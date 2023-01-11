ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

watchthetramcarplease.com

North Wildwood Bar for Sale 4.2 Million

Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turn key condition.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Eyes “Boardwalk Fund” to Enhance Its Promenade

Sea Isle City’s former Boardwalk, the epicenter of the resort’s tourism trade, was reduced to twisted and mangled bits of wood rubble by the colossal Ash Wednesday storm that pummeled the Jersey Shore in 1962. Realizing the vulnerability of having a wood structure so close to the powerful...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ

There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Targets Rowdy Teens Using New Strategy

Ocean City will try to rein in groups of rowdy teenagers that have been disrupting the vital summer tourism season two years in a row by giving police more power to take juveniles into custody. City Council gave final approval Thursday night to a new ordinance that will classify a...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

7th Dead Whale Washes Up On Jersey Shore

A seventh dead humpback whale has washed up on the Jersey Shore, this time in Brigantine.State and marine mammal experts had responded on Friday, Jan 13 to Brigantine Beach a half-mile beyond a former U.S. Coast Guard station. There was much speculation on social media whether offshore testing…
BRIGANTINE, NJ
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Cape May County Park & Zoo – Cape May County, NJ

Cape May County Park & Zoo is a year-round zoo and park with no entrance fees. The zoo only closes for Christmas Day and accepts donations. The zoo is located at 707 Route 9 North in Cape May Court House, New Jersey. Cape May Zoo Parking. Parking for cars is...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Missing dog found by Wildwood Crest Police Department

WILDWOOD, NJ – Police officers in Wildwood apprehended a suspect for loitering in the area of Cresse Avenue and Park Boulevard. The suspect was identified as extremely hairy, with a black button nose and pointy ears. Police are now asking the family of this suspect to call them. “Good Morning Wildwood Crest. This little one was found near Cresse Ave and Park Blvd. If anyone knows the owner, please contact us at 609-522-2456,” the WCPD said this morning. The post Missing dog found by Wildwood Crest Police Department appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
One Green Planet

Another Washed Up Dead Humpback Whale Prompts Environmentalists to Call for Full Investigation into Offshore Wind Projects

A humpback whale washed up in Atlantic City with a head injury, according to officials, and now environmentalists are calling for a wind turbine inquiry. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says that the whale may have been hit by a boat. There has been a string of whale deaths which has resulted in calls for a full investigation. The young humpback whale washed up on a beach in Atlantic City last weekend, and officials say there was evidence of a large head injury.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

