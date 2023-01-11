Patrick Mahomes graciously cared more about Damar Hamlin's health than a Chiefs neutral site game

The Kansas City Chiefs have the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff field and a bye week for Wild Card weekend. But should they meet the Buffalo Bills in a potential AFC title game, that matchup will take place at a neutral site field.

Such an outcome results from the NFL’s confirmed plan to try and make the postseason fairer for AFC heavyweights after Damar Hamlin’s scary on-field collapse from cardiac arrest eventually led the league to cancel a pivotal Bills-Bengals showdown.

When Patrick Mahomes was asked about possibly playing for the AFC title at a neutral site despite owning the top seed, his answer was superb. Hamlin’s health — and recent amazing progress in recovery — not the Chiefs’ hopeful Super Bowl plans, comes first.

Man, that is a picture-perfect answer from a face-of-the-league superstar that just gets it. Sure, it probably hurts the Chiefs football-wise that they won’t have home-field advantage if the Bills also make it to Championship Sunday. But some things, like a young man’s life, are much more important than football and unquestionably take precedence.

NFL fans loved Mahomes answer showing concern for Hamlin over the Chiefs' playoff plans