0kAOm16D00

Milly Alcock

Mily Alcock opted for a simple and elegant black dress for this awards show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QjSTa_0kAOm16D00

Hannah Bagshawe y Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe looked stunning, with Redmayne wearing a brown suit and Bagshawe wearing an elegant black gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBmwq_0kAOm16D00

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones wore a stunning gown in white and black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zj80d_0kAOm16D00

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge, who stole the show in “ The White Lotus ”, wore a black Dolce & Gabbana gown

