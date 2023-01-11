NFL fans had lots of creative jokes about a neutral site for a potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game

With the NFL’s AFC playoff contingency plan finalized after Damar Hamlin’s collapse from cardiac arrest led to a cancelling of a vital Bills-Bengals primetime game, the main segment may well still come into play in a few weeks. That is, if the rival Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet for the AFC title, the matchup will take place at an undisclosed neutral site.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, the league plans to reveal and finalize the stadium that would host a potential Bills-Chiefs showdown for the AFC later this week. It was presumed the NFL might wait until it was clear who would play on Championship Sunday, but it appears the powers that be would rather have the potential location prepared much more in advance instead:

As news of the NFL’s plans to move forward with a decision trickled in, football fans had lots of thoughts about where a Bills-Chiefs matchup for a berth in Super Bowl 57 should take place. And let’s just say some suggestions were a little more adventurous and outside the box than others.

NFL fans had lots of joke locations for a potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game