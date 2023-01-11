Read full article on original website
Governor Reynolds delivers 2023 Inaugural Speech
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Reynolds delivered her 2023 Swearing-In Speech at the Community Choice Convention Center in Des Moines Friday morning. Reynolds began her speech by thanking Iowans as well as her family and team for their love and support over the years, before addressing her struggles, successes and the progress Iowa has made.
State Auditor Rob Sand sworn in for a second term in office Thursday
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand was sworn into office for a second term on Thursday. Sand was joined by his wife Christine, their two children, and dozens of friends and colleagues as The Honorable Tyler Buller presided over the ceremony at the State Capitol. “I am honored to serve the...
Iowans voice their opinions as 'school choice' bill passes out of Senate subcommittee
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday, the Students First Act, also known as Governor Reynolds' "school choice" bill passed out of the Senate subcommittee. The room was packed with Iowans for and against the proposal, and that doesn't even include the number of people who joined online. Each person was...
MidAmerican announces foundation grants to organizations and communities across Iowa
Des Moines — Friday evening, The MidAmerican Energy Foundation released its third and fourth quarter grants for 2022, awarding grants to 21 organizations and projects across the company’s service area. Company officials say the foundation, which is funded by company shareholders, assists nonprofits and communities served by MidAmerican...
Community members awarded by Secretary Pate for combating human trafficking
Des Moines — Thursday evening, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate awarded community members on behalf of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking (INAHT) for combating human trafficking across the state. The awards were presented by Pate at the Iowa State Capitol. Staff from the Office of the Iowa...
Iowa Board of Education approves IHSAA football classification changes
DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Starting this fall, Iowa high school football classes and districts will consider socioeconomic factors for prep programs. The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the approval of the plan by the Iowa State Board of Education on Thursday. IHSAA schools voted in favor of the plan in December.
Tanager Place: New Iowa bills could cause "irreparable harm" to kids and families
Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids is responding to two new bills in the statehouse that appear to be Iowa's answer to Florida's "Don't say gay" law. In a statement Thursday, Tanager said its staff and volunteers are in a unique position, as the only LGBTQ+ youth center in the community, to see firsthand the stress youth and young adults face daily.
Iowa DNR looking into decreasing Gray Fox population
EASTERN IOWA — The Iowa DNR is doing research into the state's decreasing Gray Fox population. The DNR has been tracking a huge drop for the last 25 years. As many as 3,000 to 4,000 Gray Foxes were harvested across Iowa every year back in the 1970s. That number...
Iowa lifts ban on bird exhibitions after 30 days without bird flu; threat may not be over
Iowa is lifting its ban on bird exhibitions at markets and fairs. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship's November 10th order canceled all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings of birds, and prohibited live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets, and exotic sales.
Payton Petersen named Iowa's Gatorade volleyball player of the year
DIKE, Iowa — Dike-New Hartford junior Payton Petersen has been named the Gatorade volleyball player of the year for the state of Iowa. Petersen joins Hannah Willms as the only players from D-NH to win the award. Petersen has verbally committed to play college at Louisville.
At least 2 dead in Georgia as crews work to clean up damage from powerful tornadoes
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) — Severe weather tore across the state of Georgia Thursday, spawning multiple tornados and causing damage in many counties. Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the press on Friday to advise what plans are being put into place to fix the damage. The storms took two...
